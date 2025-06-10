I'm bookmarking Demi Moore's sharp white blazer and jeans outfit for a smart-casual look that can be easily recreated

Blazer-and-jeans pairings are hardly new, yet it's one of those combinations that I'm always seeking style inspiration for. And Demi Moore's recent outfit – featuring a sharp Schiaparelli blazer and exposed fly button jeans offers the perfect solution for how to style a blazer with jeans in the most elevated and occasion-ready way.

With summer events filling up the calendar – holidays, garden parties, and evening dinners – I've found myself bookmarking ways to style jeans with a blazer that feel sophisticated and considered but not overdone.

Worn to a screening of Landman in LA, Moore's outfit features a sharply tailored Schiaparelli white jacket styled with exposed-fly jeans, gold pointed heels, and an avant-garde yet on-brand face bag from the Italian fashion house.

The combination of bright white tailoring with mid-wash straight leg denim jeans and subtle gold details, such as the button-fly front and gold slingback heels, feels high-end, yet this outfit is incredibly easy to recreate with a few thoughtful styling details.

Moore finished the outfit with large brown aviator sunglasses, an eyewear style that taps into the sunglasses trends for 2025. To finish, Demi chose chunky rings, sculptural hoop earrings, styling details that take the tailored blazer and jeans combination from laid-back cool to smart casual parties and evenings out. Her pointed gold slingback heels also echoed the blazer's standout detailing – a bold front lock, a nod to Schiaparelli's signature surrealist history.