We can't move for tennis style inspiration - but Rochelle Humes's rugby shirt and jeans look is comfort at its trendiest

Rochelle Humes's blend of an oversized rugby jersey and slouchy jeans is right now's trendiest way to channel comfort and style all at once.

The TV host is one of our favourite sources of incredible outfit inspiration, whether it be for what to wear to Wimbledon or lowkey looks that still scream chic.

And during a recent scroll through her Instagram feed, we came across a casual denim and rugby shirt pairing that we're so on board with for damper summer days when something a little cosier is needed.

Shop Rugby Shirts Like Rochelle's

In the upload, Rochelle can be seen strutting around London, planting copies of her children's book The Little Box of Feelings, looking laidback in a pair of flowy wide-leg jeans.

Keeping the silhouette of the outfit beautifully baggy, Rochelle tucked the front of her cream, long-sleeved rugby polo into the waistband of her blue denim, letting the rest fall down around her hips.

There are plenty of colourways to choose from when it comes to trending rugby shirts on the high street, but we love the forest green and black stripes on Rochelle's oversized piece.

Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home is a regular rugby jersey wearer and has brought hers all the way from her winter wardrobe into her summer rotation.

"Can I tell you the first thing about rugby? No, but I absolutely love a rugby top," she says.

"The preppy combination of stripes and a crisp collar feels like a match made in heaven, and I like to wear mine with jeans and ballet flats at the weekend. Have a bit of fun with colours too - mine is burgundy and green!"