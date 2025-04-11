Uniqlo's viral crossbody bag is now under £13 – here's why I'm snapping one up before summer begins

I finally gave in and ordered the viral Uniqlo crossbody bag, and I'm not the only one. This crossbody bag has a huge cult following, and now it's even harder to resist because Uniqlo has released the mini version that comes in a spring-ready gingham, too.

Small but mighty, this mini version of this crossbody bag has quite the reputation. And like everything Uniqlo does, it's not just the sleek, fashionable design that people are drawn towards; the bag also holds so much more than you could ever imagine. The owners of this bag declare that they can fit their long-haul flight essentials in it, whilst plenty of influencers have challenged its deceptively spacious design, carrying water bottles, passports, wallets, and almost everything you can imagine inside it. This has to be capsule wardrobe essential, especially during the warmer months.

What sets this bag apart is that its reputation hasn't been earned by flashy celebrity endorsement or big marketing campaigns – it's that people genuinely love it. The silhouette nods to the '90s nylon bag popularised by Prada but with a modern, utilitarian twist that feels functional yet undeniably chic.

It's crucial to note that this shoulder bag comes in three sizes: an ultra mini, a mini, and the largest size, which is the standard shoulder bag.

Shop Uniqlo's Round Mini Shoulder Bag

Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag (gingham) £12.90 (was £14.90) at Uniqlo The gingham seersucker material is both playful and warm-weather ready. Choose from four colourways, including a bright yellow and a brilliant blue. Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag Natural £12.90 (was £14.90) at Uniqlo This mini shoulder bag comes in plenty of colourways; however, if you're looking for a refined neutral that will pair with almost anything, opt for this light cream tone. Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag (lined) £12.90 (was £14.90) at Uniqlo This vibrant red bag has a sporty design with coloured piping and tape stripes on the body and strap for a more sporty aesthetic. Available in a more timeless navy too.

Uniqlo's viral bag is available in a range of bold, neutral, and earthy tones and the prettiest vibrant gingham shades. Plus, for this discounted price, you can invest in more than one colour. I've ordered the neutral colour in the hope of using it all summer long, especially when travelling. Perfect for finishing off white jeans outfits and even suitable for smart-casual occasions, I can see this bag becoming my wardrobe go-to.

But I would recommend ordering one quickly, as colours are bound to be snapped up quickly before the end of the offer, especially the new gingham colours that are simply perfect for warm-weather styling. Another thing that sold this bag to me is its water-resistant material, which means you can wear it no matter the weather.

Freelance Fashion Editor Antonia has had the Uniqlo crossbody bag for some time and advices, "I’ve always been a designer handbag girl but recently, I’ve been converted to the nylon life thanks to Uniqlo’s crossbody bags, so much so that I now own two – the regular size in a deep rust and a large black quilted version.".

Later, commenting on the style of the bag, "The utilitarian style is pared back and understated, working with much of my wardrobe, whether I’m in town on appointments or chasing my son around the playground, I don’t need to swap my bag. I love wearing it cross-body for hands-free, but equally, by shortening the strap, it becomes a subtle shoulder bag.

She confirms its spacious design, commenting, "What I love is just how much these small-looking bags can hold. Whether I’m heading to the gym or out for a lunch date, this bag is all I need – it comfortably holds a water bottle, my phone, wallet, keys, and all the other bits and bobs I might need without compromising on style!"