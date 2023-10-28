As a fashion editor, I'm obsessed with Victoria Beckham's white shirts - here are 9 that she'd be proud of
Victoria Beckham is queen of the white shirt, here's how to steal her style
Victoria Beckham is no stranger to the style pages, and when it comes to the best white shirts, the singer turned fashion mogul is the absolute queen. Recently donning a bibbed fronted white shirt, during her Netflix documentary, 'Beckham', Victoria delivered a lesson in laid back lux and we can't get enough.
When it comes to the Rich Mom aesthetic, Victoria Beckham has this look nailed and thanks to her passion for white shirts, Victoria's take on Quiet Luxury is easily accessible. While her latest appearance on Netflix in a relaxed-fit, button-fronted shirt caused quite the style stir, Victoria Beckham is no stranger to this style and has regularly been spotted over the years in multiple iterations of this classic look.
One of the best shirts to own, a white shirt is the ultimate neutral item and will pretty much go with anything and everything in your wardrobe. Generally offering a more tailored feel, it helps to add polish to even the most casual of ensembles. From fitted cuts slipped under blazers to oversized designs that deliver a laidback feel, Victoria Beckham has, over the years tried them all and it's one of her easiest signature styles to copy and is one of Victoria Beckham's best looks.
9 white shirts we think Victoria Beckham would approve of
If you want to get A-lister style without the price tag, Victoria Beckham's penchant for white shirts is a masterclass in how to dress simple but stylish. And even though Victoria might wear designer labels - including her own, a white shirt is a piece that is readily available on the high street too. We've rounded up nine white shirts that we think Victoria Beckham would approve of to help you steal her style.
RRP: £138 | A twist on a classic, this white blouse features deep cuffs for added style. The high neckline is perfect for pairing with trousers or shorter hems. The yoke seam ensures this top will gracefully glide over your chest and middle for a figure-flattering fit. Wear relaxed over waistbands, or half tuck for shape.
RRP: £169 | Giving a nod to the shirt worn by Victoria in the Beckham documentary, this design features a bibbed front. The pleats help to add fullness to a smaller bust, while the silk fabrication offers breathability. The round neckline delivers a softer and more feminine feel. This is ideal under the best tuxedos.
RRP: £35.99 | A classic white shirt silhouette is a must in any capsule wardrobe. This shirt is described as having a masculine cut, thanks to its more relaxed fit through the body. This shirt gives us all the Victoria Beckham feels. To style it like Beckham, simple roll the cuffs back and half tuck the shirt into your jeans waistband.
RRP: £45.99 | Victoria Beckham may have started out in the figure hugging clothes of Posh Spice, but as Victoria developed her own style, we've seen a more tailored and relaxed dresser emerge. Oversized, this cotton shirt will help regulate your body temperature, allowing for breathability. We love the wide cuff detail.
RRP: £60 | Victoria looks amazing in the best blazers and suits. During the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co party in 2020, Victoria opted for an all white suit, complete with a white shirt and black neck corsage - very of the moment. We love this modern update on the look. The frill gives a softer feel to the tied bow neckline.
RRP: £70 | Maeve, retailed at Anthropologie, offers up-styled basics, to help you fill your wardrobe with carefully curated pieces. The high-low hem on this white shirt is ideal for wearing with your best leggings, or a pair of leather trousers for an effortlessly chic look. Half-tuck the shirt at the front to show off your waist.
RRP: £95 | A tuxedo shirt doesn't need to be saved for your black tie ensembles, take a leaf out of Victoria Beckham's book and go for a high-low mix, teaming a tailored, bibbed shirt with your favourite straight legged jeans for a play on two styles. The pin-tucked front draws the eye down, lengthening your shape.
RRP: £49.95 | Keep it classic with a fitted white shirt. We love how this design has been styled and we're pretty sure that VB would approve. Tuck a fitted white shirt into a pair of the best high waist jeans, slipping on a belt to really draw attention to your narrowed middle. Create a V-neck by leaving a few buttons undone.
RRP: £15.99 | As a lynchpin in a minimalist capsule wardrobe, the best white shirts are available at all price points. This design at H&M is an absolute style steal, crafted from a breathable cotton blend. The relaxed fit is one we could definitely see Victoria enjoying, adding style with rolled back sleeves and a popped collar.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
