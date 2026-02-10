Amal Clooney just swapped this one key item in her favourite airport outfit

Amal Clooney and her husband George were in Milan for the beginning of the Winter Olympics over the weekend. And whilst she wore a dazzling strapless black gown to attend a gala hosted by watch brand Omega, it was the outfit she wore to travel home that piqued my interest.

When flying, I tend to steer clear of jeans, but this look is making me question my trusty joggers and leggings. Amal looked impeccably chic, pairing some very light wash flares with a navy knit and a black pea coat. She added this beautiful Chloe bag, as well as her signature oversized sunglasses and drop earrings.

We've spotted Amal wearing denim for many a flight before now, but before now, skinny jeans seemed to be her cut of choice. By switching to flares, it feels a lot fresher and more elegant - as much as we love our old skinny jeans!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The beauty of investing in a great pair of jeans is that it instantly refreshes your wardrobe. With the trending denim as the star of the show, the rest of your outfit can be simple and understated.

If you're hoping to travel in denim, finding the most comfortable jeans is key. Flares are a really flattering choice, particularly if you style them with a small heel like Amal has done. They instantly make your legs look longer, and they feel a lot softer than styles like the stovepipe or barrel leg jeans.