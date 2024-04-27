Flying with easyJet or Ryanair and want a no-fail cabin bag? I've found two quality options, tried and tested, for less than £25

If, like me, you're a big fan of long weekends abroad, a cabin bag that has lots of room and is guaranteed to pass the airlines size checkers is vital. For a long time I would 'wing it', my anxiety building as I approached the gate, wondered whether my bag would squeeze in the metal frame and get a pass from airline staff.

To take the stress out of flying with low-cost airlines (and avoid extra charges), I bought this Lossga Cabin Bag from Amazon, which has now been on a few easyJet flights with me, and I've never had any problems. Designed specifically to easyJet's cabin bag size specs, it cost just over £20 and I was immediately pleasantly surprised by the quality and design of this backpack – it also fits in a lot more than I was expecting. This bag is great for easyJet, however, it's not guaranteed when it comes to Ryanair, as its specs are slightly different. But there is a smaller option, which would work for both.

Below are further details of the Lossga bag, plus two other options designed specifically for Ryanair and easyJet cabin bag sizes. Two of them I have hands-on experience with, the third I came across when scouring the best luggage deals, and so haven't used myself, but based on the extendable design, reviews and price, thought it was worth a mention.

Shop Ryanair & easyJet-approved cabin bags

Narway Underseat Holdall £9.99 at Amazon This holdall went viral on TikTok last year, and has since become known as the 'Ryanair viral bag', as people (me included) snapped them up with the promise it would definitely pass the low-cost airline's size checker. Which it does, and as it's smaller than easyJet's allowance, you can use it on that airline too. But how much can you get in it? It's got hundreds of reviews online, with the most recent in April this year saying "Just so surprisingly spacious - you can get everything you need in this brilliant little bag."



It's worth noting the holdall style design isn't the easiest to carry around, particularly for long distances or periods of time, hence why I also bought the Lossga backpack. But if you've little in the way of travel outside the airport, you'd be hard pushed to find better value bag that's guaranteed to get on board. Lossga Travel Backpack From £22.60 at Amazon I bought this Lossga backpack to travel with easyJet, and was very happy (and suprised) with the quality and size of it. The backpack design makes it really easy and comfortable to carry, and it has lots of pockets to help organise packing and make things easy to find. I had no problems with getting this bag on board easyJet, it fit perfectly under my seat and glided into the metal bag checker easily. Lossga does this bag in two different sizes, the smaller one will work for both airlines, but the bigger one is specific to easyJet and won't be suitable for Ryanair. To be safe for both, I'd suggest going for the smaller size - be sure to select the correct measurements before buying. Hayayu Convertible Cabin Bag £18.85 at Amazon I haven't tried this particular bag, but I thought it looked worth a mention due to its suitability to both airlines. The clever design allows it to change size, depending on who you are flying with. A zipper around the bottom can be undone, expanding the overall length of the bag and allowing more room inside. The holdall-style design has over 1300 reviews on Amazon, scoring an average of 4.6 out of 5. One, from just last week, read: 'Great travel bag – fits the criteria for under seat cabin bags on airlines. Good quality, happy with my purchase.' Among the other reviews I found people loved it for it's versatility, working as an everyday shopper too. I also loved how one person used it for easyJet, keeping it small on the way out, leaving the extra room for shopping while on holiday. Great idea.

Ryanair & easyJet free cabin bag measurements

The exact measurements for free cabin bags on each airline are:

EasyJet – 45 x 36 x 20cm (including any handles or wheels)

RyanAir – 40 x 20 x 25cm (including any handles or wheels)

If you are flying with either Ryanair or easyJet soon, it's worth visiting both airlines; websites to check the rules on cabin bags. If you want to test your bag fits without visiting the airport, there is a great easyJet free cabin bag size checker feature available on the easyJet app, where you can see whether the luggage you have is suitable.

Lossga Travel Backpack

The Lossga travel backpack is less than £25, so I was skeptical of its quality, but it's surprisingly well made. The material is thick, strong and the stitching is high quality, making all the straps feel really sturdy.

It has a lot of pockets, which some will love, others not so much. I found it really helpful, particularly the one at the front which made accessing and storing my passport really convenient. And this bottom pocket to keep shoes away from the main section that holds clothes was really handy.

The Lossga travel backpack has a handy separate compartment for shoes (Image credit: Future)

The back of the bag has padding on the outside, making it comfortable and breathable. It also has clasps around the edge of the bag to really secure your items (and help you squeeze that little extra in but still fit in the bag checker). I also love how it comes in different colours (I have my eye very much on this green version), so you can easily identify each family members luggage.

The bag comes in two sizes, one is suitable for both airlines, the other slightly bigger one is only suitable for easyJet, so be sure to check the size selections before you buy.