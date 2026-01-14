Cosy, comfy and casual, Ranvir Singh's shearling coat and chunky boots will keep you toasty all winter long

Out of all of the pieces in your winter capsule wardrobe, coats are an item that’s worth investing in and choosing carefully. If the latest coat trends don’t work with your signature style, don’t feel pressured to join in with the crowd. Timeless designs with plenty of coverage are probably going to be your most-worn coats and Ranvir Singh just wore one that’s perfect for really cold days.

It might be January, but the ITV star was "holding onto the last gasps of Christmas spirit" when she took her 13-year-old son to watch The Nutcracker at the London Coliseum. She wrapped up warm in a longline shearling-esque coat with a faux fur lining.

Mint Velvet Tan Reversible Jacket £199 at Mint Velvet This jacket is an investment item that you can bring out year after year, thanks to its timeless design. It's also neutral and reversible, which means you can switch up the style to suit different outfits. Throw on with everything from a jumper dress to jeans. H&M Lined Single-Breasted Coat £89.99 at H&M With roomy patch pockets and a cosy faux fur lining, this single-breasted coat is a gorgeous option if you love Ranvir's outerwear. It's got notched lapels, buttons running up the front and soft, napped finish. Topshop Longline Shearling Coat £99 (was £110) at Asos This coat is crafted from a soft, textured fabric and features notch lapels, a button placket and practical side pockets. It comes in khaki green too and is longline, giving you plenty of coverage in the colder months.

M&S Blue Cotton Rich Cropped Jumper £20 at M&S Perfect for layering over shirts or wearing as-is, this cotton rich jumper is slightly cropped and has ribbed trims. The forget-me-not blue colour is my favourite of the two shades it comes in and it would work for spring as well as winter. Schuh Ander Leather Chunky Boots £70 at Schuh Chunky boots bring an edgier feel to an outfit and these ones have a simple design and cleated sole. The tab at the back is a handy detail to help you pull them on and off, and you can tuck in your fitted jeans for a streamlined silhouette. M&S Magic Shaping Straight-Leg Jeans £46 at M&S Available in three different lengths, these M&S straight-leg jeans have the brand's innovative Magic Shaping technology for a streamlined shape. The cut is enhanced with flattering back darts and there's added stretch for day-long comfort.

It was tan and cream which is one of the most popular colourways for this type of outerwear and it’s also perfect for wearing into spring as it’s lighter and brighter than black or brown. This combination of tones is versatile too and that makes a huge amount of difference to how much wear you get out of a coat.

After all, we’re more likely to reach for a design that can be easily mixed and matched with different looks. Ranvir left her coat unbuttoned and underneath she went for a sky blue crew-neck jumper, black jeans and chunky boots. The pop of colour broke up the neutrals and the presenter’s jeans were streamlined, meaning she could tuck them into her boots with ease.

Black jeans are the smarter alternative to blue denim and fitted styles are also naturally more formal than relaxed silhouettes. They were a great choice from Ranvir for her night at the ballet and the boots added some edginess to offset the classic feel.

(Image credit: Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Chunky-soled ankle boots might not be as sleek and sophisticated as knee-high boots, but they provide useful grip and can be worn with so many outfits, as they don’t come up super high on the leg. We’re more used to seeing Ranvir Singh wearing elegant stiletto heels when she’s presenting Good Morning Britain, so these shoes were something a bit different for her.

She finished off her evening out look with a suede crossbody bag and gloves that almost exactly matched her coat. I think coordination - whether of colours, patterns or fabrics - is such an underrated way to look polished, though I’ve never considered doing it with gloves before.

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty)

They looked to be fingerless and had the same cream fluffy trims as her jacket for extra cosiness. All together Ranvir Singh’s ensemble was chic, warm and relaxed - perfect for not only her trip to watch The Nutcracker, but for so many other occasions. This style would work for date nights, meet-ups with friends or frosty walks in the daytime.