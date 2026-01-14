Cosy, comfy and casual, Ranvir Singh's shearling coat and chunky boots will keep you toasty all winter long
Just looking at this January outfit makes me feel warmer and it's such a timeless combination
Out of all of the pieces in your winter capsule wardrobe, coats are an item that’s worth investing in and choosing carefully. If the latest coat trends don’t work with your signature style, don’t feel pressured to join in with the crowd. Timeless designs with plenty of coverage are probably going to be your most-worn coats and Ranvir Singh just wore one that’s perfect for really cold days.
It might be January, but the ITV star was "holding onto the last gasps of Christmas spirit" when she took her 13-year-old son to watch The Nutcracker at the London Coliseum. She wrapped up warm in a longline shearling-esque coat with a faux fur lining.
A post shared by Ranvir Singh (@ranvirtv)
A photo posted by on
Shop Similar Jackets
Complete The Look
It was tan and cream which is one of the most popular colourways for this type of outerwear and it’s also perfect for wearing into spring as it’s lighter and brighter than black or brown. This combination of tones is versatile too and that makes a huge amount of difference to how much wear you get out of a coat.
After all, we’re more likely to reach for a design that can be easily mixed and matched with different looks. Ranvir left her coat unbuttoned and underneath she went for a sky blue crew-neck jumper, black jeans and chunky boots. The pop of colour broke up the neutrals and the presenter’s jeans were streamlined, meaning she could tuck them into her boots with ease.
Black jeans are the smarter alternative to blue denim and fitted styles are also naturally more formal than relaxed silhouettes. They were a great choice from Ranvir for her night at the ballet and the boots added some edginess to offset the classic feel.
Chunky-soled ankle boots might not be as sleek and sophisticated as knee-high boots, but they provide useful grip and can be worn with so many outfits, as they don’t come up super high on the leg. We’re more used to seeing Ranvir Singh wearing elegant stiletto heels when she’s presenting Good Morning Britain, so these shoes were something a bit different for her.
She finished off her evening out look with a suede crossbody bag and gloves that almost exactly matched her coat. I think coordination - whether of colours, patterns or fabrics - is such an underrated way to look polished, though I’ve never considered doing it with gloves before.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
They looked to be fingerless and had the same cream fluffy trims as her jacket for extra cosiness. All together Ranvir Singh’s ensemble was chic, warm and relaxed - perfect for not only her trip to watch The Nutcracker, but for so many other occasions. This style would work for date nights, meet-ups with friends or frosty walks in the daytime.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.