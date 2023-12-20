The spring/summer fashion trends 2024 that experts predict will be huge next season

While the spring/summer fashion trends for 2024 might feel irrelevant right now - as the skies are still gloomy, the next season is just around the corner. And with clothing and styles starting to drop into store as early as February, there is no greater moment to get acquainted with the looks that will be dominating stores next season.

Guided by fashion week shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris, experts have watched hundreds of catwalk shows to help pinpoint which looks will be 'in' next season. While a number of the spring/summer fashion trends 2024 will feel familiar - florals for spring anyone? It's the finer nuances - such as swapping daisies for romantic rose petals that will help set this new season apart.

When it comes to the latest spring/summer fashion trends 2024, the key is to work out a way of integrating these new looks into your existing capsule wardrobe, so that you give a nod to current seasonality, rather than discarding old favourites for a whole new look. With so many designers showcasing across the world we asked our pool of fashion experts to tell us which spring/summer fashion trends 2024 they'll be leaning into for the months to come.

Spring/summer fashion trends 2024

1. BLACK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Typically the spring/summer fashion trends, usher in a new roster of fashion colours, packed with joyful, bright colours. But for the spring/summer fashion colour trends of 2024, we saw the surprising emergence of a more muted, monochrome palette within many designers' collections. After several colourful peacocking seasons, the trend for mood-enhancing Dopamine Dressing might finally be over. However, it’s not to say that the collections were gloomy and drab, but rather chic and pared back with a focus on creating a strong silhouette for summer that continues to ooze Quiet Luxury. Spotted at the likes of Balenciaga, Chloe, Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent, this palette was popular across many of the big fashion houses. While black can feel quite wintery, make sure to opt for lightweight fabrics to make this style seasonally appropriate.

Freelance fashion editor and Stylist Anna Woodham says: “Black is, er.. back! The universally flattering shade carries through to the new season, this time we see sharp tailoring, sheer and mesh elements as well as delicate lace. Look for styles with a clearly defined silhouette for new season cool.”

Cos Pleated Dress View at Cos RRP: £95 | Move over LBD, we're all about the best midi dresses for maximum versatility throughout all seasons. Perhaps the best thing about this particular spring/summer fashion trend 2024 is how easily it is to adapt for different times of year. Zara Soft Black Midi Skirt View at Zara RRP: £22.99 | This piece might be trending for the season, but it will also effortlessly fit in long term with your minimalist capsule wardrobe. Easy to dress up for work or more casual occasions, for early spring, add your best black boots and a cosy knit. M&S High Neck Blouse View at M&S RRP: £29.50 | Another stellar piece, this is a buy now wear whenever and forever piece. The frill neckline adds a soft feminine approach, but the blouse itself can be worn tucked into everything from jeans and skirts to tailored work trousers.

2. WHITE DRESSES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In another move away from colour, the spring summer 2024 trends will see the style set shift from brights and pastels, to a fresh wardrobe staple in the shape of the white dress. Whatever your preference when it comes to cut, there’s a style for everyone from diaphanous and breezy as seen at Chloe to feminine broderie anglaise and sharp shift dresses. Showing at Milan Fashion Week SS24, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simmons added a curious blazing element to the latter style on the Prada runway, with a simple white shift that appeared to trail a gossamer fine flame behind it, giving a new meaning to white hot!

Paula Moore, fashion director at woman&home magazine says: “The Little White Dress is the perfect addition to your summer capsule wardrobe and with so many styles to select from, you’re bound to find one that’s perfect for you. Team with tan accessories and gold jewellery for a timeless look that’ll see you through the summer season.”

French Connection White Dress View at French Connection RRP: £75 | Ruched through the bodice for a flattering fit, this summer leaning dress is one that you'll want to snap up for your travel capsule wardrobe. Ideal for alfresco dining, simply add chunky sandals and a pair of oversized sunglasses to finish. Zara White Broderie Shirt Dress View at Zara RRP: £69.99 | Nothing says summer is here quite like a white broderie shirt dress and this gorgeous midi length design is perfect if you're looking to up the ante in your work capsule wardrobe. The polished tailoring with the feminine design is spot on. H&M White Draped Satin Dress View at H&M RRP: £54.99 | Exceptionally elegant, thanks to the drapery, this satin dress is an absolute style steal under £55. The gentle flow throughout the body of the dress will skim your silhouette for a flattering finish. Team with heeled mules or flat gladiator sandals.

3. BASKET WEAVE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it’s bohemian-inspired crochet, delicate lace or oversized webbed designs, the spring/summer trends 2024 catwalks were filled with intricate designs that will literally weave fashion magic.

Anna Woodham says: “Designers were inspired by the artisan crafts, displaying loose weave and netting textures. Deconstructed details such as loose threads and basket weaves presented a modern rustic feel.”

Bottega Veneta’s epic voyage-inspired collection featured oversized fishing net dresses adorned with sea urchin-like giant pompoms, while Ralph Lauren, Stella McCartney and Valentino opted for crochet looks to inject some grown up hippie chic into their collections. Proenza Schouler’s widely woven skirts and dresses ticked not only this trend but also a desire for sheer designs for the new season.

If you're already investigated what is boho style, or perhaps curated a boho capsule wardrobe as a summer staple, this trending look will help you bolster your collection. It naturally lends itself to warmer months and easy breezy holiday moments.

Free People Eleni Dress View at Free People RRP: £78 | One to get ready for that suitcase stat. If you're heading off imminently or just want to be ready for the spring/summer fashion trends 2024, this white crochet design is ideal. Nobody's Child Dress View at Nobody's Child RRP: £75 | The monochromatic chevron print renders this an anytime wear, although the crochet construction lends itself naturally to the summer months. Sling on a white oversized shirt as a cover-up. Kitri Chrochet Dress View at Kitri RRP: £175 | The longer sleeve gives this dress added versatility and we love the injection of bright, bold colour to put a spring feeling into our step. Team with chunky brown sandals or loafers.

4. UTILITARIAN

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s time to take a style tip from the land girls of the 1940s and embrace apron dresses, jumpsuits and workwear-inspired pieces for a utilitarian look for spring/summer 2024. The casual throw-over style of the apron dress was seen on the catwalks of several luxury brands including Hermes and Dior at Paris Fashion Week SS24, where it was emblazoned with an oversized print of the Eiffel tower. Boxy jumpsuits and workwear-inspired jackets strode down the catwalks of Saint Laurent and Max Mara, where they were cinched at the waist.

Worried that you might be mistaken for a tradesman? Paula Moore says: “When it comes to the Utilitarian trend, it’s important to contrast the relaxed worker shapes with strong accessories. Max Mara’s oversized work jackets were worn tightly belted while Saint Laurent sent models teetering on spiky stilettoes and with oversized gold jewellery to add a dressed up edge to boilersuits.”

Lucy & Yak Cord Jacket View at Lucy & Yak RRP: £62 | You can't talk about the Utilitarian trend without referencing the humble shacket. Not quite a shirt, not quite a jacket, this silhouette makes for a brilliant late spring cover-up when our usual winter coats have been relegated back to the wardrobe. Jigsaw Linen Dress View at Jigsaw RRP: £185 | Khaki is often the colour of choice for utilitarian pieces and the linen fabrication of this dress makes it ideal for the summer. The gathered sleeve hem gives the dress a bit of a bomber jacket silhouette on the top, again ideal for exuding the look. Hush Trinity Boots View at Hush RRP: £169 | From the ground up, don't forget how important footwear is to this look - and in fact, if the boxier clothes don't do it for you, a pair of spring-ready utilitarian-style boots are the perfect way to express this trend. Add to any midi dress look.

5. HIGH WAISTED TROUSERS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A staple in every stylish woman’s capsule wardrobe, the high waisted trouser is being taken to the extreme by several designers next season. This style of trouser is an immediate shortcut to longer legs, as Rivkie Baum, Fashion Channel Editor confirms:

"Elongating your figure relies heavily in how you divide up your torso with your clothes. A high-waisted jean or trouser gives the illusion of longer legs by making it appear as if your legs start higher up your body."

Celebrating a decade at the helm of Loewe, Jonathan Anderson’s take on the trend featured waists so high that they have a built-in corset to hold them up, while Louis Vuitton’s latest designs saw the return of vintage-style braces to keep waistlines high and mighty. Moschino and Hermes’ also included a tightly cinched paper bag waist, sitting high on the torso for leg-lengthening proportions. The key to this style is to make sure you wear it with a tucked-in or fitted top to highlight the waistline, creating an uninterrupted visual line.

M&S High Waisted Pleat Front Trouser View at M&S RRP: £39.50 | The home of staple styles, we know we can rely on M&S for keeping the building blocks of our wardrobe in check. These high waisted trousers are bang on-trend for 2024, but its the flattering wide leg and leg lengthening front pleat that seal the deal. Sezane High Waisted Trousers View at Sezane RRP: £140 | While not heralded as a specific trend for SS24, the nautical look is always a popular on in the summer months, and these high waisted trousers with gold buttons up the side will help to highlight your waistline, drawing the eye up and in. Holland & Cooper High Waisted Trouser View at Holland & Cooper RRP: £349 | A brand favoured by Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales has been spotted in various pieces from the British brand over the years. These high waisted trousers promise to add polish to any ensemble, working well for your 9-5 or formal occasions.

6. METALLICS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following on past seasons, metallic hues are here to stay and they are not just for party season. From liquid gold lamé gowns to the surprise high street hit of metallic trousers for the autumn/winter season, it seems the fashion world can’t get enough of heavy metal. Ralph Lauren, Miu Miu and Blumarine all embraced the golden girl look while Rabanne, Roksanda and Gabriela Hearst opted for shades of silver. It’s not to say that this trend is without colour either, with Nina Ricci, Christian Siriano and Versace all adding a dash of bright, high shine to their collections.

When it comes to how to style metallic pieces for every day, Paula Moore says: “Don’t be shy when it comes to high shine. The key is to make your metallic the centre of attention, so keep the rest of your outfit pared back. Silver looks sophisticated when worn with cream, white and grey while gold takes on another level when worn with black for a stand-out outfit.”

River Island Silver Jeans View at River Island RRP: £55 | Silver jeans have been the high street hit of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2023 and if you invested, rest assured you have at least another season to rock out your high shine trousers. We love the more relaxed leg fit on this pair. Hush Silver Pleated Skirt View at Hush RRP: £95 | Pleated skirts have an immediate spring-summer feel to them and this metallic design, while it will work right now can be carried over into next year's outfit rotation too. For 2024, pair with a crisp white shirt for formal occasions or a half-tucked white tee. Hush Bronze Metallic T-Shirt View at John Lewis RRP: £45 | We love the sporty and relaxed fit of this bronze t-shirt. An undervalued colour on the metallic spectrum, this t-shirt can be used to bring other wardrobe staples up to date in 2024. Team with tailored trousers, a floaty skirt or even white jeans.

7. POLO SHIRTS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following on from the preppy suiting trend, spring/summer fashion trends 2024 see the return of everyone’s favourite country club essential, the polo shirt. Anna Woodham says: “Elevated staples such as the preppy polo shirt stood out as being a wearable, achievable look. The freshers-style favourite is set to be a hero piece of SS24.”

Worn with a popped collar and a nonchalant air, the summer camp vibe appeared on a variety of catwalks in different guises. At Gucci, a Seventies-style crochet take featured the brand’s signature green and red stripe trim, was worn with matching super short knicker-like shorts. If you're not one for short shorts, this style of top is a great part of a Seventies-inspired outfit, perfect if you've ever wondered how to style flared jeans. The fresh crochet take also appeared at Victoria Beckham and Miu Miu, while Andreas Kronthaler took the look to a new length in his latest collect for Vivienne Westwood with an ankle-grazing dress version.

The collared cotton favourite also appeared in striped iterations at Y/Project and Anna Sui with an added twist of sheer panelling while DSquared2 and Dries Van Noten luxed up the polo with folded fabrics and corset-like detailing. Whether you go for vintage-style crochet or striped cotton, this is a look that will guarantee you being seen as a good sport and probably one of the easiest to work into your summer wardrobe.