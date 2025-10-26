Fashion trends don't get much more chic and practical than the ‘scarfigan’ – say hello to your new autumn must-have

Layering is one of the things I look forward to most once the autumn/winter season hits, but it can be a hassle. On top of the usual essentials, remembering hats, scarves, and gloves is just another thing to add to the mental load. Last year, I left a scarf in a gym locker, lost a mitten on a bus journey, and my favourite bobble hat disappeared without a trace during a visit to a museum.

Thankfully, the world of fashion has found an answer to my wintery woes, as an unexpected but brilliantly practical piece is suddenly filling the knitwear aisles across a range of brands, enter the ‘scarfigan’. I promise I haven’t made the term up – it’s a real thing and as the name might suggest, it's a cardigan with a scarf attached. It’s a simple yet clever idea that sees cardigans and sweaters with added scarf attachments, so you can easily loop the added fabric around your neck.

A silhouette that has been widely embraced, it feels like a step on from last year's scarf coats, and it's perfect for those who really do feel the chill more easily. An excellent addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe, your nifty knit will sit neatly under a coat without looking or feeling bulky.

(Image credit: M&S)

Shop The Cardigans

When it comes to styling your woolly wonder, you can wear your scarfigan exactly as you would wear your normal cardi. Layer over t-shirts or button-down shirts, and team with everything from wide-leg jeans or a leather skirt, to a boho floral maxi dress.

Knitwear with built-in scarf details has been spotted at fashion weeks and from high-end designers over the last few months, so it was only a matter of time before the look filtered its way down to the high street. I for one, am thrilled to see such a handy and stylish fashion hybrid all over the place right now. It's hard to pick a favourite from the above, but I adore the cheerful red number from Nobody's Child - it will lift my look and my mood on a grey and drizzly day. The scarfigan is such a winning idea, and it’s a clever item I will be wearing on repeat for the foreseeable.