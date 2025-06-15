Big news! Nobody’s Child now has a shoe range - this covetable collection ticks off every summer footwear trend
The beloved British brand has expanded its range with shoes, and they are all truly gorgeous
Since it launched back in 2015, British clothing brand Nobody’s Child has become a much-loved brand that is worn and adored by fashion fans and celebrities alike.
It’s one of my favourite shopping destinations and whether I'm on the hunt for a dress or a shirt, I often find exactly what I’m looking for from the current collection. The covetable pieces all come with chic detailing, modern silhouettes or wow-worthy prints, and the range covers everything from casual daytime basics to fancy occasionwear.
I didn’t think it could get any better, but my love for the brand just grew deeper as I've just discovered they now have a shoe collection, and this new footwear drop is absolutely perfect for the sunny season.
The collection covers a wide range of gorgeous flats which all have a fresh yet timeless feel to them that means they will make a wise investment buy for the warm weather, but will still look great next summer and beyond.
Each pair manages to tick off key spring/summer fashion trends while being brilliantly wearable. The only problem I have is deciding which pair to go for...!
Shop the collection
Cow print is having a real moment in the style spotlight this summer and makes a fun and fresh alternative to leopard print or zebra stripes. These mules will look great with barrel leg jeans and a white shirt.
The simplistic shape of these leather slip-ons makes them brilliantly versatile. They will work just as well with a satin skirt as they will with your white jeans outfits, and are perfect for anybody who doesn't like super strappy sandals.
I like all of the shoes in the range, but if I had to pick a favourite, it would be the cross-strap chunky sandals as I feel like they have a smarter feel that will add a polished footnote to any look while being very comfy to wear and fuss-free to style up. Whichever pair you go for, though, I guarantee you will be wearing them for years to come.
Nobody's Child was already a hero fashion destination, and now that there are shoes on offer, I have even more of a reason to visit the site. Be quick to get your hands (or feet!) on some of these sandals, though, as I predict this collection will be a total sell-out.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
