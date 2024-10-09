Trinny swears this £19 magnifying mirror is so good, 'it changes everything'

When we hear any beauty advice Trinny Woodall has to share, we immediately follow in her footsteps - and she has exclusively revealed to us her number one tip for seamless makeup application…

The woman&home beauty team is always on the prowl for expert recommendations to help us look and feel great, but we’d be lying if we said we expected this £19 Beautifect Magnifying Mirror to rank amongst Trinny Woodall's best makeup tips for older women.

Perfect for seeing the intricate details of your complexion in full view, the beauty entrepreneur and founder of Trinny London could only rave about the unexpected tool being the secret to her effortless makeup application. So, naturally, we're taking notes and heading straight to Amazon to invest...

The £19 magnifying mirror that Trinny keeps in her makeup bag

When we sat down with Trinny to ask her ultimate makeup tips for women, we must say, we were surprised by her innovative answer: "Always use a magnifying mirror. I use a magnifying mirror because I have a daughter who has 20:20 vision and she’ll always say to me, Mummy you’ve got something underneath your eye," she says.

The beauty mogul shared that her secret to stellar makeup application lies within a £19 mirror purchased on Amazon, she details: "A lovely makeup artist gave me this one [Beautifect Magnifying Mirror] and it’s so good, it changes everything."

As for exactly why this makes a worthy addition to your makeup kit, Trinny explains: "It highlights whether you're using the right foundation, what something is doing for you or not [and] the weight of the product on your skin. So, using a magnifying mirror will help you make choices and review, 'is this base right for me', 'is the colour right for me', 'should I be using so much colour on my skin?'"

From the hype around her new Just Joyous Lipsticks to her highly raved-about Trinny London The Elevator neck serum, it's safe to say we're taking all the beauty tips that Trinny has to offer...

