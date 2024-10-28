We can't get enough of Trinny's natural curls - or her under-£30 hair serum pick
Trinny's curly hair routine is a masterclass in shine and strength-boosting buys, including this affordable JVN serum
Looking for the secret to healthy and nourished curly tresses? Trinny Woodall has revealed the reparative hair serum she uses to achieve curls full of volume and bounce - and it's under £30...
Whether you're shopping for the best shampoo for curly hair or you're on the hunt for the best hair dryer for curly hair, identifying which curl-targeted products actually work and are worth investing in can be a struggle. But, when it comes to product recommendations, Trinny Woodall is one of our first ports of call.
Given that Trinny's magnifying mirror tip changed our makeup application for the better, if the beauty mogul has any precious advice to share, our ears are immediately pricked up. So, when we stumbled across her healthy haircare secret to embracing her natural curls, we couldn't help but take notes...
Trinny's staple hair serum for healthy curls
With a myriad of styling opportunities on offer, a common feeling amongst those with curly tresses is whether or not to sport their hair's natural texture, Trinny says: "I have grappled all my life with whether I let my hair have its natural curl or not."
After trying the curly girl method hair routine in lockdown, the beauty entrepreneur turned to her Instagram followers to ask them for curly hair product recommendations and was inundated with suggestions of JVN's Complete Instant Recovery Serum. The recommendation comes as no surprise however as the nourishing cream formula, housed in a subtly chic glass jar, boasts an abundance of stellar five-star rating reviews...
RRP: £28 for 100ml
Revive dull, dry and damaged hair with this Instant Recovery Serum from JVN. Equipped with niacinamide, charged lemon protein and hemi-squalane, this creamy formula works to strengthen the hair, repair breakage and minimise split ends. The result? Locks are left stronger, smoother, healthier and protected from heat.
Posting to YouTube, Woodall gave an insight into her haircare regime, sharing the products that she's been loving, especially those specifically suited to curly locks.
Whilst adding moisture to your wavy strands may seem like a recipe for a frizzy disaster, Trinny recommends using a misting bottle, such as Tangle Teezer's Fine Mist Spray Bottle, to dampen the hair and help reactivate the bounce of her curls - perfect for reviving and refreshing day two hair. Once dried, Trinny massages the balmy JVN serum between her palms and runs the product through her tresses to "get some texture and [so] it doesn't feel too dry at the ends," she says.
How to use JVN Complete Instant Recovery Serum
This no-rinse serum should be the first styling product you use after washing. Starting with damp hair, simply apply a grape-sized amount of product to your palms and rub together, before running your hands through the mid to ends of your locks. This gem already offers heat protection and hold, which means you can simply leave your hair as it is or elevate your regime by following with your favourite hair oil or volumising mousse.
Who should use JVN's serum?
JVN's serum can be used by anyone, whether you're looking to strengthen your locks, smooth strands or begin your healthy hair journey. However, the clue is in the name, its reparative formula is especially ideal for those with damaged hair, due to heat or chemically bleaching, or those struggling with split ends and unwanted frizz.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
-
-
