It's rare to find Levi's jeans on sale, but my favourite Ribcage style is now half price on Amazon Prime Day
I'm a fashion editor and these are my all-time favourite jeans
I've been a fashion editor for a decade, and if I was going to offer you one piece of advice, it would be to find your perfect pair of jeans.
Once you've settled upon the best jeans for your body type, not only does it make everyday dressing easier, it opens up a whole wealth of outfit options. You can style them up with heels and a blazer for a night out, or keep it casual with knitwear and your most comfortable trainers for running errands.
Sure, there's been some trend-led denim along the way in my jeans journey - the Zara Marine jeans and the Mint Velvet leopard print jeans are two of the most recent additions to my collection. But the Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans is the style I come back to again and again.
Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans: was £1116.63, now £52.66 (save £7) | Amazon
These are well worth getting in several colours. I've worn mine on repeat for years now, and they look just as good as the day I bought them.
What are Levi's Ribcage jeans?
A high waisted design with a button front fastening, the Ribcage style is available in various lengths and shapes, including wide leg and skinny (both of which are currently on offer in the Amazon Prime Day sale too.
My style is the straight leg shape, which is slightly cropped, and in my opinion works so well with every shoe you can throw at it. Boots, ballet pumps, trainers? Easy! They've got a retro feel and - how can I say this? Well, they make your bum look great.
Styles can vary, but my pair is made from 86% cotton, 13% polyester and 1% elastane and I'd say this is the ideal amount of stretch. Truly, they are much more comfortable than rigid denim and mould to your shape for a flattering fit. Certainly, I'd categorise these as some of the best slimming jeans - as soon as you try them for size you'll see exactly what I mean!
I actually stumbled across my jeans in an outlet store years ago, and I've struggled to find them on sale ever since. That's not to say I need to replace my originals - they've aged like a dream. I actually want to add different colours to my collection! So after spotting them in the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day promotion, you can imagine my credit card has taken a bit of a hit...
Shop Levi's Ribcage Jeans on Amazon
For me, these are the perfect cut and colour. Featuring the iconic waves on the back pocket and the little red Levi's logo, there's a reason the brand is one of the best in the business. These have to be the best jeans on Amazon, and with up to 53% off (prices vary according to size), these are not to be missed. Stock up on beauty essentials, splash out on some new tech and start your Christmas shopping for sure, but don't forget to treat yourself too!
52% off
If you're wondering can jeans be business casual, black always feels like a smarter choice. They're also that little bit more practical for the autumnal months when you're dodging puddles. At less than half the RRP, these are going to sell out soon.
42% off
Grey is a really chic choice that I admit I often overlook when it comes to denim. How stylish do these look with loafers? If you've got some shoes you really want to show off, the Levi's Ribcage jeans are ideal.
49% off
This colour would look amazing with the rich chocolate and burgundy hues that are huge at the moment. Simply add black ankle boots and a chunky knit like the Sezane Gaspard cardigan and you're guaranteed to get compliments all day long.
FAQS
Should I size up or down in Levi's Ribcage jeans?
I actually ended up going down a couple of sizes in my Levi's Ribcage jeans - perhaps because of the elastane. Also they do stretch a bit after a few wears and washes, so it's better for them to feel tight at first.
I often struggle to find the right fit in jeans, since my hips are much bigger than my waist. These hug curves perfectly and show off your waist, helping create an hourglass shape.
Be careful though because some washes (for example, the Dark Mineral) don't have any elastane in them, which will make them a bit more true to size and much more rigid. Check the fabric composition before you add them to your shopping basket.
One reviewer wrote: "I’ve been buying Levi’s jeans from Amazon and they’ve been the best prices I can find on the internet. These jeans fit true to size but a teeny tiny bit loose on the waist. 27” length is perfect for someone petite."
Are ribcage jeans uncomfortable?
In a word, no! I've worn them for travelling in and when working from home, and to me they're as easy to wear as leggings.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
