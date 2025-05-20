Duchess Sophie’s favourite everyday espadrilles are a comfy but chic alternative to trainers that look elegant with a midi dress

My best white trainers are some of my most-reached-for summer shoes because they’re perfect for making a flowy midi dress or tailored trousers feel more relaxed. The same is true of espadrilles and although wedges get a lot of the limelight this season, flat ones are my number one pick as a trainer alternative.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has quite a large collection of espadrilles and her TOMS Valencia espadrilles are one of her favourites. She wore them earlier this year in Nepal and they were her shoes of choice twice at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

I particularly loved the way they looked with her cherry red Ghost dress on Day 3. Duchess Sophie was pictured strolling around in the sunshine in Home Park wearing her white espadrilles, which give extra elevation thanks to the platform design.

Exact Match TOMS Valencia Platform Espadrilles Was £70, Now £55-£63 at Amazon The Duchess of Edinburgh was first spotted in her platform espadrilles last year and they're such a classic footwear option to pair with everyday outfits. They give you added elevation with the jute platform but still feel casual enough for the daytime. Phase Eight Suede Espadrilles Was £89, Now £59 at Phase Eight Set on a chunky jute sole, these espadrilles have a buckle fastening at the ankle as well as two straps to help keep them secure on your feet. They're made from soft suede in a versatile light brown colour and are currently £30 off in the sale. TOMS Alpargata Espadrilles Was £52, Now £42.03-£51.42 at Amazon If platforms aren't for you then TOMS also make these very pretty rope espadrilles. Duchess Sophie has the Alpargata II style, but these are the classics and they have a rubber sole and a canvas upper. Choose neutral colours to get maximum wear out of them or else go for a fun pop of colour.

Even with Zara Tindall’s heel trick for walking on grass in stilettos, I often gravitate towards flats in the summer for comfort and these TOMS espadrilles are the best of both worlds. They come in a range of different colours and the senior royal has got a lot of wear out of her white pair.

White, tan, beige and black espadrilles will work with almost every other colour, so they're great shades to choose as it’ll mean you can incorporate your espadrilles into so many different outfits.

The jute soles and canvas uppers on the Valencias are classic and this also means that the platform doesn’t seem too ‘out-there’ like it might if the design was bolder.

Recreate Sophie's Outfit

Phase Eight Marilyn Dress Was £149, Now £75 at Phase Eight If you love going bold for summer events then this midi dress from Phase Eight would make one of the best wedding guest dresses. The fiery orange-red shade is so striking, but it's mellowed by the very sophisticated and timeless design. It has a V-neckline, puffed sleeves and an elegant cut-out at the back. Mango Woven Shoulder Bag £49.99 at Mango Created with openwork details to create a raffia effect, this shoulder bag screams summer. It has an adjustable buckle on the shoulder strap and closes with a magnetic to keep your essentials secure. The main woven-style body would look great with the jute sole of espadrilles. Mango Ecru Boucle Jacket £79.99 at Mango Also available in black, this ecru boucle jacket instantly elevates a casual outfit and ties in nicely with a smarter one. It has gold-toned buttons, two front pockets and is collarless. The cotton and wool mix fabric is breathable and this is a more traditional design if you love Duchess Sophie's textured white jacket.

What I really like about Duchess Sophie’s TOMS espadrilles and this style of shoe in general is how they bring a summery edge to an outfit. This isn’t always the case with trainers, and flat espadrilles can make a dress more casual too.

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in a red midi dress from Ghost with a pattern of white crescent moons and stars. She layered an Isabel Marant textured jacket over the top and Duchess Sophie’s signature high street rings made another appearance.

Had she worn heels or wedges, the dress would have seemed a lot more formal. Made from crepe, it had a wrap silhouette and has been in her wardrobe since at least 2020.

Something like this would definitely work if you’re wondering what to wear to a wedding, though the espadrilles made it everyday-appropriate. The fabric of her asymmetric white jacket also tied in with the texture of the shoes, giving a sense of cohesion.

f you’ve never considered flat or flatform espadrilles before, then Duchess Sophie’s outfit has definitely shown how chic they can be with midi-length frocks. I would also use them to dress down tailored trousers and jumpsuits, creating comfortable smart-casual outfits.

For an even more relaxed ensemble, pair espadrilles with blue or white jeans or throw on with your beachwear when you’re on holiday. The Duchess of Edinburgh will no doubt be reaching for her Valencias again before autumn arrives, giving us plenty more outfit inspiration for these versatile trainer alternatives.