Hate your toes like I do? These elegant mesh ballet flats are the cool summer shoe for me

With the weather teasing us with warmth, and my summer holiday rapidly approaching, I've been on the hunt for a cool new summer shoe.

Trouble is, I hate my toes (although a nice pedicure does go a long way), and so while flip flops are fine for around the pool and at the beach, I like to have something that looks a little more elegant and offers more support and coverage. So when I saw ME+EM's mesh ballerina flats, I was sold immediately. An investment piece, you could pair these shoes with any outfit, day or night, and it would elevate it effortlessly.

Ballerina flats are super on-trend this year, but the combination of Italian mesh and soft suede at the toe and heel provides a look and level of comfort that tops them all for me. Whether it's with a pair of white linen trousers, your favourite jeans or an elegant evening dress, these flats will look beautiful – and keep you cool and comfortable.

With pieces like this, it's not hard to see how ME+EM has become one of the best British clothing brands – it's Spring collection is one of the most beautiful we've seen so far.

Shop Ballerina flats

ME+EM Mesh Ballerina Flats £195 at Me+EM Looking at these stunning ME+EM flats, it's hard to imagine an outfit they wouldn't look stunning with. An investment piece, they don't come cheap, but there's no doubt these would quickly become a spring capsule wardrobe staple, that you reach for time and time again. Leather-Trimmed Ballet Flats £110 at & Other Stories These slip-on mesh ballet flats from & Other Stories look so comfortable, and I love how the leather trim has elevated the overall look, making them perfect for pairing with any outfit, day or night. And the breathable mesh will keep your feet cool. Bershka mesh ballet pumps £23 at asos I can't quite get over how affordable these stunning mesh ballet pumps are from Berksha. The double strap and pin buckle detail elevates the overall look instantly, and the almond toe and flat sole will ensure comfort. It came as no surprise to learn this pair of pumps is selling fast.

Ballet flats - mesh ones in particular - are set to be a big spring/summer fashion trend in 2024, which is hardly surprising given the comfort and cooling element to them.

Our fashion expert Caroline Parr says: "Ballet pumps keep on coming back, so this may not be your first foray into flats, but this time around it’s all about texture. Mesh styles will immediately bring any outfit up-to-date, and you can wear them with jeans, midi dresses and tailoring too. Mary Jane straps get our vote to tick another trend off your list. Get ready to wear yours every day this summer."