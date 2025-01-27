Emilia Fox’s black dungarees were the coolest jeans alternative styled with Adidas trainers and hot pink jumper
The Silent Witness star showcased how cool dungarees can be and we're tempted to pick up a pair to style with staple knitwear
Emilia Fox once wore a pair of black dungarees with Adidas trainers and a hot pink jumper and showed they're a cool alternative to jeans.
As much as we love a great pair of jeans for their versatility and comfort, there are times where we find ourselves longing to wear something similar but not quite as dressy as, well, a dress. Our best jumpsuits are a good shout, but they’re not the only alternative as a pair of denim dungarees gives a similar look with the familiar feel of jeans. If you’re not sure how to style them then look no further than Silent Witness star Emilia Fox’s dungarees outfit from May 2020. It might have been spring but with a coat over the top she could easily have worn this in winter too.
Taking to Instagram to discuss reading Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier for the Richard and Judy Book Club 2020, Emilia shared a snap of herself wearing black dungarees with a hot pink jumper and Adidas trainers. Both the dungarees and knit were lent to her by Wyse London.
Recreate Emilia Fox's Outfit
Something about a pink jumper is so joyful and this one is a very similar shade to Emilia Fox's Wyse knit. It's made from cloud yarn and has a snuggly roll neck and ribbed trims. Pair with jeans or under a pair of dungarees like the Silent Witness star's.
These simple black dungarees have such a timeless design and this makes them as easy to style as a pair of black jeans. Currently reduced in the sale, they are made from 100% cotton denim and would look lovely with everything from a jumper to a shirt.
These cream and black Adidas trainers are a great staple to add to your collection and the neutral tones help to make them fuss-free to style. They have a gum sole, lace up detailing and a textured grip tread. Pair with your favourite every looks as an alternative to boots.
Shop More Dungarees
Currently 50% off at Very, there's never been a better time to pick these up if you've been considering adding a pair of dungarees to your collection. They have a straight fit, with handy pockets and are a versatile black wash denim.
These overalls have tapered legs and a relaxed fit which makes them perfect for layering over knitwear in the winter as well a shirts. The straps are adjustable and the side button closures are handy. The corduroy material is something a little different and these also come in tan and ecru.
They are one of the best British clothing brands around and Emilia Fox frequently wears their designs, though sadly both of her exact pieces are no longer in stock. Her black dungarees had feminine scalloped detailing running up the bib section and the classic side buttons and straps that make dungarees so iconic - and easy to adjust.
The straight leg silhouette and ankle grazer length were gorgeous and made these a brilliant option to choose instead of straight leg jeans. Whilst the ‘all-in-one’ shape of dungarees might make them seem tricky to style, you can pair them with everything you would normally wear with your favourite black or blue denim jeans.
This makes them incredibly versatile and an all-rounder in your collection that spans several different seasons. They also bring a more fun feel to an outfit and this is what woman&home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr particularly loves about them.
"I'm a big fan of dungarees. I've spent most of January wearing my favourite Mint Velvet denim dungarees with a cashmere knit underneath and trainers, but I've also got some black dungarees which feel that bit smarter for the evening or office," she says. "There's something so playful about them, and they make a really refreshing change from your everyday jeans."
Emilia Fox’s black denim dungarees had a smarter feel which was a lovely contrast against her casual Adidas Superstar trainers. Sadly, you’ll have to wait until 28th February for the new Superstars to drop on Adidas, but the brand makes so many other comfy black and white trainers too. These monochrome colours tied in with the dungarees and their ankle grazer length meant that her shoes were showcased even more.
The Silent Witness star finished off her outfit with a hot pink crew neck jumper by Wyse that had long sleeves and the word "Hey" in red on the front encased in what looks to be a heart. This wasn’t visible in her original post, but Emilia loved this jumper so much that she shared another picture of her in the same outfit.
On this occasion the actor wore the jumper over the top of her dungarees to highlight the pretty red motif. If you ever find yourself looking for something else to wear day-to-day besides jeans, Emilia has made an excellent case for dungarees.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
