The travel essentials Trinny Woodall 'would not be without under any circumstances' might surprise you

These are the "key products" Trinny Woodall says have "earned their place" in her carry-on
Just in time for our sunny summer getaways and festival trips, Trinny Woodall has shared her list of 'travel essentials', which includes her must-have skincare products and some more unexpected items to consider packing your fail-safe cabin bags.
"I've got some new little things in my Trinny London bag," she said from her seat on a plane to New York, before revealing a small magnifying mirror. "It's seven times [magnifying] so quite scary, but very good," she said of the handy, compact beauty tool.
Next up was a surprise – Shout's stain remover wipes. "I would not be without Shout on any circumstance where I have food and I'm not sitting at the table because I spill and this cleans it up straight away," she said. "There's nothing it doesn't work on. It works on wool, it works with silk, it works on cotton. It's so good to have."
Continuing with a cleaning theme, Trinny next pulled out Touchland antibacterial spray. Just as practical as her packet of stain removers, it's ideal for giving your hands a clean when soap and water isn't readily available.
Sharing for getting a good night's sleep whether you're travelling of not, Trinny shared she uses a lavender oil to help her nod off when on the plane. "I like to just put a little bit here [on her shoulder] for when I sleep and it helps me go off - I hope," she said.
While there are plenty of useful travel beauty sets out there to make doing your skincare practical while on the go, Trinny revealed she prefers to decant her usual skincare products into handy travel containers. Small and easy to carry, she takes her eye cream and lip balm as must-haves to help keep her bright-eyed, hydrated and and feeling refreshed as she heads off on holiday.
Finishing off her 'what's in my bag' video, Trinny revealed she carries the, Trinny London eye mask, a mouth cleaning spray, and her 'favourite' hair bonnet to make sure that the sleep she has on the plane doesn't mess up her hair.
