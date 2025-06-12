Barrel legs are out, flattering flares are in — just ask Olivia Munn

Snapped attending "Through Her Lens": The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Programme, Olivia Munn reminded us why this retro jean style is ready for a comeback. In a pair of high-waisted, statement flared jeans, in this season's washed-out blue hue, Olivia Munn paired her trending jeans with a crisp white shirt and oversized sunnies.

The epitome of Quiet Luxury, the understated ensemble was expertly executed. Dressed head-to-toe in Chanel, the star accented her look with subtle black and gold accessories that included a classic quilted bag with chain strap, an elegant woven and gold chain buckle belt and a coordinating watch for completeness.

The timeless outfit echoed other guests' ensembles, several of whom opted for the latest 2025 denim trends for the occasion. And while barrel leg jeans have been a key look throughout spring, they can be overwhelming when it comes to the sheer volume of fabric from thigh to ankle, while high-waisted flares deliver a much more curve-loving finish.

Olivia Munn revives the flare: the jean style that flatters every shape

When it comes to summer outfit ideas, very little beats the classics and light blue jeans and a white shirt certainly fall into this category. The wide hem of the jeans, coupled with the tucked-in top and cinching belt helps to create a flattering hourglass silhouette

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the best barrel legs jeans have been the style choice for the past few months, denim trends come and go, and Chanel's penchant for a flared jean is about to put this nostalgic shape back on the fashion map.

Opting for a high-waisted style will help to create a narrowed waistline. This, coupled with the width at the bottom of the hem, creates a well-balanced hourglass throughout.

When styling flared jeans, always keep your top half neat and fitted; tucking in at the waist helps to streamline your frame and ensure your form isn't overwhelmed.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Chanel's iteration of this trend delivers an exaggerated hem, there are plenty of smaller flares on the market to help ease you into this 70s silhouette.

Get the Look

Denim trends come and go, that's why if you find a great pair of jeans, don't get rid of them if a silhouette falls out of favour, as they will come back to the fore at some point.

The best part of flared jeans? This figure-flattering shape is easy to adapt to your body type, with a range of flares available, from super-sized to gentle kick-flares to ease you in.

When it comes to how to style flared jeans, take notes from Olivia Munn and keep your look simple. The hem shape is already quite the statement, so there is no need to go overboard. Keep your top half tailored and proportionate to balance out the wider leg. Tuck in tops, or go for just-hitting-the-waistline styles to help narrow your middle, and try a short, but strong-shouldered blazer for added polish. The slightly wider shoulder will reflect the hem, giving you an even more emphasised hourglass.

If you're looking to execute a Quiet Luxury look, remember it's all in the subtle details. A white shirt and denim jeans is the ideal combo for this type of outfit. It says that you don't need to go over the top to have confidence in your style. Finish a laidback but put-together ensemble such as this with a great handbag and classic jewellery for an unbeatable look.