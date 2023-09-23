Here's what happened at the Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 shows and what you need to know according to fashion editor

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The third stop of fashion month the Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 shows are packed with some of the biggest names in fashion. A week of elegance, the MFW has a certain refinement to it that is unparalleled by any other fashion city.

If you've ever wanted to get to know Italian clothing brands, or work out what to wear in Rome, the Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 shows are a masterclass in how to fit into Italian life. While there is no skimping on design elements, there is a certain level of elegance that Italian fashion and MFW in general delivers, that is not matched by any other city.

A showcase of some of the most well-known designer brands, these historic fashion houses, such as Gucci, Prada and MaxMara, to name just a few, understand the intrinsic value that their customers put on their clothes and for many of these labels, Quiet Luxury with a twist is at the heart of what they do. We asked fashion editor Antonia Kraskowski to give her verdict on some of Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 top catwalk shows and what we need to look out for next year.

Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 shows

If you've already caught up on New York Fashion S/S 2024 and the London Fashion Week S/S 2024 shows, then Keep tabs on Milan should be next on your list. This stylish city is known for its great fashion choices both on and off the runway, with Milan street style being just as trend setting as the shows themselves. Antonia rounds up the shows key styles and designers that will influence your wardrobe choices next year.

1. Prada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most anticipated shows of Milan Fashion Week, fashionable attendees expect a lot from Prada’s catwalk but perhaps they weren’t expecting to be greeted with a ceiling that dripped slime onto the catwalk and the haunting Prelude to Hitchcock’s Vertigo which filled the space at Fondazione Prada, creating a sense of drama as the first looks appeared on the runway.

The first look, a dark grey tailored shorts suit featuring elongated sleeves and exaggerated shoulders that tapered to a cinched waist was teamed a swirling silk scarf tied at the shoulders, evoking a modern Hitchcock heroine silhouette. Following closely behind came two silk unstructured shift dresses in nude and pale pink respectively, each overlaid with delicate trailing organza that fluttered in a way to mimic flames, as if the model herself was on fire, but set the seen for exquisite cocktail dresses for the summer months. The delicate dresses were contrasted with tight swim cap-like headwraps that allowed only wisps of models hair to escape and sculptural silk triangular kitten heels in highlighter hues at odds with the flyaway away frocks, yet the perfect match.

Since Raf Simons joined Miuccia Prada in 2020, there has been a focus on the evolution of signature Prada designs. The off-beat, eccentric take on traditionally feminine silhouettes abounded with sheer pencil skirts, heavily embellished glittering cardigans and skirts made of swirling fringing, worn over giant knickers or layered over sheer shirt dresses - the creation of these was described by Simons as them being ‘built like jewellery’, particularly a silver metallic version. Straight cut knee length dresses were simple in shape yet covered in tiny dazzling embellishments, offering delicate foil to more severe structured tailoring in the collection. Ideal for what to wear to a wedding or evening event come the summer months.

Elsewhere, perfectly worn-in workwear jackets appeared in oversized cuts, featuring leather collars and contrasting with gauzy fabrics and glittering pointed Mary-Jane shoes - meaning those shoes you're buying now as part of the autumn/winter shoe trends 2023 will carry on into 2024 with ease. Eyelet piercings on knits and skirts echoed the heavy duty workwear pieces, mingling with delicate swirling crystal embellishment.

Both metal rivets and crystal swirls carried over onto bags, appearing on reimagined nylon totes while reintroduction of a bag designed in 1913 by Miuccia Prada’s grandfather Mario has been reinterpreted for SS24. Originally produced in silk moiré, the new rendition appears in nappa leather and re-nylon, complete with reproduction of the original hand-carved men’s head as the unusual clasp.

Design evolution is indeed very much on the cards – and bags – at Prada.

2. Fendi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the pure white Milan showroom of Fendi HQ, surrounded by oversized snow white sculptures of Fendi’s signature bags, Kim Jones presented another stellar show for the fashion powerhouse.

Inspired by his early morning walks around Rome en route to work, the city’s graceful architecture and ruins were echoed in carefully crafted looks that appeared breathtaking in their simplicity. Highlights included knitted dresses with a single cut out shoulder, strapless fitted midi dresses and gently oversized tailoring in a muted palette of soft grey, cream and icy blue, shot through with warming tones of tomato red, orange and toffee brown.

Structure came in the form of tailored leather – a pair of perfect caramel hued soft thigh skimming shorts, coats in sky blue and cream with slightly rounded shoulders to soften the silhouette and colourful graphic patch work separates integrated seamlessly into the collection.

Echoing Jones’ July couture offering, wide knitted cinchers appeared at the waist of several strapless outfits in contrasting colour blocks, artfully draped and referencing the newest designer bag on the Fendi roster. Entitled the Flip bag, it is a shopper that folds into a clutch.

Bags were displayed prominently, with models wearing colourful fine knitted gloves in contrasting hues to serve as a background for their precious cargo. Of course, this being Fendi, they were no ordinary gloves but made of the finest technical materials, designed to be used with your smart phone’s touch screen and sure to be a sell out next season.

3. Max Mara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Inspired by the Lands Girls of the 1940s and a passion for urban gardening in modern cities, Max Mara will be taking us all outside next spring with its uniquely chic take on utilitarian practicality.

Dungarees and overalls worn by the Land Army translated directly into tailored boilersuits and playsuits, undone almost to the waist where they are drawn in sharply by a simple brown utilitarian belt and finished with popped collars for a touch of city slicker chic.

Heavy cotton drill jackets covered in useful pockets and oversized trench coats worn by those who plowed the fields are reimagined for girls about town, fitted at the waist before flowing outwards once more over hips. When teamed with capacious leather trimmed canvas totes and tiny crossbody bags and towering strappy heeled sandals, it becomes clear that these are looks for an urban landscape rather than rolling hills. Mannish oversized shirts tucked into form fitting pencil skirts and slim utilitarian trousers bridge the gap between tilling the earth and stalking sidewalks for the modern girl about town.

The simple silhouettes are echoed time and again in a range of rich pastoral colours, with outfits kept in strict head to toe tonal hues, from soft navy and a washed cerise to bottle green, khaki and signature camel. Backless sundresses evoke gardening aprons while full skirted maxi dresses feature dungaree-like apron tops that are part evening wear, part farm girl.

Amongst the reinforced stitching, heavy cottons and tightly belted silhouettes came a smattering of bold floral prints found across triple layered chiffon maxi dresses, as the dramatic lining on an evening coat teamed with matching hot pants and a trouser co-ord that featured intriguing draped braces and reinforced knee details, an ode to the collection’s roots in earthy pursuits reimagined in a timeless elegance.