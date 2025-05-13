Anne Hathaway wore the bag style we'll be reaching for all summer long – the mini bag
The ultimate occasionwear accessory, this bag style is a warm-weather essential
There's something so satisfying about finding the perfect accessory to finish off your outfit – and when it comes to special occasions dressing in the summer months, the mini bag makes even more sense than ever.
I've always loved how small or mini bags manage to feel intentional and a little bit indulgent. They're not solely about practicality, although the smaller size is ideal for carrying less; they're about making your look stand out, making them the best bag choice for summer special occasions. From garden parties to figuring out what to wear to a wedding, compact handbags are great summer companions.
Which is why when I spotted Anne Hathaway's metallic Versace mini bag, I knew I had to hunt for similar styles for the season ahead. Attending the Pre-Met Gala cocktail party, she wore a sharp, tailored suit featuring tapered leg trousers and an open-neck button-up white shirt, all by Versace.
To complete the tailored two-piece, she carried the gold embellished bag, which featured circular metal handles and was made from a gold-tone chain material. Alongside the bag, she opted for open-toe stilettos. The bag offered the otherwise monochrome just the right dose of glamour, making this a look we can't wait to recreate.
Shop our favourite mini bags
Pair this glittery mini handbag with one of your best wedding guest dresses or a sharp tailored suit for a special occasion.
If you're a fan of gold accessories, opt for this embellished shoulder bag from Clio Perppatt. Perfect for pairing with sharp tailored outfits or for teaming with your favourite little black dresses.
Shop Anne's tailored look
If you're currently on the hunt for some flattering tailored staples that will also keep you cool in the heat, opt for these linen blend trousers. The tapered leg would look excellent paired with open-toe heeled sandals.
Not only will this blazer layer perfectly over your summer occasionwear, but you can also style it for everyday wear with your favourite denim jeans and best white trainers.
Hathaway isn't the only celebrity who favours the mini bag style, and Sarah Jessica Parker is well known for her love of Fendi's iconic baguette bag that has held its reputation since the 90s. The original baguette bag made its first appearance in Fendi’s autumn/winter 1997 show, going on sale in 1998.
The key to wearing these compact mini bag styles is to go bold with the colour or print. Opt for metallic shades in gold, bronze, or silver to make a statement, or choose vibrant shades that are complementary to your outfit, such as crimson red or bright lemon yellow.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
