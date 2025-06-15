Big news! Nobody’s Child now has a shoe range - this covetable collection ticks off every summer footwear trend

Since it launched back in 2015, British clothing brand Nobody’s Child has become a much-loved brand that is worn and adored by fashion fans and celebrities alike.

It’s one of my favourite shopping destinations and whether I'm on the hunt for a dress or a shirt, I often find exactly what I’m looking for from the current collection. The covetable pieces all come with chic detailing, modern silhouettes or wow-worthy prints, and the range covers everything from casual daytime basics to fancy occasionwear.

I didn’t think it could get any better, but my love for the brand just grew deeper as I've just discovered they now have a shoe collection, and this new footwear drop is absolutely perfect for the sunny season.

The collection covers a wide range of gorgeous flats which all have a fresh yet timeless feel to them that means they will make a wise investment buy for the warm weather, but will still look great next summer and beyond.

Each pair manages to tick off key spring/summer fashion trends while being brilliantly wearable. The only problem I have is deciding which pair to go for...!

Shop the collection

I like all of the shoes in the range, but if I had to pick a favourite, it would be the cross-strap chunky sandals as I feel like they have a smarter feel that will add a polished footnote to any look while being very comfy to wear and fuss-free to style up. Whichever pair you go for, though, I guarantee you will be wearing them for years to come.

Nobody's Child was already a hero fashion destination, and now that there are shoes on offer, I have even more of a reason to visit the site. Be quick to get your hands (or feet!) on some of these sandals, though, as I predict this collection will be a total sell-out.