What's the Met Gala 2025 theme? Here's everything we know about this year's tribute to tailoring, style, and cultural influence

The Met Gala is fashion’s biggest night – and this year, it promises to be both powerful and poignant. On Monday, the 5th of May, our favourite A-listers and cultural icons will descend on the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps for an evening that celebrates fashion and culture.

And if you're wondering what the Met Gala theme 2025 is? The Costume Institute exhibition is titled “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, a theme credited for its rich historical focus and contemporary relevance.

Both the theme and the exhibition explore how tailoring has been used across the African diaspora as a form of self-expression, resistance, and celebration. It also highlights the incredible artistry, performance, and pride embedded in Black fashion, too.

Met Gala 2024 - Jennifer Lopez, Pamela Anderson, Venus Williams (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, we're excited about adding to our list of best Met Gala looks from our favourite A-listers, and although the list isn't confirmed, we speculate some of our favourites will be in attendance, and we can't wait to see their glamorous attire. We're also expecting there to be (as always) outrageous costuming that falls under the most surprising red carpet looks, too.

The Met Gala, which is held annually, always has an overarching theme related to the exhibition, and one of the most interesting things about the red carpet is seeing how different celebrities and designers interpret the brief. We expect the usual show-stopping gowns and, of course, plenty of daring tailoring and bold colours. But this year, the real excitement is around how the "tailoring" element of the theme will translate into womenswear.

When is the Met Gala?

The 2025 Met Gala is set to take place on Monday, 5th May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. As always, the event is to mark the opening of the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, which this year is titled "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style". The actual exhibition will then be opened to the public.

What is the Met Gala theme 2025?

The Met Gala theme 2025 is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which delves into the rich history and cultural significance of Black dandyism. The exhibition and Met Gala theme have been largely inspired by Author Monica Miller's 2009 research on Black dandyism and the styling of Black identity. A 'dandy' is defined by Author Monica Miller as "dressing wisely and well”, and is a term that was first used to describe well-dressed men in early 19th-century Britain – think Oscar Wilde.

The dress code has been revealed as “Tailored for You,” which holds relation to the incredible menswear included in the exhibition, so we expect to see plenty of sharp tailoring and interesting interpretations of the brief from all of our favourite A-listers.

Dr Micheal McMillan, Lecturer in Fashion, Cultural & Historical Studies at the University of Arts, notes that Black style is less about what is worn and who wears it, but more about how it's worn: "It is not simply what is worn, but how it is performed - the strut, the promenade, gesture, and that sweet patter with self-respect and dignity".

Who's attending the Met Gala 2025?

Whilst the official guest list remains unknown, the Met Gala traditionally hosts a large line-up of celebrities. Faces we might expect to see include Kate Moss, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Cynthia Erivo, and, of course, Vogue's Editor in Chief, Anna Wintour.

What is the purpose of the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, supporting its exhibitions. But it's also fashion's most talked-about event. Each year, we see A-listers wearing incredible designs from hundreds of notable design houses, including Chanel, Versace, Fendi, and Balenciaga.

Who are the co-chairs of the Met Gala 2025?

This year's Met Gala host committee includes a seriously stylish lineup, including well-loved British designer Grace Wales Bonner. Alongside the committee, the co-chairs include Colman Domingo, Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, musician ASAP Rocky, and musician and current men's Creative Director at Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams. This is the first time four men have been given these duties. Of course, on the committee too is the ever-iconic Anna Wintour, alongside this, LeBron James who is an honorary chair, too.

What happens at the Met Gala

So what actually happens at the Met Gala? Well, after the A-listers have arrived on the red carpet and have their photos taken, they have an opportunity to mingle and view the exhibition during the 'cocktail hour'. Then the guests sit down for a formal dinner, planned meticulously with the table layout (i.e, who sits next to who) being the biggest thing the event planners consider. Each year, the event usually has a 'high-profile' performer, and over the years, performers have included Diana Ross, Madonna, and Cher.

How to watch the Met Gala?

If you don't want to miss out on the showstopping looks, go to Vogue's YouTube channel for the official livestream on the 5th May from 11 pm UK time.

Want to know more about the Met Gala theme 2025?

The Met Gala Instagram account shared an insightful interview with the co-curators of the exhibition, and it is a great resource (shown below) if you want to understand more about this year's theme.

Needless to say, we expect it to be a highly exciting and stylish night, and we can't wait to watch. We will be covering our favourite outfits here too, so make sure to check back to see the most fabulous looks of the evening.