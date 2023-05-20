'Rich Mom' is the new Quiet Luxury trend - here's how to get the latest Stealth Wealth look
The latest Stealth Wealth look, 'Rich Mom' is the Quiet Luxury look to shop right now
Rich Mom is the latest in a line of Quiet Luxury trends that focuses on making outfits look subtly expensive, rather than overtly showy. Part of a group of trends, coined Stealth Wealth, the Rich Mom aesthetic has an elegantly relaxed feel to it that is easy to add to your wardrobe for the season ahead.
Inspired by a host of chic celebrity moms, the Rich Mom trend is a continuation of the Quiet Luxury fashion trend. Devoid of obvious branding and instead made of timeless pieces, this is the ideal trend to adopt if you're looking to create a chic minimalist capsule wardrobe that will take you this season and beyond. Thanks to the lack of obvious labels, the Rich Mom trend is also easy to get without breaking the bank, as you can create a similar aesthetic with straight-to-market pieces.
To start building your Rich Mom wardrobe, look to the off-duty ensembles of stars such as Angelina Jolie, Gisele Bündchen and Gwyneth Paltrow, who do this look so well. Neutral palettes, classic tailoring and timeless silhouettes are all key to this look, here's how to get it on a budget.
How to shop the Rich Mom trend
Ideal for smart casual outfit ideas, Rich Mom is the newest Stealth Wealth look to inject into your spring capsule wardrobe. Made up of silhouettes that many of us will have in our wardrobes already, it's about teaming timeless pieces together for a subtly expensive ensemble. Ignoring OTT branding and super trend-led pieces, here's how to get the look.
Rich Mom Outfit Ideas
RRP: $545 / £298 | The best blazers are a must when it comes to a Stealth Wealth wardrobe of any description. Adding instant polish to the rest of your ensemble, they offer a subtly elegant finish to any Rich Mom look, smartening up anything they're teamed with.
RRP: $49.50 / £55 | The classic Breton top has a place in any capsule wardrobe, but when it comes to Rich Mom aesthetic they're the epitome of saying 'I'm busy, but I've got my life together'. Timeless in style this is one top that will never go out of fashion.
RRP: $110 / £105 | The best straight leg jeans always feel smarter than any other type of jeans, as they contour to your shape, but still deliver a slightly more relaxed feel than a skinny jean. In a cool and casual mid blue, these jeans are available in three inseams.
RRP: $45.90 / £29.99 | Linen is an ideal fabric for what to wear in the heat and will keep all your Rich Mom looks cool all summer long. Paired with linen pants, this slightly oversized shirt can be worn buttoned up with a half tuck, or loose over a camisole top.
RRP: $99 / £45.99 | A great option for summer outfits for work, tailored linen pants are smart and stylish for the months ahead. A chic wide leg will deliver an elegant Quiet Luxury look, perfect for the Rich Mom trend. Just make sure to give them a good iron before wearing.
RRP: $89.95 / £76.69 | When it comes to what shoes to wear with wide leg pants, the best loafers for women will give an androgynous and polished finish to your ensemble. This neutral suede design is ideal for spring outfit ideas and can be worn through summer too.
RRP: $36.99 (US only) | A classic white shirt is one of the most versatile items you can add to your closet this season. Easy to dress up or down, to ensure your waist isn't lost, try tucking your shirt in, or doing a French half tuck to highlight your middle.
RRP: $128 (US only) | Availble in petite, plus, tall and standard fits, these are ideal for making the white jeans outfits this season. Some of the best Quiet Luxury jeans on the market, nothing expresses Rich Mom energy like white jeans, just be careful with your coffee.
RRP: $99.99 / £59.99 | Even affordable designer bags can cost over $100, but you can get that luxe Rich Mom look from straight to market brands with some smart shopping. This chic black bag delivers that designer tote bag feel at a fraction of the price.
RRP: $338 / £278.42 | Super chic, this black maxi dress is one of the best dresses to add to your summer wardrobe. An effortless one and done outfit, dress this up for the office with a belt and blazer, or down for the weekend with a slouchy leather jacket.
RRP: $248 / £203 | Rich Mom, like the rest of the Stealth Wealth trend groups is about avoiding showy branding and instead opting for items that look naturally expensive and luxurious. This designer bag ticks that box thanks to the chic tassel and lock detail.
RRP: $125 / £135 | Chunky chains made a reappearance as part of the jewelry trends 2023, but this is a look that never really goes out of style. With a lock reflective of that of the bag, this bracelet ties nicely into the look and feels modern yet timeless.
RRP: $120 / £95 | Soft and luxurious knitwear is a great way to evoke this Quiet Luxury look and a chic cardigan is perfect for those Rich Mom vibes. This camel tone will work well with everything from denim to other neutral tones of cream and khaki.
RRP: $89.50 / £100 | A slip skirt is a brilliant layering piece and can be paired with boots in cooler climes, transitioning to sandal ensembles with ease. This creamy hue quietly delivers on the Rich Mom aesthetic and can be dressed up or down for all events.
RRP: $60 / £57 | The best white trainers give a laidback but put together feel to any outfit and this pair of Vans will work with everything from midi dresses to jeans and even shorts outfits. The subtle Vans logo still makes these appropriate for the trend.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
