When it comes to what to wear over a dress this summer, Demi Moore proves why 'robing' is the style secret that works every time

A red carpet event is a great place to take style inspiration from for occasionwear, and the recent Time 100 dinner truly delivered with this Demi Moore ensemble. The sensational Grecian-inspired gown was crafted with intricate drape and pleat detailing through the body, creating an hourglass silhouette through horizontal hip panels, for a true old school, Hollywood glamour moment.

The handiwork of American fashion designer Zac Posen, (who has dressed the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge), in collaboration with designer Kim Jones, the dress was made in the GAP Studio - yes, the brand you get some of your best jeans from - where Posen is currently Creative Director. And while the dress was truly a standout look on the red carpet, it was the accessorising around the dress that sparked our interest.

Teaming the dress with an elegant colour-coordinating ivory blazer, Moore draped the jacket over her shoulders, in an act known as 'robing', and in doing so, effortlessly combined a classic, feminine gown, with more androgynous tailoring for a modern take on what to wear over a dress, and this style hack is one you should be adding to your summer partywear wardrobe stat.

Demi Moore's mix of evening dress and tailoring is redefining what to wear over a dress this season

With the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses now on, there is always the age-old question of what kind of cover-up works best with a pretty dress for special occasions. With temperamental summer weddings and outdoor ceremonies and parties to consider, it's easy to reach for cardigans or cropped jackets for added warmth, but Demi Moore has solved this sartorial dilemma with her thoroughly modern choice of a tailored blazer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Delivering a more 'borrowed from the boys' feel, the choice of a blazer helps to add androgynous elements to a feminine frock and is a style pairing that will work with most dress silhouettes and hem lengths. A sharp way of adding a little more definition to floatier ensembles, you can 'robe' your jacket over your shoulders, to fully show off your dress, or slip it on fully to create a waist-defining look and benefit from the extra arm coverage.

While you can go for a contrasting blazer, we recommend keeping it tonal, because as with Demi's outfit, your dress is likely to be your statement piece, and keeping the same colour throughout not only gives a more expensive overall look, but it ensures there isn't too much going on.

A brilliant option for what to wear to the races, a blazer adds a sharpness to your outfit that a cardigan just can't deliver, and with linen iterations on the market right now, they can be a cooler choice than summer knits too.

Naturally, Demi's all white ensemble doesn't solve what to wear to a wedding (because wearing white to a wedding that isn't your own is a big no-no), you can still take inspiration from the style idea of dress and blazer combos, as well as the concept of going tonal for a chic finish.

Get the look

While Demi Moore's evening cover-up hack is ideal for special dresses this summer, this is a style pairing that you can take into the rest of your wardrobe, teaming your best dresses with tailored blazers to mix androgynous and feminine shapes for a more interesting finish. And if you've invested in any trouser/blazer co-ords, repurposing the jacket over a dress is a fantastic way of maxing out the cost per wear.

One of Demi Moore's best looks of all time, Demi was being honoured by Time 100 as one of the most influential people of 2025. The red carpet ensemble was not just stylistically brilliant, but wearing, what is essentially a high-street brand to the award, with a little designer craftsmanship to boot, certainly showcased that Moore is not afraid to buck trends.

We are used to seeing the star flit between tailoring and dresses, but the fusion of the two made this outfit feel more in tune with modern sensibilities. While there is no definitive jacket length to for recreating this style, the longer your dress hem, the longer you can afford to go with your jacket as you want to balance proportions. As a general guide, however, opt for thigh-grazing blazers with midi, midaxi or floor-length dresses.

Not reserved solely for the races or wedding guests, a blazer over a dress would also be a great option for teaming with the best mother of the groom dresses or as part of a mother of the bride outfit for an up-to-date finish.

If you're getting ready for a summer bursting with invites, swap your trusted cardigan or bolero for a sharp blazer this season and watch those compliments roll in. After all, you've just nailed A-lister style.