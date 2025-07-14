Kate Middleton was the picture of elegance in cobalt blue and chic sunhat at Wimbledon - and she snuck in her favourite style detail

She might not have attended earlier in the tournament amid a busy royal schedule, but there was no way the Princess of Wales was going to miss the Wimbledon finals. She braved the heat not once, but twice, over the last weekend and gave us some amazing Wimbledon fashion moments.

After going for a classic all-white look on Saturday, Kate went bold in a cobalt blue custom Roksanda dress for the Men’s Singles Final. Roksanda is a brand the Princess of Wales has worn several times to the tennis and this design had a sweeping V-neckline and short sleeves.

Although it wasn’t a wrap dress, there was a seam running down the bodice creating the illusion of it being one. The silhouette was pure elegance, with its fitted bodice and A-line midi skirt.

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Cobalt Blue Dresses

Loveappella Blue V-Neck Midi Dress £51.92-£52.69 at Nordstrom This is a gorgeous dress to wear on holiday or on sunny days at home, as it's much less formal than the Princess of Wales's Wimbledon outfit. Yet it has a similarly elegant V-neckline and falls to midi length, with short sleeves. The subtle split in the skirt is great for ease of movement and this design also comes in black. Nobody's Child Naomi Midi Dress £110 at Nobody's Child With its high, round neckline and beautifully streamlined shape, this dress feels sophisticated and smart. It has a concealed zip fastening with a keyhole button closure at the back too. The Naomi dress is lightly lined to give the fabric a lovely drape and I'd style this with neutral sandals. Phase Eight Blue Lola Tiered Dress Was £129, Now £80.10 at Phase Eight The Lola dress features a feminine V-neckline, short puffed sleeves and a flowy, tiered skirt for extra shaping. The tie belt can be fastened to accentuate the waist as much or as little as you'd like. Ruching on the sleeves feels very Kate-esque and this could work for both daytime and evening occasions.

Shop Accessories

Lemon Daisy Leela Wide Brim Hat Was £30, Now £25 at Debenhams Stay shaded in style with this wide-brim hat. It is made from a comfortable, high-elastic straw and the black piping and ribbon give it vintage charm that's similar to Kate's sold-out accessory. Pack in your suitcase for holidays or wear for sunny picnics and BBQs at home. Queenoris Beige Woven Tote Bag Was £31.01, Now £29 at Amazon Available in a huge range of colours, this woven tote bag is an affordable option if you want to put your own twist on the Princess of Wales's Wimbledon outfit. It has a magnetic button fastening and has more than enough space for your daily essentials too. Ralph Lauren Striped Straw Hat Was £119, Now £71 at Ralph Lauren Currently reduced in the Ralph Lauren summer sale, this hat is a fabulous alternative to Kate's. It has a plaited straw construction and a striped motif adding a touch of contrast. A rope-inspired logo at nods to the season's nautical-inspired aesthetic.

This is the future Queen’s preferred shape for her summer dresses and the bright blue tone made it instantly striking. Blue is definitely Kate’s style comfort zone and if you’ve not dabbled with wearing cobalt before then she’s shown how gorgeous it can be.

It makes an impact but somehow - perhaps because it’s a primary colour - feels less showy than a bright orange or a bright yellow, for example. It’s not so eye-catching that you’d feel over-dressed wearing a cobalt blue dress in the daytime, as well as for special occasions.

The trick is to go for either neutral, or tonal accessories. The Princess of Wales took the first approach at Wimbledon and re-wore her LK Bennett sunhat.

I’m not surprised that it’s now sold out since the final, though as she was first spotted in it three years ago and they have kept making this style, they might re-stock.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

It’s wide-brimmed and has a pretty black ribbon around the crown which drapes down the back. This piece feels very Old Hollywood glamour and is also very practical as it shielded Kate’s head and eyes from the sun.

There are plenty of similar hats available right now if you’ve been inspired to add to your summer capsule wardrobe and I wouldn’t be surprised if this remains a staple in the Princess’s collection. She also carried an Anya Hindmarch Neeson tote in chalk white.

Roomy enough for all her essentials, it has a summery woven finish and because it’s made from leather it’s more durable than many raffia or straw bags. Her shoes were classic court shoes by Ralph Lauren in a tan-gold colour.

(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Image 2: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Each of these accessories were neutral enough to balance the vibrancy of Kate’s cobalt blue dress. This sense of harmony was especially important given the statement bow detail on one shoulder.

The Princess of Wales is a big fan of this detail on her Wimbledon dresses and so it makes sense that she’d request it for this custom design. It feels contemporary and reminded me of her yellow Roksanda dress from Wimbledon 2022.

Even when she doesn’t go for a full bow, Kate likes having something unique and her green dress from 2023 had a frill there instead. On each of these occasions she made a fashion adjustment and pinned her smaller green and purple bow (the Wimbledon colours) to the left side of her dress to make way for the adornment.