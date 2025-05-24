Jennifer Lopez tweed blazer and clever accessories are an easy way to take jeans from casual to classy

A smart casual dress code doesn't have to be complicated, as Jennifer Lopez proved by adding simple wardrobe staples to a pair of flared jeans while out and about in LA.

Jeans will never go out of fashion, but finding new ways to style and incorporate them into smart casual and elevated looks can be a challenge. But JLo showed it's a lot easier than you think, pairing denim flares with a tweed blazer and designer handbag. Right now it's a lot cheaper too, with lots of impressive fashion discounts in the early Memorial day sales.

Looking effortlessly classy, the singer added a simple high-neck black t-shirt into the mix, layering an oversized plaid tweed blazer on top. And finished the look off with signature sunglasses and a rare Hermès mini Birkin bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This snap was taken back in the summer of 2024, when Jennifer was spending the day with her daughter Emme. The outfit really is ideal for a casual day spent with family or friends, with it being both comfortable and understated, while also oozing elegance and elevated, understated luxury.

Flared jeans are certainly some of the best jeans for women over 50, as jeans with a subtle flare remain timeless and current, while also providing a flattering and shape enhancing silhouette. And pairing a blazer with jeans can transform denim, from daywear to smarter wear, making it more appropriate for formal occasions - though JLo's relaxed and oversized jacket style is equally at home in more casual looks too, making it a great and versatile piece to always have on hand.

Get the look

Miss Selfridge Slouchy Oversized Double Breasted Blazer $79.99 / £49.99 at ASOS Oversized and with a slouchy, relaxed fit, this blazer is a brilliant closet staple that can be worn all year round. Style with denim jeans and your best white sneakers for an elevated daytime look like JLo's, or incoporate into your officewear and more formal styles with a satin midi skirt or floating maxi dress and a pair of chic sandals. KanCan Luke High Rise Flare Jeans $84.95 / £65 at Nordstrom These flared high-rise jeans come in a mid-wash denim, feature belt loops and have pockets. If you are looking for flares, these are a fantastic option whose 99.3% cotton makup makes them soft and breathable, while 0.7% spandex adds strech and creates a flattering fit. JW PEI Lucia Faux Leather Top Handle Bag $99 / £75.24at Nordstrom JW PEI are quickly becoming a go-to brand for affordable luxury staples and this bag shows exactly why. Made from a soft and smooth faux leather, the gold hardware is so lux. It can be carried by holding the top handles or worn across the body with the removable for a more relaxed feel. Essential Slim Tee in Lightweight Cotton $35 / £34 at Madewell If you thought all t-shirts were made equal, think again. This simple crewneck has such a flattering fit with its high neckline and figure-hugging shape that emulates JLo's elevated style perfectly. Plus, it's made from 100% cotton for a soft and breathable finish. ASOS DESIGN High Rise Flared Jeans $47.99 / £38 at ASOS With a slim fit in the leg that emphasizes the blown-out, flared hem of these denim jeans, you get a striking yet wearable look that emulates JLo's style brilliantly. Wear with sneakers or flats to get a slouchy, relaxed look or opt for heeled boots to create a leg-elongating effect like Jennifer. Fifth & Ninth East Aviator Polarized Sunglasses $55 at Anthropologie JLo is a huge fan of sunglasses and is always spotted sporting styles that are as striking as they are practical. This pair look so much like the orange-lensed pair she was spotted wearing in LA and they have the added bonus of offering tonnes of coverage to protect the eyes from UV rays.

With this look, she also proved that adding a handbag is a quick way of bringing an opulent flare to a jeans outfit. Whether you're lucky enough to be the owner of a sophisticated Hermès bag or another more affordable designer handbag - or, like us, you have a collection of lookalikes in their place - opting for a sleek, timeless black top handle bag is a sure-fire way to introduce some tacticle texture and luxe-feeling shine into any outfit.