We can't move for tennis style inspiration - but Rochelle Humes's rugby shirt and jeans look is comfort at its trendiest

Rochelle's off-duty denim and comfy shirt combination is a dream for cooler summer days

Rochelle Humes attends the ROKSANDA show during London Fashion Week February 2025 on February 23, 2025 in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caitlin Elliott's avatar
By
published
in News

Rochelle Humes's blend of an oversized rugby jersey and slouchy jeans is right now's trendiest way to channel comfort and style all at once.

The TV host is one of our favourite sources of incredible outfit inspiration, whether it be for what to wear to Wimbledon or lowkey looks that still scream chic.

And during a recent scroll through her Instagram feed, we came across a casual denim and rugby shirt pairing that we're so on board with for damper summer days when something a little cosier is needed.

A post shared by Rochelle Humes (@rochellehumes)

A photo posted by on

Shop Rugby Shirts Like Rochelle's

Damson Madder, Remie Rugby Shirt - Light Blue Stripe
Damson Madder
Remie Rugby Shirt

In summery baby blue with a cute button-down collar, this Damson Madder rugby shirt is ideal for putting together a look like Rochelle's.

Crew Clothing, Crew Pannelled Rugby in Navy & Pink
Crew Clothing
Crew Pannelled Rugby in Navy & Pink

Baby pink and navy blue is a colour combination that is hard to beat - and this Crew Clothing rugby shirt is undeniably timeless.

John Lewis ANYDAY, Stripe Oversized Rugby Jumper
John Lewis ANYDAY
Stripe Oversized Rugby Jumper

In dusky blue and white, this striped rugby-style jumper by Anyday at John Lewis is so easy to wear with the blue denim already in your collection.

Topshop, Jersey Stripe Rugby Long Sleeve Polo in Red
Topshop
Jersey Stripe Rugby Long Sleeve Polo in Red

Go for timeless red and white with Topshop's take on a rugby polo, featuring a slick white collar and a classic button-down detail.

New Look, Brown Rugby Stripe Long Sleeve Top
New Look
Brown Rugby Stripe Long Sleeve Top

Combine one of the year's biggest fashion colour trends with a rugby jersey with this super affordable New Look find with chocolate brown details.

Monki, Long Sleeve Rugby Polo Top
Monki
Long Sleeve Rugby Polo Top

Monki is a brand known for its affordable price tag - and at £22.99, this rugby polo by the label might just be a no-brainer purchase.

In the upload, Rochelle can be seen strutting around London, planting copies of her children's book The Little Box of Feelings, looking laidback in a pair of flowy wide-leg jeans.

Keeping the silhouette of the outfit beautifully baggy, Rochelle tucked the front of her cream, long-sleeved rugby polo into the waistband of her blue denim, letting the rest fall down around her hips.

There are plenty of colourways to choose from when it comes to trending rugby shirts on the high street, but we love the forest green and black stripes on Rochelle's oversized piece.

Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home is a regular rugby jersey wearer and has brought hers all the way from her winter wardrobe into her summer rotation.

"Can I tell you the first thing about rugby? No, but I absolutely love a rugby top," she says.

"The preppy combination of stripes and a crisp collar feels like a match made in heaven, and I like to wear mine with jeans and ballet flats at the weekend. Have a bit of fun with colours too - mine is burgundy and green!"

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 