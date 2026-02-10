Amal Clooney just swapped this one key item in her favourite airport outfit
Nobody does airport style quite like Mrs Clooney
Amal Clooney and her husband George were in Milan for the beginning of the Winter Olympics over the weekend. And whilst she wore a dazzling strapless black gown to attend a gala hosted by watch brand Omega, it was the outfit she wore to travel home that piqued my interest.
When flying, I tend to steer clear of jeans, but this look is making me question my trusty joggers and leggings. Amal looked impeccably chic, pairing some very light wash flares with a navy knit and a black pea coat. She added this beautiful Chloe bag, as well as her signature oversized sunglasses and drop earrings.
We've spotted Amal wearing denim for many a flight before now, but before now, skinny jeans seemed to be her cut of choice. By switching to flares, it feels a lot fresher and more elegant - as much as we love our old skinny jeans!
Exact match
Pockets and buckles galore are one of the key spring/summer handbag trends 2026, so this super luxe design fits the bill perfectly. There's a top handle and a shoulder strap - ideal for carrying all your in-flight essentials à la Amal.
Forget any rules you've ever heard about not wearing navy with black - it's actually incredibly chic. Consider navy a neutral. This is one of those basics that might not excite you, but will work seriously hard in your spring capsule wardrobe.
You'll never go too far wrong with a classic pair of Levi's. I have a straight leg pair of Ribcage jeans, and can't wait to try the flared version. One reviewer wrote, "These fit amazingly. There is the slightest bit of stretch to them so the 29 was perfect. I have other pairs of Levi’s with no stretch and need a 30 sometimes."
The beauty of investing in a great pair of jeans is that it instantly refreshes your wardrobe. With the trending denim as the star of the show, the rest of your outfit can be simple and understated.
If you're hoping to travel in denim, finding the most comfortable jeans is key. Flares are a really flattering choice, particularly if you style them with a small heel like Amal has done. They instantly make your legs look longer, and they feel a lot softer than styles like the stovepipe or barrel leg jeans.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
