Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 14th - 20th July 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 14th - 20th July 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 14th - 20th July 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"The Moon in Aries, on 18 July, guides you to start afresh in some area of your life. Consider where you need to make changes and follow through with courage." Sally Trotman

"Tuesday puts the Moon in Aries and you on the front foot. Any loss of faith where you feel you’re being held back can be remedied. Confidence will be rewarded." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"You’re a gentle and grounded sign, preferring quiet to the hustle and bustle of life. Prioritise your peace, because you need to honour the part of you that desires this." Sally Trotman

"What may have been mired in confusion is beginning to make sense. A delay or detour has served a purpose, even if you can’t yet see what. Onward and upward." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Venus in your sign helps you to make new connections with people who will be really important in your future ventures. Move beyond your comfort zone to aid positive change." Sally Trotman

"Good news has been hard to come by, but there are signs of improvements, especially around finance. Affairs of the heart are also looking good. Put on your smiley face." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"With Jupiter and the Sun in Cancer you can be seen and heard in a new way. Express your creative ideas to those close to you and pursue your goals." Sally Trotman

"Overcome your innate caution and take a risk. Obviously not with life and limb, but if you want something, or perhaps someone, badly enough, make your move. Seize that moment." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Mercury in your sign helps you speak from the heart in a way that’s loving to yourself and others. This is your current superpower, so communicate your truth with confidence." Sally Trotman

"August may not have started off too well, but it’s improving. Signs of success should be noted and acted upon. Don’t allow hurt or pride to get in your way." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Mars in Virgo guides you to pay attention to detail. Reflect on where you want to put your energy and where you need to make changes. Do what motivates you." Sally Trotman

"Making a choice is made harder by overthinking it. Ask yourself, what does your heart want, what do you believe is best? That sorted, now you can make a decision." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Your desire for harmony is getting in the way of you asking for what you truly want. Swallow your pride and be clear about what is most important to you." Sally Trotman

"Is it luck, timing or your efforts finally meeting success? Whatever the reason, this could be one of the most abundant periods of 2025, especially for your career and reputation." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"With Jupiter in your fellow Water sign of Cancer, extend unconditional love to yourself and know that you deserve the best. When you start to believe this, things will change. " Sally Trotman

"Seeing more of your world is in the stars. Maybe you’re off on your travels or making future plans. Be bold. This boat of opportunity is your ticket to happiness." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Your fiery determination is admirable, and when you bravely express your deepest needs, you will receive all of the support you desire. Be direct in your communication and assert yourself." Sally Trotman

"Sometimes you have to take a punt and, provided you’re not risking everything, then a leap of faith is recommended. Obey your intuition and make an investment in the future." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"As an Earth sign you can get stuck in a rut. Open your mind by moving your body every day. Exercise will increase your flexibility in more ways than one." Sally Trotman

"If someone makes you an offer, take it. With Venus and Jupiter in your corner, something good will come out of your actions. For many Cappies, it's all about love." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"A creative sign, it’s important you find an outlet for this. Think about how you used your creative talents in earlier life and commit to spending more time on these." Sally Trotman

"Once the dust has settled you’re going to see the advantages to recent developments. Be open to discussion and prepared to look in new directions. Old roads have run out." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Music soothes your soul. Take time out to play or listen to music, to rest and relax, so you can return to your normal routine, rejuvenated and ready for action." Sally Trotman

"Release your inner child. That doesn’t mean throwing your toys out of the pram, but doing what makes your heart feel good. Sometimes the child knows more than the parent." Penny Thornton