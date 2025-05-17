Jennifer Aniston found the ideal concealer for glowing summer skin - with flawless coverage and SPF, it's a powerhouse multi-tasker
The Friends star was glowing in photos posted on Instagram
If there's anyone we're going to take makeup advice from, it's Jennifer Aniston. She consistently amazes us with her effortlessly flawless and fresh-faced makeup looks - and her go-to concealer is an SPF-infused product we're going to rely on all summer.
Whenever Jennifer Aniston posts behind-the-scenes snaps of herself out-and-about to Instagram, we're blown away by her effortlessly flawless and sun-kissed complexion. Her glowing skin is something we always want to recreate and, luckily for us, Jen has been generous with her makeup tips and skincare prep details in the past.
One of the standout products that helps her achieve such a stunning look is the Clé de Peau Beauté concealer, which is a flawless, full-coverage concealer that's infused with SPF, making it ideal for the summer months.
"If I could only have five makeup products in my makeup bag, they would be mascara, lip balm, a good lipstick – I like Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick in Penelope Pink – Clé de Peau Beauté concealer and a rollerball of one of my fragrances so I can reapply on the go," she told Marie Claire Australia.
The Clé de Peau Beauté concealer is a powerhouse makeup product from the French brand, boasting hundreds of five-star reviews on the Nordstrom website. Boasting a full coverage finish with a lightweight feel, it works to seamlessly conceal and correct dark spots, under-eye circles and blemishes.
The radiant finish is likely why Jen loves the concealer so much, with it hydrating skin and leaving a dewy sheen, rather than drying out delicate areas around the eyes and leaving creases. Plus, with SPF 27, you're protected from skin damage and harmful UV rays.
"This is the only concealer that actually addresses my very dark under-eye circles on my pale skin," wrote one product fan on the Nordstrom site, before adding, "I find that using your finger to apply adds just enough warmth to spread it nicely. It also makes a nice highlighter and eyeshadow primer."
Another said, "Great coverage, good that it has SPF, great colors blend very well. Last all day, I used a translucent setting powder to set the concealer."
While a third added, "I adore this concealer. It works so well for spot concealing. I'll use it over acne or rosacea and it covers so nicely without looking too heavy."
Of course, good makeup always starts with good prep and Jen has more than a few more tricks up her sleeve when it comes to skincare. Before the 2021 Emmys, the former Friends star posted a picture of herself wearing a sheet mask by the brand 111Skin to hydrate and get that lit-from-within glow before applying her makeup.
Jen's also said to be a fan of the Aveeno Positively Radiant Moisturizing Face & Neck Night Cream, which is a refreshingly affordable product under $20, according to reporting from HELLO!.
We're always going to be taking notes from Jen's glowing makeup and, with the added bonus of sun protection and a longwear formula, her concealer is certainly on our wish list.
Shop Jennifer Aniston's glowing skin routine
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
