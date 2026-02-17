Feeling nostalgic? Topshop has found a new home on the high street, just in time for spring

The coming together of two British fashion institutions is a glorious thing, and Topshop made a triumphant return to the high street today as John Lewis announced that the much-loved brand will be available not just online, but in 32 of its stores across the country.

For those who grew up on a fashion diet of Jamie and Joni jeans, but haven't quite managed to gel with Topshop's largely online only presence, the ability to try on and see the clothes in real life once more opens up this nostalgic brand to its original customer and beyond and the spring collection is a welcome mix of old favourites (denim), capsule wardrobe heroes and fashion-forward looks that are thoughtfully translated for everyday wear.

With the top end of the price range clocking in at £120 for coats, the collection as a whole focuses on affordability and encompasses shoes and bags alongside clothing for a well-rounded edit that touches on multiple trends, without feeling constrained to a single season's wear. I've asked our fashion team at large for their top picks, and here's what we'll be shopping from the new range.

Topshop returns to the high street

A relatively tight edit, compared to the endless scrolling that Topshop used to entail, it's packed full of useful and wearable pieces with the fashion edge that one expects from the British clothing brand.

When it comes to sizes, the brand goes to an 18, and there is currently good stock across most pieces, although with today being launch day, I imagine that pieces will start to sell out pretty quickly. There are several items marked as 'coming soon', including the sheer, embellished skirt that woman&home fashion director, Paula Moore, has her eye on:

'I want to add a sheer embellished skirt to my spring wardrobe because it strikes the perfect balance between playful and polished. During the day, I can style it with an oversized T-shirt and box-fresh trainers for an effortless, street-style look that still feels put together. In the evening, swapping to a fitted cream blazer and sleek mules instantly elevates it into something chic and refined. It’s the kind of versatile statement piece that moves seamlessly from casual brunch to dinner plans, making my wardrobe feel both fresh and flexible.'

And of course, it isn't just about an online offering, the collection is now in 32 John Lewis stores across the country, so you can try things on and learn your size and fit in the brand. But if you do shop online, just remember you can also get it delivered to your local Waitrose for added convenience. Welcome back, Topshop, we've missed you.