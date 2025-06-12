Barrel legs are out, flattering flares are in — just ask Olivia Munn
The ideal denim for creating a well-balanced, hourglass silhouette, Olivia Munn's jeans are the cut to invest in
Snapped attending "Through Her Lens": The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Programme, Olivia Munn reminded us why this retro jean style is ready for a comeback. In a pair of high-waisted, statement flared jeans, in this season's washed-out blue hue, Olivia Munn paired her trending jeans with a crisp white shirt and oversized sunnies.
The epitome of Quiet Luxury, the understated ensemble was expertly executed. Dressed head-to-toe in Chanel, the star accented her look with subtle black and gold accessories that included a classic quilted bag with chain strap, an elegant woven and gold chain buckle belt and a coordinating watch for completeness.
The timeless outfit echoed other guests' ensembles, several of whom opted for the latest 2025 denim trends for the occasion. And while barrel leg jeans have been a key look throughout spring, they can be overwhelming when it comes to the sheer volume of fabric from thigh to ankle, while high-waisted flares deliver a much more curve-loving finish.
Olivia Munn revives the flare: the jean style that flatters every shape
When it comes to summer outfit ideas, very little beats the classics and light blue jeans and a white shirt certainly fall into this category. The wide hem of the jeans, coupled with the tucked-in top and cinching belt helps to create a flattering hourglass silhouette
Although the best barrel legs jeans have been the style choice for the past few months, denim trends come and go, and Chanel's penchant for a flared jean is about to put this nostalgic shape back on the fashion map.
Opting for a high-waisted style will help to create a narrowed waistline. This, coupled with the width at the bottom of the hem, creates a well-balanced hourglass throughout.
When styling flared jeans, always keep your top half neat and fitted; tucking in at the waist helps to streamline your frame and ensure your form isn't overwhelmed.
While Chanel's iteration of this trend delivers an exaggerated hem, there are plenty of smaller flares on the market to help ease you into this 70s silhouette.
Get the Look
When it comes to capsule wardrobe heroes, few work as hard as a white shirt. Pairable with pretty much anything, for any occasion, it's always a good investment. Adding polish to jeans of all washes, it's a winner.
Not quite as wide as Olivia Munn's pair, but undoubtedly a fraction of the cost, this pair of light-blue flares from British clothing brand Reiss is a great addition to your wardrobe. Team with block heels or wedges for a summer-ready look
While you can buy Chanel sunglasses online, they will set you back over £300, with some pairs costing over £800. This Nordstrom style, by BP, features similar black frames, reflecting the sunglasses worn by Olivia, but at a fraction of the cost. A great choice for holidays or day-to-day.
The Chanel website is only partially transactional, and although we found secondhand styles that closely matched Munn's chosen piece, such as this pre-owned Chanel belt from FarFetch, we couldn't find the exact design. The belt shown here costs under £15, yes, really, but features quilting and chain detailing that is so synonymous with the French fashion house.
You had to double take right? As with many of its lines, Chanel does not sell its bags online, with only secondhand items available to digital shoppers through third-party websites. This bag, by American clothing brand Coach is an excellent replacement for the best Chanel bags, with the gold C emblem, chain and leather strap and quilted body.
The woven leather chain combination is a Chanel classic, and this gold and black watch gives just enough of a nod to the style, while still remaining unique. This striking watch with a small square face is the perfect mix of jewellery and essential timepiece, working from AM to PM.
Denim trends come and go, that's why if you find a great pair of jeans, don't get rid of them if a silhouette falls out of favour, as they will come back to the fore at some point.
The best part of flared jeans? This figure-flattering shape is easy to adapt to your body type, with a range of flares available, from super-sized to gentle kick-flares to ease you in.
When it comes to how to style flared jeans, take notes from Olivia Munn and keep your look simple. The hem shape is already quite the statement, so there is no need to go overboard. Keep your top half tailored and proportionate to balance out the wider leg. Tuck in tops, or go for just-hitting-the-waistline styles to help narrow your middle, and try a short, but strong-shouldered blazer for added polish. The slightly wider shoulder will reflect the hem, giving you an even more emphasised hourglass.
If you're looking to execute a Quiet Luxury look, remember it's all in the subtle details. A white shirt and denim jeans is the ideal combo for this type of outfit. It says that you don't need to go over the top to have confidence in your style. Finish a laidback but put-together ensemble such as this with a great handbag and classic jewellery for an unbeatable look.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
