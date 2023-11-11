Best evening bags to shop right now, to complete any party look
Best evening bags to help you complete those party-ready looks for the season ahead
The best evening bags are integral to the festive season. A time of year when our social calendars tend to fill up, securing a handbag for after dark, or one that can take you from AM to PM will help finish off any party-ready ensemble.
If you're on the hunt for the best evening bags this season, we've got just the answer. Compiled for their size, ways to carry and style, there is something for everyone. A key part of a your wardrobe, if you're expecting to be stepping out a lot this season, you'll want to leave bulky totes at home, in exchange for something a little more streamlined that can carry your essentials.
Taking note of the autumn/winter handbag trends 2023, the best evening bags are a speedy way of updating winter capsule wardrobe classics, delivering a fresh feel to a classic. Switching up your accessories will also help to make timeless black dresses, or jeans and a nice top combo feel fresh without too much investment.
Best evening bags to invest in for party season
Taking into account the trends of the season, when it comes to winter outfit ideas, metallic bags are always welcome to join the party. Similarly textures and embellishments will give any handbag an automatic evening wear feel. Size really does matter, and remember, this isn't about carrying the world with you. Learn to streamline your night out essentials, as the last thing you want is to feel weighed down. Consider how you would like to carry your new arm candy too.
While the best designer crossbody bags look chic, if the strap directly cuts through a detailed top or dress, it may fight with your outfit for attention. However if you'll have no where to put your bag down securely all night, a clutch might seem too cumbersome.
RRP: £91 | Dazzle in any room with this jewelled bag by British clothing brand Ted Baker. The multi coloured stones help this bag to go with a range of outfits, from classic black to bolder tones. The chain strap means this can be carried as a clutch or crossbody.
RRP: £75 | A classic black evening bag will never go out of style and is ideal for slipping into a capsule wardrobe. To make this bag work with any colour, ensure to match your shoes to your clutch to help ground your look and give continuity to your choice.
RRP: £19.50 | One of the hottest fashion colour trends of 2023, metallics made their way back to the runway in a big way and this silver bag, complete with chain and hardware clasp is bang on the money for the months ahead. Use to add glitz and glam where needed.
RRP: £55 | If you're a master at travelling light, with just your card and a phone, then this pouch bag is for you. Made to fit your mobile and slip across the body or around your neck, this pouch is ideal for evening wear - or for heading to a concert or night out.
RRP: £175 | But it wasn't just silver that made it big as part of the autumn/winter fashion trends this season, gold was big news too and this cute gold box bag is one of the best crossbody bags for styling with evening wear that can jazz up daywear too.
RRP: £132 | If you're looking for a show stopping look, this tasseled design is offering all the excitement our classic cocktail dresses need. Available in 4 colourways - black, gold, pink and turquoise, this dress can easily up-style everything from jeans to black dresses.
RRP: £26 | Texture was a big trend on the runway and while we mainly saw it as part of the coat trends for 2023, it's one that translates particularly well onto the best evening bags. This frothy and feathery design in a pastel green will work all year through.
RRP: £165 | Sealed with a bow, this rose gold design is a fantastic option for those that find gold or silver too harsh, as it offers a halfway house as it were. The slim gold chain allows it to be worn crossbody, on the shoulder or tuck the chain in for a clutch bag.
RRP: £179 | This pouch is absolutely adorable, but certainly one for those who only need keys, lippy, card and phone (at a push). The toggle detailing helps to secure your personal belongings, making this a great option for when you're throwing some shapes on the dancefloor.
RRP: £125 | Still in love with Barbiecore pink? Then this one is for you. The top handle keeps this design trend driven, while the small stature makes it ideal for what to wear to a winter wedding for a pretty bag that won't steal the limelight.
RRP: £408 | The best Saint Laurent bags will never date and this classic envelope clutch with recognisable gold hardware is a forever buy. Under £500 it would be classed as an affordable designer bag, as many of the French clothing brand's designs cost thousands.
RRP: £345 | Combining metallic and pearl, this chic design is a luxe evening bag. The mix of colours and textures give this bag a fun and unique twist, while also rendering a classic that can be worn from one season to the next. Crafted from leather for longevity.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
