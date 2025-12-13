Helen Skelton's chunky combat boots and sleek scarf-coat combine classic and trending styles in the cosiest way

When I first started to see designs pop up that featured integrated scarfs I wasn’t exactly won over, though Helen Skelton has just made me see them in a new light. I’ll still never be sold on the scarfigan trend (a scarf/cardigan hybrid), but the Winter On The Farm host recently styled a scarf-coat in the chicest way with combat boots.

Helen shared a glimpse of this outfit on Instagram as part of a series of snaps and video clips ahead of the return of the Channel 5 series. She described it as one of the "best weeks of the working year" and wrapped up warm to feed some horses in a barn with her camel coat, indigo jeans and a pair of stunning mahogany-brown boots.

Exact Match Fairfax & Favor Mahogany Anglesey Boots View at Fairfax & Favor Helen's Fairfax & Favor boots come in a range of different colours and materials, though she has the mahogany leather pair which are also shearling lined. They have an inside zip which makes them easy to get on and off, whilst the lace-up front is a lovely aesthetic feature. Exact Match Barbour Clementine Tan Wool Scarf Coat £263 (was £329) at Very Right now you can save £66 on Helen Skelton's wool-blend Barbour coat and it's a classic tan tone, with the trendy addition of the built-in scarf. These have been hugely popular this season and save you reaching for separate cosy accessories. M&S Lily Magic Shaping High-Waisted Jeans £46 at M&S These cotton-rich M&S jeans are designed with a high waist and a slim leg for a streamlined look. They feature the brand's clever magic shaping technology and added stretch in the fabric ensures a comfortable fit, while the button and zip fastening adds a secure finish

Off the Hook Nala Leather Combat Boots £40.50 (was £44.99) at Debenhams With a cushioned insole for comfort and a leather upper, these affordable combat boots are a lovely option for winter. They're lined and have a sturdy block heel and a chunky cleated sole. Style with jeans and a camel coat for your own take on Helen's look. M&S Leather Lace-Up Block-Heel Ankle Boots £76 at M&S Make a statement in these leather ankle boots with a chunky cleated sole and a low block heel. The lace-up fastenings at the front add a classic edge whilst practical side zips ensure they're simple to get on and off. M&S's Insolia Flex® technology also enhances the comfort of these. Dune London Leather Plushy Cleated Boots £149 at Dune Not everyone loves brown boots and these black nubuck lace-ups are a great alternative. They have a slightly higher heel than Helen's boots, though they have a snuggly faux shearling lining. The cleated sole is lightweight and provides grip and support.

These boots are by a royal-favourite British clothing brand, Fairfax & Favor, and like all their designs, combine practicality and style. A chunky cleated sole provides extra grip and although the leather isn’t technically waterproof, Helen has been impressed by their durability.

She wore them in the snow in another recent Instagram picture, stating they were "good as new" after doing so. The deep brown boots also complemented her wool Barbour Clementine Coat, which was a warm tan colour and fell to just above the knee.

The Winter On the Farm presenter chose to keep it unfastened, but it’s single-breasted, with large pockets on either side. What makes this design so trendy and distinct is the scarf detail, which is fixed to the neckline and can be draped downwards, tied, or thrown over the shoulder.

Unlike some designs I’ve seen, this scarf detail looks actually substantial and cosy. It saves Helen from having to bring separate accessories with her and naturally has a sense of cohesion as it’s made from the same tan wool material as the rest of the coat.

Even if you’re not convinced by her way of wearing this particular style, Helen Skelton showed how well a camel coat goes with brown boots. These tones are a softer alternative to black and paler colours tend to show off contrasting textures more, which is great for adding dimension.

She tucked her indigo Dubarry of Ireland skinny jeans into the top of her ankle boots to create a leg-elongating silhouette. I personally love wide-leg jeans but there’s something to be said for having a pair of streamlined jeans in your winter capsule wardrobe as they are easy to tuck neatly into both knee-high and shorter boots.

Helen also wore a deep burgundy roll-neck jumper which appeared to be layered over a white shirt or top, judging by the cuffs you can just see poking out over her black leather gloves. If you want an outfit that combines both classic and trendy elements, this is the epitome of that.

You could switch things up and go for a trending colour or pattern of coat instead of a specific item like her scarf-coat. Style them with jeans and boots and you’re good to go. Keeping most of your clothing pieces generally neutral also helps to balance more unique details or hues.

Helen Skelton has already worn her Fairfax & Favor brown boots more than once this season and I wouldn’t be surprised if they made several more appearances both in season 5 of Winter On The Farm and in the beginning of next year.