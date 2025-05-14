Jennifer Aniston's body oil nourishes skin for a summer-ready glow – and also doubles as a designer perfume

Awards season might be long over now, but Jennifer Aniston's 2024 Emmy's look is still stuck in our heads. She stunned in a pearl-embellished Oscar de la Renta gown for the event, but it was her glowing and radiant skin that really caught our eye and added a luxe luminous touch to her look.

Aside from her sun-kissed tan, her arms and décolletage boasted an enviable lit-from-within sheen. So naturally, we made it our mission to uncover what exactly had created such an effect - be it one of the best bronzers or hydrating moisturisers.

The search came to a close when Aniston's makeup artist, Angela Levin, took to Instagram to reveal that she used only one product to get that stunning glow – and naturally it went into our shopping basket immediately.

The luxe perfumed body oil behind Jennifer Aniston's radiant awards look

So what is this magic potion, we hear you ask? Well, it could never have been anything but the classic and timeless Chanel No.5 The Body Oil...

Jennifer Aniston-approved Chanel No.5 The Body Oil $145 at Chanel RRP: $140 for 8.4 fl oz Imparting silkiness and soft radiance to the skin, along with the iconic rose and jasmine notes of Chanel No.5, this scented body oil is responsible for Jennifer Aniston's glow at the 2024 Emmys. It's ideal for perfume layering, be it boosting the longevity of your Chanel No.5 fragrance or adding an element of personalization to your other, similarly-noted scents.

Jen's entire Emmy look was created using Chanel products, with her MUA Angela Levin sharing a full breakdown of the products behind everything from her lipstick (Coco Rouge in Mademoiselle) to her body oil.

And while we might not have any red carpet events lined up, we certainly want to be emulating Jen's glowing and shining skin this summer for any and every occasion, so her body oil is a must.

A post shared by Angela Levin (@angelalevinmakeup) A photo posted by on

Retailing at $140 for 8.4 fl oz, you'd be forgiven for dismissing this body oil as an unnecessary purchase. You might already have a host of moisturizers that hydrate your skin and a collection of the best long-lasting perfumes to spritz on some scent before leaving the house. But Chanel's The Body Oil is a step above the rest.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a true, multi-tasking product that not only nourishes the skin for a glowing, hydrated and gleaming look, but it also doubles up as a stunning designer perfume too, softly scenting the skin with the iconic floral bouquet of - you guessed it - Chanel No.5.

If you do already have the iconic No.5 perfume and wear it religiously, then this scented body oil is about to become your new go-to. Layer the scent in parfum or toilette form over the oil to enhance the scent and its longevity. Many of Chanel's perfumes are available in body oil, hair mist and lotions for this very purpose.

Or you can always wear the oil on its own to get a two-in-one hit of nourishment and sweet-smelling scent. This is ideal if you prefer subtle aromas or are pressed for time (or indeed space in your beauty bag) and want to both hydrate and scent your skin in one easy step.

The merits of a fragranced body oil are plentiful but it's Jen's gorgeous glow above all else that has us considering this particular buy. You don't have to opt for her exact Chanel scent if the notes aren't your favorites, there are plenty of other scented body oils out there to try.

Our other go-to scented body oil picks