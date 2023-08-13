Autumn/winter fashion trends 2023: We've watched 100s of fashion shows and spoken to style experts. These are the 9 you need to know

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We've gone through hundreds of fashion shows to decipher the key autumn/winter fashion trends 2023 that you need to know about.

Although the spring/summer fashion trends 2023 are still in full swing, next season is just around the corner, which means it's out with the old and in with the new as we get to grips with the latest autumn/winter fashion trends 2023. Speaking to a host of fashion experts and having spent hours watching runway shows from all the major fashion capitals - New York, London, Milan and Paris, we've found the 9 new season trends that will dominate the season. Shown to selected buyers and press six months in advance, the autumn/winter fashion shows aren't just for those interested in designer items, as their influence trickles down to straight-to-market and high street brands, who use the runway shows from major design houses as inspiration for the following season.

With hundreds of shows and presentations taking place over a four week period, it's hard to know where to start, but we've spoken to fashion industry experts to help identify the autumn/winter fashion trends 2023 that you can expect to start making their way into stores and how to tailor them to your existing wardrobe.

9 autumn/winter fashion trends 2023 to look out for next season

While you might spot common threads from previous autumn/winter fashion seasons there are small tweaks you can make to ensure your autumn and winter capsule wardrobes are brought up to date. Investing in key pieces will ensure your look remains directional, whilst bolstering your existing capsule wardrobe, breathing new life into old favourites. These are the 9 autumn/winter fashion trends 2023 to note.

1. THE BLACK COAT

Catwalk images from: Prada, Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana (Image credit: Getty Images)

A perennial autumn/winter staple, the black coat is one of the key coat trends 2023, making a return once more this season, and we have Netflix to thank for this trend - at least partially. Personal stylist and founder of YourStylePA.com Pooja Adam says, “Wednesday Addams style references were seen on the catwalk in the form of long line hourglass shaped black fitted floor length coats or completely the opposite, more oversized styles. The Row has been associated with its take on the long black coat for years so it was refreshing to see other designers take this classic wardrobe staple and turn it into a statement investment piece this season. Alaia, Givenchy and Victoria Beckham had the most dramatic and sharp shoulder silhouettes. You don't need to spend a fortune to invest in this trend, the high street will be brimming with great versions come September.”

While many people shy away from black coats due to the heaviness of the colour, there are plenty of ways to stop looking washed out. Abby McHale, Deputy Fashion Editor at Fabulous magazine has this tip: “If you’re worried that a black coat might look morbid or heavy, try adding a statement scarf to break up the solid colour. You’ll tick two trend boxes in one.”

What to look out for:

Sharp silhouettes : For a timeless addition to your wardrobe that will work for every outfit, look for a fitted style rather than an oversized cut.

: For a timeless addition to your wardrobe that will work for every outfit, look for a fitted style rather than an oversized cut. Investment fabrics: Consider cost per wear when investing in this style staple. Spending a little more for a good quality wool coat or cashmere fabric will ensure you wear this coat for years to come.

2. THE WHITE SHIRT

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best shirts have long been a building block of the capsule wardrobe, autumn sees the classic white shirt step up its game. From boxy and boyish to floor-sweeping statement shirt dresses and collars so sharp they could take out an eye, this is one item that will work seamlessly with the rest of your autumn capsule wardrobe, giving it a new season lift without trying too hard.

Abby says "there’s nothing more timeless than a white shirt. If you don’t already own one, make sure to add it to your wardrobe for autumn. There is a style to suit every body shape too - if you’re top heavy, avoid boxy styles that will make you look broader and go for a fitted cut instead”.

A white shirt naturally looks best when it's pristine, Pooja Adam offers these tips for keeping your whites fresh for longer: “put them on after you've done your makeup, always use a napkin when eating lunch, and take your white shirt off as soon as you get home to avoid any spills and stains.”

What to look out for:

Added extras: Seventies-inspired collars such as those seen at Balmain and Proenza Schouler will earn you serious style points with those in the know - hello Stealth Wealth - and instantly jazz this item up.

Seventies-inspired collars such as those seen at Balmain and Proenza Schouler will earn you serious style points with those in the know - hello Stealth Wealth - and instantly jazz this item up. Accessorize all areas: Take a tip from Valentino and add a skinny black tie to your white shirt for a look that means business, restyling your work capsule wardrobe in a jiffy.

Take a tip from Valentino and add a skinny black tie to your white shirt for a look that means business, restyling your work capsule wardrobe in a jiffy. Fitted figures: For a smart silhouette, tuck your shirt in tightly to trousers or a sharp pencil skirt.

3. BUSINESS DRESSING

Catwalk images: Rochas, Fendi, Saint Laurent (Image credit: Getty Images)

Loungewear is firmly cast aside for the new season and replaced with business-like tailoring as 9-5 office attendance is once again the norm (even if it is a few days a week). After the popularity of Quiet luxury dressing, this trend presents an added elegance with pencil skirts, smart suiting and tailoring taking the fore. Pooja offers this advice when it comes to incorporating the aesthetic into your wardrobe:

“Business dressing doesn't have to be too rigid, and I have found a few ways to mix pieces into my wardrobe without feeling too formal. My favourite tip is to go oversized and borrow from the boys! I always steal my man's tailored blazer and pair it down with a casual tee and contrast jeans or trousers. I like to break the structured look of a smart tailored trouser with a contrast loose oversized tee and highly recommend Uniqlo's 100% Supima crew neck men’s tees (they come up oversized) to soften the look. If you’re wondering how to wear wide leg trousers, I would pair tailored trousers with a jumper or cardigan to create a softer aesthetic.”

What to look for:

Blazers: The best blazers and structured jackets are a business dressing staple and will instantly add a smarter edge to every outfit.

The best blazers and structured jackets are a business dressing staple and will instantly add a smarter edge to every outfit. Wide leg tailored trousers: These will look smart with a crisp cotton shirt or fine knit - tucked in to highlight your waist.

These will look smart with a crisp cotton shirt or fine knit - tucked in to highlight your waist. Considered colours: Swap dark colours for softer hues such as sky blue, deep pink or rust to soften the look of sharp cuts and fall in line with this season's fashion colour trends.

4. Winter Florals

Catwalk images: Erdem, Balenciaga, Chanel (Image credit: Getty Images)

A perennial trend, fashion’s typically feminine floral prints have a distinctly grungy and subversive feel this season. Dark and moody blooms were the order of the day at Erdem, McQueen and Balenciaga, creating the perfect base for autumn outfit ideas. Meanwhile, Chanel, Jil Sander and Louis Vuitton opted for monochrome flower iterations on their catwalks with Virginie Viard sending models down the catwalk under a super-sized brilliant white Camellia which was echoed in brooches and pixelized prints on frocks.

Pooja says: “If this trend is too overpowering for you, try to shop for more subtle pieces with a rose detail as a nod to the trend. I would also suggest wearing a cute floral brooch to add a touch of the aesthetic to your look.”

What to look for:

Dark bases: Styles with a dark undertone of navy, black or deep purple give a nod to the gothic undertones of this trend.

Styles with a dark undertone of navy, black or deep purple give a nod to the gothic undertones of this trend. Accessorize all areas: Abby says “try toughening up more delicate patterns with black accessories such as boots, belts or leather gloves for an edgier feel.”

Abby says “try toughening up more delicate patterns with black accessories such as boots, belts or leather gloves for an edgier feel.” Abstract florals: Pixelated prints and watercolour styles are a great way to tap into the trend without going for fully blown blooms.

5. Soft Touch Fabrics

Catwalk images: : A.W.A.K.E Mode, Miu Miu, Alberta Ferretti (Image credit: Getty Images)

When the weather turns chilly, there is nothing better than something cuddly to wrap up in. While boucle and shearling fabrics have long been a basis for a great winter coat, fabrics that are soft to the touch have made the leap to the rest of our wardrobes for the autumn/winter fashion trends 2023. The key to wearing this look is to keep lines simple and let your fuzzy friend take the spotlight. A.W.A.K.E. MODE’S head-to-toe boucle outfit is a masterclass in chic vs sheep while Miu Miu’s toffee-hued shearling is a beautiful modern take on the timeless camel coat.

What to look out for:

Velvet: If you’re unsure of how to make this trend work for you, start slowly with cosy fabrics such as velvet, as seen on the catwalks of Loewe and Alberta Ferretti. Abby says “A velvet blazer or dress is a great way to try this trend and it will immediately luxe up your look.” Ideal if you're looking to get ahead on what to wear to a winter wedding.

If you’re unsure of how to make this trend work for you, start slowly with cosy fabrics such as velvet, as seen on the catwalks of Loewe and Alberta Ferretti. Abby says “A velvet blazer or dress is a great way to try this trend and it will immediately luxe up your look.” Ideal if you're looking to get ahead on what to wear to a winter wedding. Cuddly coats : Whether you go for quiet neutrals or embrace colour as seen on the catwalks of Gucci, a cuddly teddy coat will keep you warm and on-trend this winter.

: Whether you go for quiet neutrals or embrace colour as seen on the catwalks of Gucci, a cuddly teddy coat will keep you warm and on-trend this winter. Texture: Try a spot of winter white with items such as a boucle jacket to update your wardrobe.

6. Hourglass Silhouette

Catwalk images: Versace, MaxMara, Balmain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Take inspiration from old-school Hollywood glamour this season - think Sophia Loren and Hitchcock’s heroines with the return of the hourglass shape.

Kate Halfpenny, founder and designer of Halfpenny London says: “For those who love an extreme expression of femininity, the nipped-in-waist trend is the perfect opportunity to embrace the classic hourglass shape. A modern take is to make this exaggerated silhouette by creating extra volume around the hips or shoulders, and I’m particularly loving a very feminine fitted waist on an otherwise masculine suit. The mixture of textures and fabrics to create the illusion of a more graphic curve is also wonderful.”

For those that are not naturally curvaceous, it’s easy to cheat your way to an hourglass body shape with clever styling. Team wide-shouldered tailoring with a cinched waist to create the silhouette of the season as seen at Versace, Max Mara and Alaïa. Structured peplums, bustiers and skirting such as those seen at Jason Wu and Balmain with clever constructs were responsible for the illusion of curves.

What to look out for

Broad shoulders: A quick way to recreate this look is with a wide waist belt worn over your favourite sharp-shouldered blazer.

A quick way to recreate this look is with a wide waist belt worn over your favourite sharp-shouldered blazer. Structured fabrics: These will keep your look linear and unfussy for a clean silhouette.

These will keep your look linear and unfussy for a clean silhouette. Waist Cinching: Corset and wide belts are an easy way to create this shape, expect there to be a number of high street and designer belt options this season.

7. Metallics

Catwalk images: Rochas, Gucci, Victoria Beckham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Metallics aren’t just for party season, with the catwalks offering a huge array of shiny goodies for the fashion magpies out there. Continuing from last season's embracement of metallic pants, expect the ante to be upped as we head into the festive season. Comprising of everything from glamorous, colourful jewel tones to classic gold and silver, this trend is not one for wallflowers.

If you can’t wait for Christmas party outfits, take your cues from the catwalks of Rochas, Dries Van Noten and Isabel Marant by dressing down your sparkle for a daytime take on the trend. Abby McHale says, “try wearing your favourite sequin and metallic clothing dressed down with a white shirt, sweatshirt in a neutral colour, jeans or leggings. While it’s softened by everyday items, the metallic piece is still the star of the outfit.”

What to look for:

Gold and silver: These heavy metals are the most timeless shades and act as a neutral, meaning they’ll work with most of your existing wardrobe.

These heavy metals are the most timeless shades and act as a neutral, meaning they’ll work with most of your existing wardrobe. Low shine: Not sure if sequins or statement metallic shine are for you? Opt for subtle shimmer such as lurex, satin or iridescent chiffon for low-key shimmer, that's easily transferred from AM to PM.

Not sure if sequins or statement metallic shine are for you? Opt for subtle shimmer such as lurex, satin or iridescent chiffon for low-key shimmer, that's easily transferred from AM to PM. Sustainable sequins: Many brands are now wising up to the environmental impact of our obsession with all things shiny and swapping to recycled sequins – Albaray and Monsoon have both made the switch to sourcing a planet kinder shine.

8. Clutch Bags

Catwalk images: Victoria Beckham, Givenchy, Gucci (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the current roster of upcoming trends hasn't quite hit the spot, one of the easiest ways to refresh your autumn/winter 2023 wardrobe is via your accessories. While there are heaps of new footwear styles and new autumn/winter handbag trends for 2023, one of the most standout styles was the return of the clutch bag. Because for autumn, it’s not just the bag you carry but HOW you carry it; shows saw models marching down the catwalks cuddling their clutch bags close to their chests. Luc Goidadin, creative director of Smythson says “A clutch can elevate your look and take you from day to evening, but the lack of a strap can be frustrating when you need to be hands-free. At Smythson, we love perfect multi-use pieces. Our Envelope Purse Crossbody in iconic Panama leather can be transformed into a sleek clutch thanks to its removable strap. The best of both worlds.”

When it comes to the best designer bags, this is a key silhouette to look for this season. Opt for styles with removable straps so you can have a great AM to PM purchase.

What to look for:

Neutral shades: When investing in a bag, colours such as cream, camel or black will work with more outfits in your wardrobe.

When investing in a bag, colours such as cream, camel or black will work with more outfits in your wardrobe. Size matters: The bigger the bag, the more temptation to fill it. What might be fine at 9am probably won’t still be after a long day so keep what you carry to a minimum to avoid straining your elbows.

The bigger the bag, the more temptation to fill it. What might be fine at 9am probably won’t still be after a long day so keep what you carry to a minimum to avoid straining your elbows. Detachable straps: Not only will a detachable strap ease the burden on your arms, but it will also give you more ways to wear your clutch bag.

9. Punk

Catwalk images: AKRIS, Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, Stella McCartney (Image credit: Getty Images)

From towering platform heels at Marc Jacobs that echoed Westwood’s famed Ghillie shoes (the ones Naomi Campbell took a tumble in) to bold tartans at Stella McCartney, Akris and Anna Sui, Dame Viv’s rebellious nature continued to grace the catwalks. Andreas Kronthaler, her successor at the designer’s eponymous label continued to embrace Westwood’s aesthetic and paid homage to the spirited activist with a top bearing her likeness.

When the world lost the visionary Vivienne Westwood in December 2022, it was only a matter of time until her fellow fashion designers chose to pay tribute to her punk aesthetic. Westwood’s influence on fashion in a career that spanned more than 50 years was firmly felt, as Rivkie Baum, fashion editor of womanandhome.com confirms:

"There is no denying just how important Dame Vivienne Westwood's contribution was not just to fashion on the broader stage, but to grassroots trends movements and despite becoming a globally successful British designer brand, Westwood never lost her core of rebellion that shined through in everything she did and stood for. A fitting tribute to one of fashion's most celebrated designers, weaving punk elements into your autumn/winter wardrobe can be done with subtle elegance - probably the easiest and most grown-up way to wear the look. From tartans to directional platforms and striking studs on leather handbags, let your fashion spirit shine through this season in tribute to Dame Westwood."

What to look out for: