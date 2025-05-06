Anne Hathaway's Met Gala 2025 look just gave the classic white shirt a new lease of life

The first Monday in May means Met Gala night and the 2025 event was to launch the latest Costume Institute exhibition, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', which explores the rich history and cultural significance of Black Dandyism. Both the theme and the exhibition are largely inspired by Author Monica Miller's 2009 research on Black dandyism and the styling of Black identity.

The dress code for the evening was 'Tailored for You', but as always, the outfit theme for the night is left open to interpretation, ensuring that the fashion show that commences down red carpet is a sight to behold. From the seriously extravagant, to elegantly tailored creations, the breadth of experimentation was staggering, but it was Anne Hathaway's ensemble, by designer Carolina Herrera that felt like the sort of look you could pluck off the carpet and slide straight into your wardrobe. Yes, really.

Wearing a relaxed white shirt, tucked neatly into the waistband of a horizontally striped, embellished column skirt, Anne Hathaway reminded us why a white shirt is integral to every capsule wardrobe. The shirt featured voluminous sleeves that stopped just below the elbow, and an open neckline, complete with an oversized necklace and a popped shirt collar for relaxed glamour.

Anne Hathaway's white shirt and column skirt Met Gala 2025 look is one to recreate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we might be more used to seeing Anne Hathaway in a gown when it comes to event season, I absolutely love the direction she took with Carolina Herrera. Giving off a laidback feel, the classicism of the white shirt was a stroke of genius, as it nodded to the tailored theme but felt timeless. This wearable look still felt glamorous - after all, a large Bulgari necklace will always up the wow factor, and the beaded maxi skirt ensured that the whole ensemble was very much red carpet ready.

But most of all, I love how easy this look is to recreate for upcoming events. If you're wondering what to wear to a wedding this summer, I'm pretty sure Anne Hathaway's look is going to be serving as some serious style inspiration for many a wedding guest.

COS Relaxed Cotton Shirt £75 at Cos A crisp white shirt will never go out of style and can be dressed up or down for any occasion, yes, even the Met Gala. This relaxed, slightly oversized iteration is ideal for recreating Hathaway's look. Tuck the shirt into your skirt and make sure to push up the sleeves and pop the collar for instant cool factor. Sezane Magalia Skirt Sequins £135 at Sezane Sequins add glamour to any occasion and while this doesn't have the drama of Anne Hathaway's column skirt, you can get the same look and feel of mixing fanciful sequins, with something as tailored and classic as a white shirt. This midi skirt can be worn again and again.

Anne Hathaway's white shirt and beaded maxi skirt was by Carolina Herrera, and was a nod to the Met Gala 2025 theme of 'Tailored for You'. Revealing the inspiration behind the outfit, Anne Hathaway, like other guests, including Colman Domingo, (one of the co-chairs of the evening) credited the inspiration for the outfit to the late André Leon Tally, fashion journalist, stylist, creative director and former Editor at Large of Vogue, who for fans of the Met Gala, was a familiar face for many years.

Designed by Creative Director for Carolina Herrera, Wes Gordon, the outfit was part of many designer's efforts tonight to reinterpret traditional masculine silhouettes to the female form and amplify tailoring on the huge stage that is the Met Gala.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A white button down shirt is quite the signature for the house of Herrera, but it also references the white shirts favoured by fashion powerhouse André Leon Tally, and worn under his many double breasted suits.

One of my favourite looks of the night, Anne Hathaway finished her ensemble with sky scrapper heels and a small black bag - ideal for essentials. Pulling her hair taught into a high ponytail, the focus was all on the details of the outfit, that effortless shirt and bold jewellery combination making this look truly shine, because sometimes, even on the Met Gala red carpet, less is more.