As a fashion editor, I'm obsessed with Victoria Beckham's white shirts - here are 9 that she'd be proud of

Victoria Beckham is no stranger to the style pages, and when it comes to the best white shirts, the singer turned fashion mogul is the absolute queen. Recently donning a bibbed fronted white shirt, during her Netflix documentary, 'Beckham', Victoria delivered a lesson in laid back lux and we can't get enough.

When it comes to the Rich Mom aesthetic, Victoria Beckham has this look nailed and thanks to her passion for white shirts, Victoria's take on Quiet Luxury is easily accessible. While her latest appearance on Netflix in a relaxed-fit, button-fronted shirt caused quite the style stir, Victoria Beckham is no stranger to this style and has regularly been spotted over the years in multiple iterations of this classic look.

One of the best shirts to own, a white shirt is the ultimate neutral item and will pretty much go with anything and everything in your wardrobe. Generally offering a more tailored feel, it helps to add polish to even the most casual of ensembles. From fitted cuts slipped under blazers to oversized designs that deliver a laidback feel, Victoria Beckham has, over the years tried them all and it's one of her easiest signature styles to copy and is one of Victoria Beckham's best looks.

9 white shirts we think Victoria Beckham would approve of

If you want to get A-lister style without the price tag, Victoria Beckham's penchant for white shirts is a masterclass in how to dress simple but stylish. And even though Victoria might wear designer labels - including her own, a white shirt is a piece that is readily available on the high street too. We've rounded up nine white shirts that we think Victoria Beckham would approve of to help you steal her style.