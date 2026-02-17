Feeling nostalgic? Topshop has found a new home on the high street, just in time for spring
Topshop makes a triumphant high street return as it launches at John Lewis
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
The coming together of two British fashion institutions is a glorious thing, and Topshop made a triumphant return to the high street today as John Lewis announced that the much-loved brand will be available not just online, but in 32 of its stores across the country.
For those who grew up on a fashion diet of Jamie and Joni jeans, but haven't quite managed to gel with Topshop's largely online only presence, the ability to try on and see the clothes in real life once more opens up this nostalgic brand to its original customer and beyond and the spring collection is a welcome mix of old favourites (denim), capsule wardrobe heroes and fashion-forward looks that are thoughtfully translated for everyday wear.
With the top end of the price range clocking in at £120 for coats, the collection as a whole focuses on affordability and encompasses shoes and bags alongside clothing for a well-rounded edit that touches on multiple trends, without feeling constrained to a single season's wear. I've asked our fashion team at large for their top picks, and here's what we'll be shopping from the new range.
Topshop returns to the high street
'Topshop jeans were my absolute go-to back in the day. Fast forward fifteen years and I'm after a softer, more flattering silhouette than my old Topshop Jamie jeans,' explains fashion ecom editor Caroline Parr. And deputy fashion editor, Charlie Bell, loves them too: ' These have quite a voluminous shape, so I'll be balancing them out with a tucked-in top and sleek mules for a put-together daytime look.
The fashion colour trends for 2026 have introduced a rainbow of hues for spring wardrobes and this skirt encompasses them all. I'd wear this with sandals, a white tee and a denim jacket in later spring weather, and right now I'd add pair it with suede boots and a cosy cashmere sweater for a dopamine dressing buy that will cheer up my wardrobe.
When it comes to the spring/summer fashion trends 2026, bomber jackets are one of the key outerwear shapes of the season, so expect to see them all over the high street. This one taps into secondary trends of suede and utilitarianism, giving an almost military-like aesthetic that will work from spring through to autumn, and the neutral hue will pair with everything.
Rivalling the Birkenstock Boston clog, Topshop's iteration has the same slip-on silhouette, and buckle design for interest and chic neutral hue for easy styling opportunities. This everyday shoe also comes in white and an on-trend sky blue hue. On sale for £48, they're a budget-friendly alternative to the smash hit shoe.
Sheer is big news this season, and this fast-selling shirt is proving a big hit with shoppers and fashion writer, Molly Smith. 'I love the floaty lightweight finish and the rusty terracota shade makes it ideal for pairing with cream, white or earthy tones, including dark brown'. Layer over a black strappy vest for more coverage. If you don't want to bare all, slip this on over a cami.
Collared knits add a stylish spin to wardrobe classics and this sweet button down is a spring capsule wardrobe addition you won't want to miss out on. Slip it on over a vest top or cami, as the gaps between the buttons are fairly prominent, but this light layer will be easy to style with everything from tailoring to pretty A-line skirts and jeans.
Crafted from 100% cotton, this is a buy now, wear later when the weather starts to warm up. The godet hemline gives the skirt plenty of swoosh, while the panelled design makes it a figure-lengthening and flattering silhouette. This rusty hue is ideal for pairing with white, cream, tan and chocolate hues, accented with gold jewellery.
Striped shirts have made quite the comeback this season and this sunshine yellow edition is the perfect opportunity to brighten up your wardrobe. The subtle stripe gives it a polished finish, but this bright beauty will work with everything from tailoring to mid blue jeans for a well put-together weekend look. You can even tuck it into A-line midi skirts for a fashion-forward spin.
Deputy fashion editor, Lauren Goodwin-Grafton, has her eye on the most expensive piece in the edit, a contemporary, oversized trench coat. 'Since the start of the season, I’ve been considering chic funnel neck jackets and coats. They’re the kind of wardrobe update that combines practicality with style. I adore this funnel neck trench coat from Topshop, timeless and classic with a twist.'
A relatively tight edit, compared to the endless scrolling that Topshop used to entail, it's packed full of useful and wearable pieces with the fashion edge that one expects from the British clothing brand.
When it comes to sizes, the brand goes to an 18, and there is currently good stock across most pieces, although with today being launch day, I imagine that pieces will start to sell out pretty quickly. There are several items marked as 'coming soon', including the sheer, embellished skirt that woman&home fashion director, Paula Moore, has her eye on:
'I want to add a sheer embellished skirt to my spring wardrobe because it strikes the perfect balance between playful and polished. During the day, I can style it with an oversized T-shirt and box-fresh trainers for an effortless, street-style look that still feels put together. In the evening, swapping to a fitted cream blazer and sleek mules instantly elevates it into something chic and refined. It’s the kind of versatile statement piece that moves seamlessly from casual brunch to dinner plans, making my wardrobe feel both fresh and flexible.'
And of course, it isn't just about an online offering, the collection is now in 32 John Lewis stores across the country, so you can try things on and learn your size and fit in the brand. But if you do shop online, just remember you can also get it delivered to your local Waitrose for added convenience. Welcome back, Topshop, we've missed you.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.