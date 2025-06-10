I'm bookmarking Demi Moore's sharp white blazer and jeans outfit for a smart-casual look that can be easily recreated

If you're wondering how to style a blazer with jeans, look no further than Demi Moore's high-end tailoring and button-fly straight-leg jeans combination

Blazer-and-jeans pairings are hardly new, yet it's one of those combinations that I'm always seeking style inspiration for. And Demi Moore's recent outfit – featuring a sharp Schiaparelli blazer and exposed fly button jeans offers the perfect solution for how to style a blazer with jeans in the most elevated and occasion-ready way.

With summer events filling up the calendar – holidays, garden parties, and evening dinners – I've found myself bookmarking ways to style jeans with a blazer that feel sophisticated and considered but not overdone.

Worn to a screening of Landman in LA, Moore's outfit features a sharply tailored Schiaparelli white jacket styled with exposed-fly jeans, gold pointed heels, and an avant-garde yet on-brand face bag from the Italian fashion house.

Shop the look

Image of denim jeans
Bayeas
Button Fly High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans

These low-stretch denims have a faded wash and a smart cropped shape. They have a straight leg silhouette and high rise design that features an exposed-button fly just like Demi's. Pair with your best blazer, slingback heels, and some gold jewellery for a directional weekend look.

Image of denim jeans
Whistles
Denim Authentic Hollie Button Jean

These jeans have a vintage feel thanks to the visible button fastening detailing along the front and washed blue hue. They feature a timeless straight leg and will sit high on the waist, ideal for sculpting your silhouette. The ankle cropped hemline makes these easy to pair with flats, boots or heels.

Image of white blazer
Mint Velvet
White Tuxedo Double Breasted Blazer

If you're looking to invest in a new tailored blazer, this white tuxedo is an all-around winner. The styling options are almost endless, from pairing with refined denim jeans to teaming with the matching wide leg trousers to form one of the best tuxedos for women.

Image of white blazer
Open Edit
The Curator Blazer

This white blazer is a great warm-weather alternative to classic black tailoring. Wear through the summer months paired with denim, use to add polish when working out how to style satin slip skirts, pop on over dresses or pair with its matching tailored trousers.

Image of denim jeans

ONLY
Mid Wash Women's Jeans

If you're not a fan of the exposed button-fly jeans, this pair offers the same flattering high-rise shape without the fully exposed front button. They have also got plenty of five-star reviews, with customers commenting on the comfortable fit and feel of these jeans.

Image of gold heels
Jeffery Campbell
Executive Ankle Strap Pointed Toe Slingback Pump

Add some drama to your current shoe rotation with these slingback pumps. In a shimmering gold hue, pair these with almost anything for immediate impact. They feature a pointy toe, slender heel and secure ankle strap.

The combination of bright white tailoring with mid-wash straight leg denim jeans and subtle gold details, such as the button-fly front and gold slingback heels, feels high-end, yet this outfit is incredibly easy to recreate with a few thoughtful styling details.

Moore finished the outfit with large brown aviator sunglasses, an eyewear style that taps into the sunglasses trends for 2025. To finish, Demi chose chunky rings, sculptural hoop earrings, styling details that take the tailored blazer and jeans combination from laid-back cool to smart casual parties and evenings out. Her pointed gold slingback heels also echoed the blazer's standout detailing – a bold front lock, a nod to Schiaparelli's signature surrealist history.

