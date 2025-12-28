Amal Clooney's Chelsea boots and khaki coat are the chic wardrobe staples that will see you through January in style

Anyone else feel like you get to this point in the year and just have no idea what to wear? I've been embracing Christmas jumpers and sequins for all of December and now it's time to think about the normality of January.

A new year doesn't need to necessarily mean a whole new wardrobe - you can just invest in one or two key pieces just to freshen things up a bit and start 2026 as you mean to go on. Need inspiration? It doesn't get better than Amal Clooney.

She was photographed on a romantic walk in the South of France with husband George in early December, and her easy to recreate outfit is a great way to style Chelsea boots if you're looking for an alternative to jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Amal's look

We're used to seeing Amal look impossibly glamorous on the red carpet, but I always love to see what she wears for more dressed-down days the most.

She loves an oversized accessory, so it's no surprise Amal added some statement earrings and sunglasses to her lunch look. The earrings pick up on the shiny military-inspired buttons on her coat, and she added a tan leather shoulder bag to complement the colour palette of her outfit.