We've just discovered Trinny's favourite luxury fragrance and it's taken us by surprise
Trinny's go-to scent was created over 120 years ago - and that's not even the most unusual thing about it
Steeped in history and tradition, Trinny's favoured luxury scent oozes a zingy yet spicy blend of notes that makes it the perfect fragrance choice for the new year. But, it might just take you by surprise...
There's no denying that the woman&home beauty team love a celebrity-approved beauty product, from red carpet makeup to the best long-lasting perfumes, it's quite literally part of our job to seek out A-list-approved buys. Thankfully, Trinny Woodall is never short of product recommendations and beauty top tips, whether that's her go-to curly hair serum or a helpful magnifying mirror - which you can snap up on Amazon for £19.
So, when we discovered her somewhat surprising perfume of choice, we just knew we had to share the word. For those on the 'new year, new fragrance' wave or who want to switch up cosy perfumes for a lighter, fresh perfume, Trinny's unique scent is set to make the perfect investment.
The surprising scent Trinny relies on for a fresh start to her day
While we'll happily listen to Trinny unveil the beauty buys that make up her morning routine, we must admit, we were a tad surprised when she revealed her favoured luxury perfume of choice...
RRP: £70 for 30ml | £135 for 100ml
With opening notes of citrusy lemon and lime, plus hints of freshly floral lavender, this zesty fragrance is counter-balanced by spicy notes of black pepper, pine and warming musk for a light yet long-lasting scent that can be worn both night and day. Created over a century ago by Walter Penhaligon himself, this is a fragrance that is truly soaked in the depths of history and tradition.
Trinny is known to be a fan of luxury British fragrance house, Penhaligon's, so it makes perfect sense that the brand makes home to her favoured scent. Speaking to CNN Underscored, Trinny lifted the lid as to her number one scent within her treasure trove of fragrances: “I love Blenheim Bouquet, which is actually a men’s fragrance, it’s citrusy and spicy and makes me feel so fresh and ready for my day.”
And therein lies the surprise. While many of Penhaligon's versatile scents are dubbed to be unisex, Blenheim Bouquet, which was originally created for the 9th Duke of Marlborough over 100 years ago, can often be found in the men's fragrance section of many stores. However, thanks to its versatile nature, with notes of lemon, lavender, black pepper and musk, this eau de toilette makes a great daytime scent for anyone who loves fresh perfumes with a certain element of spiciness.
What does Blenheim Bouquet smell like?
Hailed as "the scent of the British aristocracy", woman&home's very own Homes Ecommerce Editor, Laura Honey is a master perfumer and Penhaligon's expert who avidly recommends the fragrance to those who are seeking a fresh scent. If you're struggling to imagine what a sniff of this eau de toilette smells like, Laura says: "It has a zesty lemony top note, but as it settles you get some lovely herbal undertones (mainly lavender and thyme) coming through."
While this sounds like a fairly light fragrance, Laura acknowledges its surprising lasting power: "After you've worn through the clean and uplifting top notes, you'll get a woody, peppery fragrance that'll stay on your skin from the morning right through to the evening."
