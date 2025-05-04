This tote looks like a designer piece from one of Kate Middleton’s favourite bag brands - but it's actually only £20

They say that size doesn’t matter, but I’m a firm believer that when it comes to bags, bigger is most definitely better! I love an extra-large tote that will add a bit of oomph to my outfit while being super practical.

As a mum of two, I need an accessory that will hold all of my own daily essentials as well as an endless supply of snacks, nappies and toys for my little ones. I had been searching for a new jumbo bag for summer, and when I spotted a very stylish tote from TU at Sainsbury’s, I just knew that I had to have it.

The bag that grabbed my attention is a canvas design with a faux-leather black trim, which not only ticks both my fashion and busy-mum boxes perfectly but is also an amazing designer dupe that will have all my friends convinced that I’ve splashed out on a high-end piece. The TU tote is a total doppelganger for the Cyme Bag by Polene. The brand is on our list of Kate Middleton's best handbags, so it's safe to say it's seriously chic.

The Polene bag is beautiful, but the very similar colourway and sleek curved shape of the supermarket buy make it just as much of a winner in the trend-ticking stakes, and it comes in at just £20. It pairs perfectly with my new favourite striped sundress from New Look, which I'm pretty sure will be sold out by the time the long weekend is over!

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

TU Clothing Canvas A Line Tote Bag £20 at Sainsbury's The neutral colourway of this affordable designer double will work brilliantly with just about any outfit in your wardrobe, so you can wear it easily for work or the weekend. Polene Cyme Black Canvas Tote £390 at Polène Paris Global This pared-back piece is one of the best quiet luxury handbags available. The cotton and real leather materials will last you for years to come, and it's available in seven other colour options.

I fell for the supermarket piece as soon as I saw it, and after a few days of use I have nothing but good things to say about it. The TU bag is a decent size to carry everything I need – which includes my laptop and even a pair of my most comfortable trainers for when I was heading to the gym.

It's lined and there’s a handy zip pocket inside for stashing keys and my phone too. The slightly longer straps mean it sits equally as well on my shoulders or the crook of my elbow, and it is big enough to make a style statement but without being so oversized that it’ll get in the way when I’m busy.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

It's definitely more of a day bag, but it still has endless styling options. I wore it with everything from a dress to my favourite M&S Hidden Support Vest and jeans, and found that it worked well with pretty much any pattern or colour in my wardrobe. It’s great as an accessory for the office, taking to the shops or a trip to the playground, and I can see myself grabbing it as I head out the door again and again.

