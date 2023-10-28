As a fashion editor, I'm obsessed with Victoria Beckham's white shirts - here are 9 that she'd be proud of

Victoria Beckham is queen of the white shirt, here's how to steal her style

Victoria Beckham wearing white shirts
Rivkie Baum
By Rivkie Baum
published

Victoria Beckham is no stranger to the style pages, and when it comes to the best white shirts, the singer turned fashion mogul is the absolute queen. Recently donning a bibbed fronted white shirt, during her Netflix documentary, 'Beckham', Victoria delivered a lesson in laid back lux and we can't get enough.

When it comes to the Rich Mom aesthetic, Victoria Beckham has this look nailed and thanks to her passion for white shirts, Victoria's take on Quiet Luxury is easily accessible. While her latest appearance on Netflix in a relaxed-fit, button-fronted shirt caused quite the style stir, Victoria Beckham is no stranger to this style and has regularly been spotted over the years in multiple iterations of this classic look.

One of the best shirts to own, a white shirt is the ultimate neutral item and will pretty much go with anything and everything in your wardrobe. Generally offering a more tailored feel, it helps to add polish to even the most casual of ensembles. From fitted cuts slipped under blazers to oversized designs that deliver a laidback feel, Victoria Beckham has, over the years tried them all and it's one of her easiest signature styles to copy and is one of Victoria Beckham's best looks

9 white shirts we think Victoria Beckham would approve of

Victoria Beckham wearing a white shirt

If you want to get A-lister style without the price tag, Victoria Beckham's penchant for white shirts is a masterclass in how to dress simple but stylish. And even though Victoria might wear designer labels - including her own, a white shirt is a piece that is readily available on the high street too. We've rounded up nine white shirts that we think Victoria Beckham would approve of to help you steal her style.

white shirt
Reiss Riley Sheer High Neck Blouse

RRP: £138 | A twist on a classic, this white blouse features deep cuffs for added style. The high neckline is perfect for pairing with trousers or shorter hems. The yoke seam ensures this top will gracefully glide over your chest and middle for a figure-flattering fit. Wear relaxed over waistbands, or half tuck for shape.

The White Company shirt
The White Company Silk Bib Front Shirt

RRP: £169 | Giving a nod to the shirt worn by Victoria in the Beckham documentary, this design features a bibbed front. The pleats help to add fullness to a smaller bust, while the silk fabrication offers breathability. The round neckline delivers a softer and more feminine feel. This is ideal under the best tuxedos.

white Zara shirt
Zara Masculine White Poplin Shirt

RRP: £35.99 | A classic white shirt silhouette is a must in any capsule wardrobe. This shirt is described as having a masculine cut, thanks to its more relaxed fit through the body. This shirt gives us all the Victoria Beckham feels. To style it like Beckham, simple roll the cuffs back and half tuck the shirt into your jeans waistband.

white shirt

Mango Oversized Cotton Shirt

RRP: £45.99 | Victoria Beckham may have started out in the figure hugging clothes of Posh Spice, but as Victoria developed her own style, we've seen a more tailored and relaxed dresser emerge. Oversized, this cotton shirt will help regulate your body temperature, allowing for breathability. We love the wide cuff detail.

white shirt with black neck tie
Monsoon White Shirt with Black Neck Tie

RRP: £60 | Victoria looks amazing in the best blazers and suits. During the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co party in 2020, Victoria opted for an all white suit, complete with a white shirt and black neck corsage - very of the moment. We love this modern update on the look. The frill gives a softer feel to the tied bow neckline.

white shirt
Maeve The Bennett Button Down Shirt

RRP: £70 | Maeve, retailed at Anthropologie, offers up-styled basics, to help you fill your wardrobe with carefully curated pieces. The high-low hem on this white shirt is ideal for wearing with your best leggings, or a pair of leather trousers for an effortlessly chic look. Half-tuck the shirt at the front to show off your waist.

white pin tuck front shirt
& Other Stories Fitted Tuxedo Shirt

RRP: £95 | A tuxedo shirt doesn't need to be saved for your black tie ensembles, take a leaf out of Victoria Beckham's book and go for a high-low mix, teaming a tailored, bibbed shirt with your favourite straight legged jeans for a play on two styles. The pin-tucked front draws the eye down, lengthening your shape.

Massimo Dutti white shirt
Massimo Dutti Flowing Lyocell White Shirt

RRP: £49.95 | Keep it classic with a fitted white shirt. We love how this design has been styled and we're pretty sure that VB would approve. Tuck a fitted white shirt into a pair of the best high waist jeans, slipping on a belt to really draw attention to your narrowed middle. Create a V-neck by leaving a few buttons undone.

cotton blend white shirt
H&M Cotton Blend White Shirt

RRP: £15.99 | As a lynchpin in a minimalist capsule wardrobe, the best white shirts are available at all price points. This design at H&M is an absolute style steal, crafted from a breathable cotton blend. The relaxed fit is one we could definitely see Victoria enjoying, adding style with rolled back sleeves and a popped collar. 

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York. 


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

