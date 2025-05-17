I sweat more than average in summer, but this amazingly breathable dress is the answer to my wardrobe woes

I adore the brighter days and lighter evenings of summer, but I really struggle with the heat and can quickly feel uncomfortable, which can steal some joy from my sunny plans.

I've always been sweatier than average, so as soon as the higher temperatures set in, I become a bit of a clammy mess and will spend most of my days standing in front of a fan while complaining about how hot it is. A friend of mine actually described me as being a different person during the summer, and I actually think that’s accurate – anything hotter than 20 degrees puts me into a sweaty spin!

Because of my aversion to muggy days, my wardrobe has to be light and breathable at all times. You certainly won’t find me in my Levi's Ribcage jeans or any kind of layers during July and August, and I will stick firmly to floaty dresses and skirts. Even those can let me down a bit during a particularly sticky commute, though, so when I heard about the AIRism range from Uniqlo, I practically ran to a store.

The AIRism collection is cleverly designed to keep you cool during the warm weather and uses fabric made from special fibres that look and feel like cotton but do all kinds of clever things. The material is moisture-wicking, quick-drying, cool to touch and also manages to cancel out unwanted odour - basically everything I've been looking for!

The AIRism range covers clothing, underwear and even bedding, and I opted for the T-shirt dress as it seemed like a simple piece to style in different ways. Oh, and on top of all that, it has hidden pockets - hurrah!

As soon as I put it on, I enjoyed how it felt against my skin, and the straighter shape doesn’t cling anywhere, so it’s very loose and easy-breezy. I put it to the ultimate test - a busy commute into London on an unseasonably hot morning, followed by a full day and a dash home to do the nursery pick-up.

It was a busy and rushed day in the sun, but the dress was wonderfully relaxed and easy to move around in, and it genuinely did manage to keep me a little cooler than usual. So much so that I didn’t feel the need to grab my pocket fan as soon as I stepped onto my train!

I like the very simple and understated design of this dress. The classic T-shirt neckline and short sleeves are very relaxed, and the khaki colourway I opted for works well as a base for most of my accessories. I went for a silky scarf and tote bag, but it’ll work just as well with a denim jacket and this season’s mini version of Uniqlo's viral crossbody bag.

I wasn’t sure how well this tech-y dress would work but I really did find it easy and cool to wear. It feels good, looks good, and it’s only £24.90 - the AIRism range has officially ticked all of my fashion-loving boxes. There are five other colours to choose from of this particular style (I've just ordered the baby pink shade too!), as well as shorter length dresses and plenty of separates to browse from, that all work in the same way.

Overall, I have nothing but good things to say about this straightforward yet hard-working dress. It really is comfortable and breathable, and while it won't stop me from sweating completely, it will definitely help to take the edge off my warm weather woes. My summer wardrobe just got a whole lot cooler!