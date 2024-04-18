I'm buying these high street jeans in every colour - and so should you

I don’t know about you, but every few years I happen upon the perfect pair of jeans and stick to them pretty religiously. You know the cut suits you and the size fits you, and let’s face it, it saves you hopping around from foot to foot in a fitting room, getting more and more frustrated with the sizing differences across brands and shops.

The most comfortable jeans can be tricky to find, but we all know that feeling when you land on some that feel like they were made for you.

Back in the day I was obsessed with Topshop Jamie jeans (if you know, you know), and more recently became a Levi’s Ribcage devotee. Call me late to the party, but I’m a new convert to a Zara style that’s been doing the rounds for a little while: The Marine jeans.

They’re a high waisted cut with a wide, straight leg and a raw hemline. That means if they’re not quite the length you love (which is so often the case with Zara jeans!), you can take a pair of scissors to them and nobody will know. They’ve been a huge hit on social media, which is no surprise as they really do elongate your legs and flatter your figure.

Personally, I like my jeans to have a bit of stretch, and the 2% elastane in these beauties is more than enough to feel extremely comfortable. If you’re someone who can’t quite get on board with flares or barrel leg jeans but wants to try a wider fit then these have got your name written all over them.

I’ve already washed the black ones a few times, and so far no signs of fading or going baggy. The frayed edges have needed a bit of trimming though.

Shop Zara Marine Jeans

Zara Marine straight-leg high-waist jeans in black Visit Site RRP: £35.99 | If you're just starting out on your Marine jean journey, classic black is the place to begin. They almost feel more like wide leg trousers, so you can totally get away with wearing jeans when you wouldn't normally. Zara Marine straight-leg high-waist jeans in sand Visit Site RRP £19.99 (was £35.99) | At just under £20, how can you say no to this bargain buy? The neutral sand colour will fit seamlessly into your wardrobe for spring, and they're a refreshing alternative to blue. Zara Marine straight-leg high-waist jeans in blue Visit Site RRP: £35.99 | For real sailor chic vibes, it has to be this mid-blue colour. Note the belt loops and the impressive size range - UK 4 to 18. Trinny Woodall always seems to be singing the praises of Zara's denim so try them on for size.

As the name suggests, there’s a real nautical vibe to them, and certainly the blue version make me want to break out a Breton striped top.

I’m not normally one for white jeans, but at £35.99, I bought them in three colours: blue, black and off-white.

The ecru colour is currently just £19.99(!) in the sale, and there’s khaki and a dark blue wash available too. They're on the smaller side so go up one from your normal size.

They’re also just the perfect style to go with everything from Birkenstocks to boots or your best white trainers. Or even the bougie shoes you’ve got your eye on this season, whether it’s mesh ballet pumps or Adidas Samba alternatives.

Shop Marine Jean Alternatives