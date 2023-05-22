A fashion editor explains how to style jeans for the 'Quiet Luxury' trend

Stealth Wealth or Quiet Luxury has crept into every corner of our wardrobe and nailing how to make all your outfits look subtly expensive has become something of a fashion artform. When it comes to Stealth Wealth jeans, this humble denim item is the perfect partner for executing the look.

Traditionally designed as workwear, the explosion of designer jeans brands and increased denim technology has meant that this hardwearing, low-key fabric is now at the center of the Quiet Luxury trend. Categorized by its subtly expensive aesthetic, Stealth Wealth jeans can be easily dressed up or down for numerous occasions, making this the item to add to any wardrobe.

The best jeans for the Stealth Wealth trend will instantly look expensive, but they won't be flashy. That means that they will be devoid of obvious branding detail, although they may have embossed buttons or other tiny details that give a nod to the jeans brand they belong to. Generally smarter, Quiet Luxury jeans will tend to be darker in wash - including jet black and dark navy designs.

5 of the best Quiet Luxury jeans to shop this season and how to wear them

1. Dark Blue Wide Leg Jeans

The best wide leg jeans for the Quiet Luxury look will be made of dark rigid denim, holding their shape well, regardless of wear. A high waist will help to cinch you in and balance your silhouette, making these easy to pair for smart casual dressing. If you're wondering what shoes to wear with wide leg pants, the options are endless and you can wear heels, or flat trainers depending on occasion. Just make sure your hem isn't scraping the ground, as a well cared for pair of jeans looks subtly more expensive.

2. Blue Straight Leg Jeans

Debating skinny vs straight jeans? For the most Stealth Wealth appropriate denim look, the best straight jeans are pretty much unmatched. Ideally in a rigid denim, as a firm, non-stretch denim should create the longest lasting jeans, a well cut straight leg will become one of the most popular items in your capsule wardrobe. Wearable with pretty much anything, thanks to its narrowed leg shape you can go oversized on the top, try a half tuck, or fully tuck in to show off your waist. A classic mid blue hue is ideal for more relaxed ensembles, while dark black washes can be dressed up or down with ease.

3. High Waisted Skinny Jeans

Skinny jeans have become a wardrobe staple and if you're looking for skinny jeans that evoke Quiet Luxury, then a dark wash is a must. Generally crafted from a stretch denim, skinny jeans can sag after a while and if you want to maintain a Stealth Wealth aesthetic, it's important to update your denim when you get to the baggy knee stage. Thanks to it's contoured fit, you can pair skinnies with oversized shirts or knits, but opt for classic styles such as cables, Bretons or cashmere sweaters to complete the Stealth Wealth feel.

One of the hottest boot trends of last season, the biker boot remains at the top of many shopping lists and this beautifully crafted pair from expert cowboy boot makers Ariat features only subtle branding making it ideal for Quiet Luxury.

4. Black Wide Leg Jeans

Wide leg jeans can be a tricky style to navigate, but they're actually some of the most slimming jeans on the market. The wider leg takes away the clingy feeling you get with more fitted silhouettes, and the added width at the hem helps to balance out shoulders, hips and thighs, whilst naturally creating a narrowed, hourglass waistline. Opt for a pair in jet black for a smart finish, and start with a smaller wide leg, if '70s-inspired styles aren't quite your bag.

To get the look of luxury on a budget, stick to classic pieces such as Breton tops, that look timeless and elegant. The sporty edition of the half zip gives this look a modern feel, and don't forget to half-tuck the sweater into your waistband. Keep your ensemble fresh with the best white trainers. Although Stealth Wealth jeans outfits are generally devoid of labels and logos, Converse, while a brand label, won't be considered overly showy, up the ante with this luxe all leather design.

5. Straight Black Jeans

A pair of straight black jeans are some of the most versatile in any wardrobe and when considering what to wear with black jeans, you really will be spoilt for choice. Avoid ripped or distressed denim to err on the side of Quiet Luxury, as a jet black pair without any added detail will easily feel more expensive. Pair with over luxe fabrications such as buttery soft leather, and silky shirts for a tactile finish. This is an ideal look to try jeans and heels with too.