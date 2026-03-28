You’re never too old to wear a triangle scarf (trust me, I’m a convert at 49)

The triangle scarf is everywhere right now, styled to perfection on women half my age. I loved it… until I tried one on and had an uncomfortable thought: am I too old to pull this off at 49?

I’ve always thought of myself as fashion-forward. I wore trainers to my wedding in the ’90s – long before that was a thing – and I’ve loved Birkenstocks for more than 25 years, back when they were simply comfortable shoes, not a celebrity-endorsed style statement. In my twenties, payday meant an after-work sprint to Topshop on Oxford Street, and I’ve never been afraid to try something new when it comes to fashion trends.

I’ve always loved fashion – but my approach has changed

Now, as I edge towards 50, I love style as much as ever. I’m obsessed with my favourite Adidas trainers, and I’ve fully embraced dungarees – something my 30-something self would have dismissed as 'too children’s TV presenter', but which I now consider the fashion equivalent of Scandi-chic, with the added benefit of being extremely forgiving on a hormonally bloated day.

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I might not be starting any trends, but I’m certainly not a shrinking violet when it comes to what to wear.

The trend that made me hesitate: the triangle scarf

And yet… the triangle scarf threw me.

If you’ve been paying attention, you’ll have seen them everywhere. Styled effortlessly and draped just so, they seem to make even the simplest outfit look more polished and put-together.

It's a look I loved instantly. Until I tried one on and was overcome with self-doubt.

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Am I too old to wear a triangle scarf?

I put the question to our fashion e-commerce editor, Caroline Parr, expecting a kind but diplomatic yes.

Instead, she laughed.

“You wouldn’t think twice about wearing a normal scarf – so what’s the difference?” she shot back, instantly making me feel both braver and slightly ridiculous for overthinking it.

Finding the right triangle scarf

(Image credit: Future)

So, with Caroline’s encouragement (and some gentle styling advice), I decided to go for it. She steered me towards this Grey Knitted Triangle Scarf (Nobody's Child, £29), and I was sold from the moment I put it on.

It just felt right.

The fear that I might look like I was heading to a fancy dress party disappeared almost instantly. Caroline was right – making a trend like this your own isn’t a big deal. It’s just a small detail, but one that makes an outfit feel elevated and more directional, as the fashion experts might say.

It also turns out that this particular triangle scarf is a surprisingly easy entry point. It's beautifully soft, well-made and not too bulky – something you can wear comfortably indoors, layered over pieces you already own.

How I’m wearing a triangle scarf

If you’re tempted to try the triangle scarf trend but aren’t quite sure where to start, this is what I’ve been wearing with mine on repeat to help the whole look feel effortlessly stylish rather than trying too hard.

& Other Stories Mohair-Blend Brushed Triangle Scarf £57 at & Other Stories UK Alas, my exact Nobody's Child triangle scarf has since sold out, but I’ve got my eye on a similar style from & Other Stories. The soft mohair wool blend should drape naturally and avoid that stiff, costume-like feel you might get with cheaper fabric. Oliver Bonas Pink Seam Detail Sweatshirt £55 at Oliver Bonas Most days, I wear mine thrown over my favourite sweatshirt, especially when the weather can’t quite make up its mind. It instantly lifts this casual look, adding just enough interest to make it feel like I’ve made an effort (even if I haven’t). HUSH Boyfriend Mid Rise Cropped Turn Up Jeans £85 at Marks and Spencer UK I tend to pair it with jeans – a triangle scarf gives a bit of structure up top, while something looser and more relaxed on the bottom brings a bit of balance. I go for a high-waisted pair if I want to feel more put-together, and slouchier denim at the weekend.

How to wear a triangle scarf over 40 (without overthinking)

I checked in with Caroline for her verdict, and she gave it the thumbs up. She's right; the secret to pulling off a trend like the triangle scarf is refreshingly simple: don’t get too hung up on styling rules – just make it your own.

That said, a few pointers made all the difference:

Choose softer fabrics like cotton, lightweight wool or cashmere blends

like cotton, lightweight wool or cashmere blends Keep the styling relaxed – a loose drape always looks better than anything too precise

– a loose drape always looks better than anything too precise Anchor the look with wardrobe classics like blazers, denim and knitwear

Rivkie Baum, fashion channel editor at woman&home, agrees: “Triangle scarves have been everywhere in recent months, offering a sweet update on a timeless classic," she says.

"Lighter and less bulky than their winter counterparts, triangle scarves are more of a styling piece than a cold-weather essential. They’re an easy way to introduce colour and texture to an outfit. Versatile enough to wear indoors, think of your triangle scarf as you would a silk scarf – or even as a chic alternative to a statement necklace this season."

Then I asked the internet… and instantly regretted it

(Image credit: Future)

Buoyed by compliments and feeling suddenly confident about pulling off this look, I decided to canvass opinion online.

I ran a poll on Instagram asking whether my triangle scarf was giving Boy Scout or French Girl vibes.

Big mistake. Huge.

The results were split, and for a moment, I wobbled.

Why I’ll keep wearing a triangle scarf in my 50s

But then something unexpected happened. I realised I didn’t actually care.

What matters is how I feel – and every time I’ve worn it, I’ve felt great. It’s practical, too: the perfect extra layer on those in-between days when it’s not quite warm enough for a bare neck. I’ve worn it on spring walks, over a Breton top and chunky cardigan, and even layered over a simple black maxi dress in place of a statement necklace.

Each time, it adds just enough polish to make me feel pulled together – and that, in turn, boosts my confidence, whether I’m popping out for milk or heading into a meeting.

So no – I’m not too old to wear a triangle scarf. And neither are you.

The takeaway: dress for yourself, not the rulebook

If anything, this whole triangle scarf experiment has been a reminder that style in your 40s and beyond doesn't have to amount to a choice between slavishly following the fashion rulebook or totally writing off trends because of your age. It’s about knowing what you like, and adapting a look to make it your own – exactly as Caroline said.

So wear the triangle scarf. Tie it however you like. Go brighter, if that’s your thing.

Or don’t, if it's not your cup of tea.

Because the real style upgrade isn’t wearing a triangle scarf or any other trending look for that matter – it’s simply reaching the point where you rate your own opinion above anyone else’s.

And that looks good at any age.