Trinny swears this £19 magnifying mirror is so good, 'it changes everything'
This super-useful buy helps you get up close and personal with makeup application, no wonder Trinny is a big fan...
When we hear any beauty advice Trinny Woodall has to share, we immediately follow in her footsteps - and she has exclusively revealed to us her number one tip for seamless makeup application…
The woman&home beauty team is always on the prowl for expert recommendations to help us look and feel great, but we’d be lying if we said we expected this £19 Beautifect Magnifying Mirror to rank amongst Trinny Woodall's best makeup tips for older women.
Perfect for seeing the intricate details of your complexion in full view, the beauty entrepreneur and founder of Trinny London could only rave about the unexpected tool being the secret to her effortless makeup application. So, naturally, we're taking notes and heading straight to Amazon to invest...
Today's best magnifying mirror deals
For those looking for a hands-free option, save 44% on this 20X magnifying mirror in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Its double-sided design boasts both normal and magnified options, plus a 360-degree rotation that covers every angle.
Get 25% off this free-standing, illuminating option from StylPro. Offering adjustable LED light panels and a detachable 10X magnifying circular mirror, this tool has everything we've been searching for.
The £19 magnifying mirror that Trinny keeps in her makeup bag
When we sat down with Trinny to ask her ultimate makeup tips for women, we must say, we were surprised by her innovative answer: "Always use a magnifying mirror. I use a magnifying mirror because I have a daughter who has 20:20 vision and she’ll always say to me, Mummy you’ve got something underneath your eye," she says.
The beauty mogul shared that her secret to stellar makeup application lies within a £19 mirror purchased on Amazon, she details: "A lovely makeup artist gave me this one [Beautifect Magnifying Mirror] and it’s so good, it changes everything."
RRP: £18.95
Take your makeup routine to the next level with this 10X magnifying mirror, which allows you to easily and effortlessly see the finer details of your complexion. Whether you're tweezing eyebrows or fixing creased makeup, this nifty tool allows you to identify areas that need extra blending or maintenance. Its compact design, alongside its protecting faux leather sleeve, makes it ideal for throwing into your handbag or taking on your travels for touch-ups on the go.
As for exactly why this makes a worthy addition to your makeup kit, Trinny explains: "It highlights whether you're using the right foundation, what something is doing for you or not [and] the weight of the product on your skin. So, using a magnifying mirror will help you make choices and review, 'is this base right for me', 'is the colour right for me', 'should I be using so much colour on my skin?'"
From the hype around her new Just Joyous Lipsticks to her highly raved-about Trinny London The Elevator neck serum, it's safe to say we're taking all the beauty tips that Trinny has to offer...
Shop more magnifying mirrors
RRP: £24.99
Boasting both normal and 20X magnifying options, this free-standing mirror suits whatever your makeup requirement - from applying precise eyeliner to blending in your foundation. The mirror also has the ability to rotate 360°, making sure to cover each and every angle possible.
RRP: £159
Decorate your dressing table with this luxe light-up mirror from Beautifect. Its advanced light technology allows you to customise the brightness and tones of the light, mimicking evening, daylight and bright sun. The mirror also comes equipped with Advanced CRI 95+ technology, ensuring true-to-life details and shades, so you know what you're seeing is exactly as it is. A normal mirror makes up its main face, however, it also offers a detachable 5X magnified mirror attachment that allows you to see up close.
RRP: £34.99
For those looking for a slightly more budget-friendly option, treat yourself to this StylPro Go and Glow mirror. The clue is in its name, perfect for using at home or whilst out and about, this mirror boasts dimmable LED light panels and a 10X magnified mirror attachment for the ultimate enhanced makeup application.
