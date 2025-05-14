Jennifer Aniston's body oil nourishes skin for a summer-ready glow – and also doubles as a designer perfume
Thankfully we don't have to splash out on a beach trip to get Jen's envious glow, as the secret behind it is a luxe body oil, with iconic notes of Chanel No.5, that we can easily slather on at home
Awards season might be long over now, but Jennifer Aniston's 2024 Emmy's look is still stuck in our heads. She stunned in a pearl-embellished Oscar de la Renta gown for the event, but it was her glowing and radiant skin that really caught our eye and added a luxe luminous touch to her look.
Aside from her sun-kissed tan, her arms and décolletage boasted an enviable lit-from-within sheen. So naturally, we made it our mission to uncover what exactly had created such an effect - be it one of the best bronzers or hydrating moisturisers.
The search came to a close when Aniston's makeup artist, Angela Levin, took to Instagram to reveal that she used only one product to get that stunning glow – and naturally it went into our shopping basket immediately.
The luxe perfumed body oil behind Jennifer Aniston's radiant awards look
So what is this magic potion, we hear you ask? Well, it could never have been anything but the classic and timeless Chanel No.5 The Body Oil...
Jennifer Aniston-approved
RRP: $140 for 8.4 fl oz
Imparting silkiness and soft radiance to the skin, along with the iconic rose and jasmine notes of Chanel No.5, this scented body oil is responsible for Jennifer Aniston's glow at the 2024 Emmys. It's ideal for perfume layering, be it boosting the longevity of your Chanel No.5 fragrance or adding an element of personalization to your other, similarly-noted scents.
Jen's entire Emmy look was created using Chanel products, with her MUA Angela Levin sharing a full breakdown of the products behind everything from her lipstick (Coco Rouge in Mademoiselle) to her body oil.
And while we might not have any red carpet events lined up, we certainly want to be emulating Jen's glowing and shining skin this summer for any and every occasion, so her body oil is a must.
Retailing at $140 for 8.4 fl oz, you'd be forgiven for dismissing this body oil as an unnecessary purchase. You might already have a host of moisturizers that hydrate your skin and a collection of the best long-lasting perfumes to spritz on some scent before leaving the house. But Chanel's The Body Oil is a step above the rest.
It's a true, multi-tasking product that not only nourishes the skin for a glowing, hydrated and gleaming look, but it also doubles up as a stunning designer perfume too, softly scenting the skin with the iconic floral bouquet of - you guessed it - Chanel No.5.
If you do already have the iconic No.5 perfume and wear it religiously, then this scented body oil is about to become your new go-to. Layer the scent in parfum or toilette form over the oil to enhance the scent and its longevity. Many of Chanel's perfumes are available in body oil, hair mist and lotions for this very purpose.
Or you can always wear the oil on its own to get a two-in-one hit of nourishment and sweet-smelling scent. This is ideal if you prefer subtle aromas or are pressed for time (or indeed space in your beauty bag) and want to both hydrate and scent your skin in one easy step.
The merits of a fragranced body oil are plentiful but it's Jen's gorgeous glow above all else that has us considering this particular buy. You don't have to opt for her exact Chanel scent if the notes aren't your favorites, there are plenty of other scented body oils out there to try.
Our other go-to scented body oil picks
RRP: $132 for 5 fl oz
Doubling as a body oil and a luxe scent, this Chanel pick is ideal if you love the idea of Jennifer's oil but prefer a more fruity scent than No.5's floral notes. With hints of grapefruit, jasmine and white musk, it's a lovely spring/summer scent. Plus, it's a spray which makes it all the more convenient.
RRP: $52 for 5.1 fl oz
Nécessaire's Multi-Nutrient Treatment Oil is another chic option to consider, as it not only imparts a warm and luxurious scent of grapefruit, geranium, neroli and red pepper to the skin but also works to soften and hydrate it - leaving a subtle, satin-like sheen behind.
RRP: $45 for 4 fl oz
This body oil is enriched with a nourishing blend of rosehip, jojoba and vitamin oil, to brighten and protect the skin's barrier, whilst also scenting it with the iconic bergamot, jasmine, white musk and neroli blossom notes of Phlur's Missing Person perfume. It is therefore ideal for layering with the parfum or with similarly-scented fragrances.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
