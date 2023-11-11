Best evening bags to shop right now, to complete any party look

The best evening bags are integral to the festive season. A time of year when our social calendars tend to fill up, securing a handbag for after dark, or one that can take you from AM to PM will help finish off any party-ready ensemble.

If you're on the hunt for the best evening bags this season, we've got just the answer. Compiled for their size, ways to carry and style, there is something for everyone. A key part of a your wardrobe, if you're expecting to be stepping out a lot this season, you'll want to leave bulky totes at home, in exchange for something a little more streamlined that can carry your essentials.

Taking note of the autumn/winter handbag trends 2023, the best evening bags are a speedy way of updating winter capsule wardrobe classics, delivering a fresh feel to a classic. Switching up your accessories will also help to make timeless black dresses, or jeans and a nice top combo feel fresh without too much investment.

Best evening bags to invest in for party season

Taking into account the trends of the season, when it comes to winter outfit ideas, metallic bags are always welcome to join the party. Similarly textures and embellishments will give any handbag an automatic evening wear feel. Size really does matter, and remember, this isn't about carrying the world with you. Learn to streamline your night out essentials, as the last thing you want is to feel weighed down. Consider how you would like to carry your new arm candy too.

While the best designer crossbody bags look chic, if the strap directly cuts through a detailed top or dress, it may fight with your outfit for attention. However if you'll have no where to put your bag down securely all night, a clutch might seem too cumbersome.