Demi Moore's best looks, from statement party dresses to relaxed tailoring

There is a lot of variety in Demi Moore’s best looks and the actress is as comfortable in a sweeping red carpet gown as she is in a trouser suit at fashion week. Moore frequently mixes chic, glamorous pieces with cool, edgy accessories - and will often swap feminine frocks for sleek trouser suits at star-studded showbiz events, while also having fun with colours and fabrics.

Moore began her acting career in the TV soap General Hospital, before securing roles in films such as Blame It On Rio, St Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night… in the 1980s. However, her stardom soared when she was cast as the lead in Ghost, which became the highest-grossing release of 1990 and earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

The Hollywood favourite - who has three children with her ex-husband Bruce Willis - then went on to appear in the box office hits A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal and Disclosure, as well as Striptease, The Scarlet Letter and G.I. Jane. In the 2000s, she appeared in Charlie’s Angels, as well as numerous arthouse films and from 2020 has starred in the series Brave New World.

During her time in the spotlight, Moore has also wowed off-screen with her distinctive, fashion-forward style and over the years, we have seen her become bolder with her outfit choices, playing around with everything from chic colour combinations to cool accessories.

Demi Moore's best looks

From rocking some of the best red carpet looks of the 80s to incorporating the latest fashion trends into her wardrobe, here are our favourite style moments from the star.

1. The furry coat and slinky green dress combo

Moore looked every bit the glamorous Hollywood star at the Fashion Trust US Awards in Los Angeles in 2023 with her flowing black hair and eyecatching green dress. The actress wore a bright green midi dress featuring a scoop neckline and sheer panelling, with a furry coat draped over her shoulders. She finished off the head-turning look with a pair of black heels.

2. The cream Max Mara maxi dress

The epitome of chic, Moore attended the Max Mara show in Stockholm, Sweden in 2023 in a stunning long-sleeved cream ensemble. The star paired the floor-length frock with a satin-effect clutch - one of the best evening bags for adding a touch of elegance.

3. The cool colour-block look

Moore ensured all eyes were on her at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah in 2019 in this dopamine-inducing outfit. The actress stepped out in a cool colour-block look, featuring an electric blue jumper, yellow check trousers and a pink three-quarter-length coat draped over her shoulders.

4. The floor-length black Met Gala gown

Nothing says evening glamour like a slinky black gown. Moore attended the Met Gala in New York in 2019 in a stunning Yves Saint Laurent floor-length dress. She accessorised the long-sleeved look, which featured a plunging neckline, with statement silver jewellery.

5. The ombré Fendi midi dress

Moore put her most stylish foot forward at the Fashion Awards in London in 2021. The actress opted for an off-shoulder midi dress by Fendi, which featured an eye-catching embellished ombré grey and black design and a long train. She finished off the striking ensemble with long leather gloves and black heels.

6. The Chanel tweed suit

The Chanel tweed suit is the definition of timeless chic. Moore stepped out in the classic look, but with a modern twist, at a pre-Oscars dinner hosted by the fashion brand in Beverly Hills in 2020. Her blazer jacket - worn over a lacy black bralette - and matching wide-legged trousers were woven through with eye-catching blue detailing.

7. The black Schiaparelli maxi-dress

Moore looked effortlessly glamorous at Elle’s Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles in 2021. Her Grecian-style black strapless gown by Schiaparelli featured elegant draping at the waist and gold chain detailing. To finish off the look, the star wore her hair in a sleek updo and added statement silver earrings.

8. The burgundy power suit

Tailoring can provide a great opportunity to play around with colour, as Moore proved at a film industry lunch in Beverly Hills in 2018. Her burgundy red trouser suit comprised of a double-breasted jacket and slim-fit trousers, which featured stripe detailing. She completed the look with a pair of quirky mismatched heels. The best tuxedos for women don't necessarily have to be figure-hugging; the relaxed fit of Moore's suit adds a bit of edge to her look.

9. The peach ruffled Oscars gown

Moore dazzled on the red carpet at the Oscars in 2010. The actress stepped out in a beautiful pale pink strapless gown by Versace, which featured a voluminous ruffled skirt and train. She accessorised with silver jewellery and a metallic clutch bag.

10. The cream Dior suit

Only cool tailoring would do for the Dior Homme Menswear show at Paris Fashion Week in 2023. Moore looked sharp in a cream tweed trouser suit, which featured an oversized blazer and relaxed-fit trousers. She finished off the look with a classic white shirt and pointed-toe black heels.

11. The yellow boho maxi dress

Moore isn’t afraid to be daring with colour. The actress turned heads at the launch of a photography exhibition in Los Angeles in 2017. The star wore an eye-catching floaty mustard-yellow maxi dress, which featured white embroidery and billowing sleeves. She finished off the look with dewy make-up and gold footwear.

12. The slinky Tom Ford midi dress

All eyes were on Moore at Tom Ford's 2020 Los Angeles show where the star had a front-row seat. She dressed for the occasion, wearing a slinky black midi dress, featuring an asymmetric hemline with lace details. Moore completed the look by teaming it with a furry black vest and diamonte-encrusted open-toe heels.

13. The quirky cream co-ord

Moore looked chic at a joint Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus event in Los Angeles in 2023. The star stunned in a cool cream co-ord - featuring a long-sleeved jacket and mini-skirt - that came complete with swirly black detailing. She kept warm in a pair of black tights and white thigh-high heeled boots.

14. The bomber jacket and jumpsuit combo

Over the years, Moore has shown her knack for dressing stylishly down as well as up. The A-lister’s look for the Stella McCartney show at Paris Fashion Week in 2021 was a case in point. She paired a slouchy brown bomber jacket with a relaxed black jumpsuit, which featured netted cut-out detailing, and stompy black ankle boots.

15. The black Salvatore Ferragamo jumpsuit

Moore wore the perfect smart-casual ensemble for the WSJ Tech Live event in Laguna Beach, California in 2019. The flattering jumpsuit featured a deep v-neckline and an elegant tasselled tie at the waist. She finished off the smart ensemble with a pair of grey-striped heels.

16. The orange Fendi co-ord

We love a bright citrus hue, and seemingly so does Moore. She stepped out in an orange knitted co-ord - featuring a turtle neck, short-sleeved top and a slouchy pencil skirt at the Fendi fashion show in Milan in 2023. She accessorised the eye-catching look with grey-blue outerwear, a black handbag and strappy black heels.

17. The layered Versace look

Moore pushed style boundaries at the Versace show in West Hollywood in 2023. The actress looked sleek in a buttoned-up black blazer which she wore with a floaty monochrome dress layered over a pair of black tailored trousers. She accessorised with a small back handbag and a nude lip. If you're looking for ways to style a skirt over trousers, you can't go wrong by mixing materials and throwing a tailored black blazer into the mix.

18. The grey Golden Globes gown

Looking every bit the leading lady, Moore stepped onto the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in 1997 wearing a stunning grey gown. The short-sleeved look featured a sweetheart neckline and elegant silver leaf detailing. She finished off the ensemble with minimal silver jewellery.

19. The all-white Versace look

Moore wowed in a white tailored ensemble at a Versace event held during Milan Fashion Week in 2021. Her striking tailored look featured a blazer jacket secured at the front with a statement silver safety pin, worn over a slim-fit midi dress. She accessorised with a statement gold necklace and a classic white handbag.

20. The gingham Dior look

Gingham print is one of the most classic patterns of all but Moore gave it a modern twist when she attended the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week in 2020. Her ensemble featured a striped netted top, which she paired with a heavy black and brown checked midi skirt with a frayed hem. She completed the edgy look with a pair of fishnet ankle socks and pointed black shoes.

21. The black YSL trouser suit

Moore experimented with colour at the Saint-Laurent Womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week in 2022. The star paired her slouchy black trouser suit with a pair of electric blue leather gloves. She also accessorised with a black clutch bag and black platform heels.

22. The sheer YSL look

All eyes were on Moore at a Saint Laurent show in Paris in 2024. The star’s all-black look featured an off-shoulder, long-sleeved black sheer maxi-dress. She finished off her daring ensemble with a black handbag and black heels.

23. The white Venice look

Moore turned heads in a cut-out floor-length gown at the Venice International Film Festival in 2021. Her striking white look, which showcased her toned midriff, was designed by Mônot. She finished off the ensemble with silver jewellery.

24. The beige Chloe trench coat

Every capsule wardrobe needs a beige trench coat. Moore looked stylish in hers as she attended the Chloe show at Paris Fashion Week in 2022. She wore the classic cover-up with a black turtle-neck top, a white midi skirt cinched in with a woven brown belt and chunky black ankle boots.

25. The velvet Fendi trouser suit

Moore looked like she meant business as she attended the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in New York in 2021. The star wore a velvet black Fendi trouser suit, with a black bralette peeking out beneath her satin-trimmed blazer jacket. She finished off the look with a black handbag and heels, as well as a pair of statement glasses.

26. The statement leather midi skirt

Leather will give any outfit a cool edge. Moore stepped out in a quirky mid-length design by Monse for the Harper’s Bazaar 150th anniversary event in New York in 2017 for a glam, rock-chick look. She paired it with an embellished white T-shirt and black Louboutins.

27. The water colour Dior gown

Moore was a vision at the premiere for the film Rough Night in New York in 2017. Her multi-coloured floor-length gown was designed by Dior, and featured subtle pleating and sparkly detailing on the straps. She accessorised with glowy make-up and a cream clutch bag.

28. The sparkling Carolina Hererra midi dress

Silver sequins make the perfect party dress , as Moore knew only too well when she stepped out at the CFDA Awards in New York in 2023. Her dazzling strapless midi dress, designed with a form-fitting silhouette, was by Carolina Herrera. She finished off the head-turning look with a black clutch bag and matching strappy heels.

29. The fuchsia Marchesa mini dress

Moore was ahead of the game when it came to Barbiecore . The actress wowed in a fuchsia pink mini-dress by Marchesa for the premiere of film The Joneses in Los Angeles in 2010. The short-sleeved frock featured a swirly print and ruffled detailing, and she finished off the girly look with a pair of silver heels.

30. The floaty blue maxi dress

There was no missing Moore at the Domino’s pre-Oscar Hollywood gala in 2010. The actress wowed in an electric blue strapless floor-length gown, which she paired with black heels and an eye-catching statement bejewelled clutch bag. She opted for a wavy hairstyle, giving her sleek black locks a bit of wave for the occassion.

31. The shimmery YSL gown

Moore looked stunning on arrival at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2020. Her sparkly black floor-length, sleeveless Saint Laurent dress featured an elegant thigh-high split at the side. The star accessorised the gown with silver earrings and black heels.

32. The fringed Roberto Cavalli gown

A head-turning look if there ever was one - Moore dazzled in a purple fringed Roberto Cavalli number at the Vogue 100 Festival in London in 2016. The long-sleeved, floor-length gown featured a sheer panel, and she accessorised the eye-catching look with a metallic handbag.