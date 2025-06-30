Carole Middleton's elegant Wimbledon outfit formula is a failsafe style for so many summer occasions

Carole Middleton is one of the best people to look to when you want inspiration for what to wear to Wimbledon. Her signature style naturally lends itself to smart-casual outfits anyway and she strikes a great balance between being summery and elegant.

Even if you’re not going to the tennis this year, Carole’s elegant outfit formula is worth taking note of for days when you want to look extra put-together. Last year the Princess of Wales’s mother wore a floral Cerfinn dress with a tailored white ME+EM blazer for her first day at the championships.

Like Kate, Carole often champions the best British clothing brands and her dress had delicate shirring at the cuffs, neckline and bodice. I find pieces with shirred detailing so comfortable thanks to the elastication and this dress had a tie-neck design and was bias-cut.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop White Jackets

Mango Cotton-Blend Jacket Was £59.99, Now £35.99 at Mango Crafted from cotton-blend fabric with a zip-up front and classic lapel collar, this is a white jacket you'll get wear out of time and time again. It has two side pockets with flaps, is lined and would look great over a floral dress like Carole's, as well as with tailored trousers and a T-shirt. Phase Eight Ulrica Suit Jacket Was £119, Now £89 at Phase Eight This single-breasted blazer fastens with a button at the front and has both front and back pleats. The notch lapels give it a smart edge and you could pair with the matching trousers to create a suit, as well as throwing this over more casual outfits. Next White Fitted Denim Jacket £38 at Next This trucker-inspired jacket is made from 100% cotton denim and comes in both regular and fuller bust versions. The fitted shape makes it a little less casual than some denim jackets and the silver-toned buttons bring a touch of contrast.

Shop Florals

Nobody's Child Floral Atlas Dress £59 at Nobody's Child Dainty and subtle, this Atlas midi dress has a relaxed, flowing shape with back tie detailing. The floral pattern is beautiful and I'd wear this with slip-on white sandals and a sunhat in the heat, or with a white jacket on a cooler day. Mango Printed Linen Jumpsuit Was £59.99, Now £35.99 at Mango This linen mix jumpsuit has a bold leaf print running all over with blue tones. The sleeves are short, and there are belt loops and a belt buckle fastening for extra shaping. The legs are wide and there are handy pockets too. ME+EM Midnight Hibiscus Dress £195 at ME+EM ME+EM is such a lovely brand to invest in and this dress features expertly placed side ruching which draws in your waist without being restrictive. Short cap sleeves provide extra coverage of the arms and the green botanical print is so pretty.

The Cerfinn Irina dress had a neutral base colour which really made the tropical botanical print pop with its vibrancy. The mix of shocking pink and blue flowers and jade and emerald leaves brought a sense of fun to the design but the pattern was still quite dainty.

Although Carole Middleton loves wearing bold colours to big events like the electric blue shade she wore to King Charles’s coronation, day-to-day her favourite outfits tend to incorporate colour in a more understated way. She made this dress even more so with the addition of her blazer.

The weather can be very unpredictable during the Wimbledon fortnight and Carole was clever to bring a jacket with her just in case. She took it off when she sat to watch the matches, but on a breezy day extra coverage is always welcome.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

This blazer was fitted, slightly cropped and made from cotton with a herringbone texture. The shorter length made this feel more contemporary and the white colour brightened up her outfit.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whilst you might be tempted to pick a jacket that ties in with the colour of your outfits, white ones are so versatile and work with any other shade. The crisp tailoring of a white blazer has a sophisticated edge and contrasts beautifully against feminine florals.

It’s a combination that’s hard to beat and Carole Middleton’s Wimbledon outfit formula came into play in 2022 too. This time she wore a white denim jacket with a floral Boden jumpsuit rather than a frock.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

In my view, the most flattering jumpsuits are every bit as fabulous for special events as a dress and I particularly love wide-leg styles like this. They’re just so easy breezy on a hot day and Carole’s choice of a white denim jacket over the top made her ensemble more relaxed.

Just like a white blazer, a white denim jacket is incredibly wearable. They’re not as casual as blue denim designs but aren’t quite as structured as a blazer so can be worn to more low-key occasions.

The tone of Carole’s jacket complemented the ivory base fabric of her jumpsuit which was covered with baby blue and pink flowers and green leaves. Both times the Princess of Wales’s mum wore a white jacket and florals to Wimbledon she kept her shoes and handbag neutral which added to the polished and pared-back quality of them.