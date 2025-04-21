I've bought this M&S hidden support vest in three colours - it's comfy, smoothing and perfect for summer
For just £12, this everyday base layer comes with plenty of benefits
As a fashion editor, I always get excited about red carpet gowns, the current spring/summer trends and the latest must-have handbags. It's not very often that I get amped up about vest tops.
The simple staple has always been there in my drawer as an easy base layer for everyday outfits but I don’t think I’ve ever felt the need to write about them until now!
I recently discovered the M&S Cotton Rich Secret Support Bra Vests and they have been a total game-changer when it comes to choosing an outfit for a sunny day. While not a brand new concept, they are certainly new to me, and I have been telling anybody who will listen about them over the last couple of weeks.
As the name might suggest, these clever vests come with a built-in bra to hold and support your chest while you wear it. The hidden support is basically an extra inner layer that sits as a firm-yet-stretchy crop top under the main vest, and it has some thin removable cups to shape and smooth.
I had expected some lift and hold but the level of support is very impressive and manages to keep my bust in check as well as some of my usual best bras. It feels firm to wear without being restrictive and creates a natural and flattering shape.
There are many things I like about this vest. Firstly, I love that I don’t have to worry about pesky bra straps peeking out on my shoulders or the edge of my bra cups popping up at the front. Usually, if I’m wearing a sleeveless top, I'd need to opt for a strapless bra which can be very tight or uncomfortable during the hot weather, but this vest means I can get dressed in the morning and not have to worry about my underwear all day.
Next up, I love how smoothing it is to wear. Normally I can feel a bit self-conscious about lumps and bumps so wear one of my best bras for back fat, but as there is no wider back band or fastening to contend with, the vest looks smooth and neat from all angles.
The support is very impressive too. I have 36C boobs and I found that the top offers more than enough hold for a busy day of errands or an afternoon spent chasing my children around in the park. The vest is available in UK sizes 6-24, and the sizing works the same way as dress sizes rather than standard bra cups.
If you're on the hunt for the best bras for larger busts it might be best to try on a couple of sizes to find your perfect fit but there’s plenty of stretch and I found that my usual dress size worked well.
There are four colour options to choose from. I’ve got it in black, grey and white, and I will definitely be investing in the bright pink one as it’ll make a great colour pop piece during the warmer weather months. Each vest is made from a very soft cotton and elastane blend, which can be thrown in the wash on a normal cycle. I have worn and washed mine a few times now and they all held up well and feel like new.
Lastly, I’m amazed by the price. These fitted and comfy vests are only £12 each (yes really!) but feel very good quality. They are such a bargain, especially because they are so versatile and you’ll get plenty of wear out of each one.
How will I be wearing mine? The possibilities are genuinely endless. Right now I’ve been tucking into my barrel leg jeans and layering under an oversized shirt, but in the coming weeks I will tuck into a printed slip skirt or wide-leg trousers. You can wear them with pretty much any separate or simply layered under another top or dress.
This range of vests comes with plenty of benefits, and will look after your chest for seasons to come - I honestly can’t recommend them highly enough.
Shop more colours
The hot pink colourway gives the simple vest a fun new spin that will look great on a sunny day. Wear with denim shorts and sandals or buddy it up with a floral skirt for an eye-catching weekend look.
Black is always flattering and will work with absolutely everything in your wardrobe. I've been wearing mine with my new favourite patterned skirt that ticks off the leopard print trend, but this hero buy will also look chic with jeans or layered under a plain shirt.
Every spring capsule wardrobe should include a fresh white vest. It can be layered under floaty frocks for extra warmth, or buddy it up with wide leg linen trousers and a blazer for an easy yet smart feel.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
