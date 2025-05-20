Duchess Sophie’s favourite everyday espadrilles are a comfy but chic alternative to trainers that look elegant with a midi dress
The Duchess of Edinburgh brought out her TOMS flatform espadrilles at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and they caught my eye.
My best white trainers are some of my most-reached-for summer shoes because they’re perfect for making a flowy midi dress or tailored trousers feel more relaxed. The same is true of espadrilles and although wedges get a lot of the limelight this season, flat ones are my number one pick as a trainer alternative.
The Duchess of Edinburgh has quite a large collection of espadrilles and her TOMS Valencia espadrilles are one of her favourites. She wore them earlier this year in Nepal and they were her shoes of choice twice at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
I particularly loved the way they looked with her cherry red Ghost dress on Day 3. Duchess Sophie was pictured strolling around in the sunshine in Home Park wearing her white espadrilles, which give extra elevation thanks to the platform design.
Exact Match
The Duchess of Edinburgh was first spotted in her platform espadrilles last year and they're such a classic footwear option to pair with everyday outfits. They give you added elevation with the jute platform but still feel casual enough for the daytime.
If platforms aren't for you then TOMS also make these very pretty rope espadrilles. Duchess Sophie has the Alpargata II style, but these are the classics and they have a rubber sole and a canvas upper. Choose neutral colours to get maximum wear out of them or else go for a fun pop of colour.
Even with Zara Tindall’s heel trick for walking on grass in stilettos, I often gravitate towards flats in the summer for comfort and these TOMS espadrilles are the best of both worlds. They come in a range of different colours and the senior royal has got a lot of wear out of her white pair.
White, tan, beige and black espadrilles will work with almost every other colour, so they're great shades to choose as it’ll mean you can incorporate your espadrilles into so many different outfits.
The jute soles and canvas uppers on the Valencias are classic and this also means that the platform doesn’t seem too ‘out-there’ like it might if the design was bolder.
Recreate Sophie's Outfit
If you love going bold for summer events then this midi dress from Phase Eight would make one of the best wedding guest dresses. The fiery orange-red shade is so striking, but it's mellowed by the very sophisticated and timeless design. It has a V-neckline, puffed sleeves and an elegant cut-out at the back.
Created with openwork details to create a raffia effect, this shoulder bag screams summer. It has an adjustable buckle on the shoulder strap and closes with a magnetic to keep your essentials secure. The main woven-style body would look great with the jute sole of espadrilles.
Also available in black, this ecru boucle jacket instantly elevates a casual outfit and ties in nicely with a smarter one. It has gold-toned buttons, two front pockets and is collarless. The cotton and wool mix fabric is breathable and this is a more traditional design if you love Duchess Sophie's textured white jacket.
What I really like about Duchess Sophie’s TOMS espadrilles and this style of shoe in general is how they bring a summery edge to an outfit. This isn’t always the case with trainers, and flat espadrilles can make a dress more casual too.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in a red midi dress from Ghost with a pattern of white crescent moons and stars. She layered an Isabel Marant textured jacket over the top and Duchess Sophie’s signature high street rings made another appearance.
Had she worn heels or wedges, the dress would have seemed a lot more formal. Made from crepe, it had a wrap silhouette and has been in her wardrobe since at least 2020.
Something like this would definitely work if you’re wondering what to wear to a wedding, though the espadrilles made it everyday-appropriate. The fabric of her asymmetric white jacket also tied in with the texture of the shoes, giving a sense of cohesion.
f you’ve never considered flat or flatform espadrilles before, then Duchess Sophie’s outfit has definitely shown how chic they can be with midi-length frocks. I would also use them to dress down tailored trousers and jumpsuits, creating comfortable smart-casual outfits.
For an even more relaxed ensemble, pair espadrilles with blue or white jeans or throw on with your beachwear when you’re on holiday. The Duchess of Edinburgh will no doubt be reaching for her Valencias again before autumn arrives, giving us plenty more outfit inspiration for these versatile trainer alternatives.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
It's official, cargo pants are back, and Katie Holmes just showcased the easiest and most stylish way to make this nostalgic trouser trend work for 2025
A staple of 90s style, Katie Holmes just gave this relaxed trouser cut a sophisticated makeover that makes it ever so elegant
-
Delicious, tried and tested low FODMAP meal ideas
Having been on the low FODMAP diet for over a year, I share some of my favourite, most delicious deal ideas that don't feel anything like a compromise
-
Pippa Middleton’s chic denim dress is a comfortable alternative to jeans – we'll be recreating this cool look throughout summer
Pippa Middleton wore a sensational denim dress in 2011 and it's such a versatile look we can all recreate in this summer weather
-
Forget butter yellow, Zara Tindall just made lemon hues the go-to shade of the summer
Pastels always surge in popularity this time of year and I might have just been convinced to give lemon yellow a try.
-
Pippa Middleton's Broderie Anglaise dress and espadrilles are so in style right now – and perfect for warm days
Pippa Middleton nailed a classic summer color combination with her white dress and blue wedges, and it's a look we're recreating this summer
-
James Middleton's home décor is the 'epitome of classic country charm' that transports us to the English countryside
James Middleton offered a rare glimpse inside his classic English countryside home, full of rustic wood and calming colors
-
These two high street rings have become Duchess Sophie’s signature spring pieces and I’m adding them to my jewellery box
Call me eagle-eyed but I couldn’t help noticing that the ring duo that the Duchess has been loving more than any other this season.
-
This gorgeous high street floral dress instantly reminded me of one of Kate Middleton’s most special outfits from last year
The Princess of Wales wore her beautiful blue and white Veronica Beard dress in several moving posts shared in 2024.
-
Princess Beatrice’s ruby red gown has catapulted maxi dresses to the top of my must-wear list for summer events
Wedding season is officially here and even if you don’t have one in the calendar, summer is still a busy time for other social gatherings.
-
Duchess Sophie just shopped at one of our favourite brands - her wildflower ME+EM dress and espadrilles are a summer match made in heaven
Pastel blue is Duchess Sophie’s new favourite colour for summer and it looks sensational with her go-to espadrille wedges.