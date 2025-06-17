Forget sandals - Emilia Fox’s chunky trainers are a comfy option that goes surprisingly well with delicate florals

Deciding what to wear in the heat that makes you still feel put-together can be a challenge and I find that footwear can be my downfall. I love dainty sandals, but if I’m doing a lot of walking or am going to be out for longer I want more support.

If you’ve ever worried that white trainers just aren’t the right pairing for flowing, delicate dresses, then Emilia Fox’s latest look should reassure you. The Silent Witness star recently paid a visit to Giffords Circus to watch the Laguna Bay performance and wore a breezy floral co-ord with chunky trainers.

They had a platform sole that added extra elevation in a much more manageable way than stiletto heels. Although we only got a glimpse of them underneath her maxi skirt in a photo shared on Instagram, I suspect that Emilia was wearing Converse.

Exact Match Pink City Prints Jaal Fleur Blouse £130 at Pink City Prints Emilia's blouse creates the illusion of a dress when worn tucked into the skirt but I'd also wear it with blue or white jeans. It's crafted from a mix of hand block-printed vintage jaals and intricate borders. The square neckline is trimmed with delicate cotton lace. Exact Match Pink City Prints Jaal Fleur Skirt £130 at Pink City Prints Whether or not you want to wear it as a co-ord with the matching top, this tiered skirt is such a colourful and fun option for summer. It's hand block-printed with delicate lace inserts between the tiers. The pink and peach flowers and emerald green leaves are striking on the neutral background. Converse All Star Lift Hi in White £80 at Converse It looks like Emilia Fox could be wearing these Converse trainers and they're a lovely option when you don't want to wear heels but want extra height. There are a range of different colours to choose from, including this versatile white hue.

Nobody's Child Pink Floral Dress £69 at Nobody's Child As much as I love Emilia's floral co-ord, a dress can sometimes be easier when you just want to pull on an outfit and go. This one from Nobody's Child has a pattern in a similar colour palette, as well as a square neckline and puffed sleeves. Dorothy Perkins Shirred Dress Was £39, Now £35.10 at Debenhams The frill at the waist gives this dress a top-and-skirt look and it features a gorgeous pink floral pattern. The puffed sleeves give it a romantic feel and the shirring on the bodice makes it extra comfy. PUMA Carina Lux L White Trainers Was £59.95, Now £40 at Amazon Featuring a chunky sole, these PUMA trainers have a tennis shoe-inspired silhouette and subtle gold branding on the side. They're crafted with a leather upper and rubber sole and the Duchess of Edinburgh has a pair in her collection.

The black line detailing running around the front and sides of the shoe is a classic Converse touch. If they were by this brand, they were likely the All Star Lift Hi in white, which has a platform sole and sporty high-rise style.

The outsole on this design is made from vulcanised rubber and the upper is canvas. Chunkier or platform trainers might not sound as easy to style as streamlined, plimsoll-esque ones, though they are just as versatile, especially if you choose a neutral tone like white.

They also feel a bit more contemporary and fashion-forward, whilst essentially still being just white trainers. You can wear them with exactly the same outfits you would pair with sleeker trainers and this includes whimsical, very feminine pieces like Emilia Fox’s co-ord (and many of her other seasonal favourites).

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

It might look like a dress at first glance but the actor stepped out in a matching set by Pink City Prints. The square-neck blouse and maxi skirt are both hand block-printed and are made from breathable cotton and trimmed with cotton lace.

The pattern is intricate and the neutral base colour means that the pink, coral and red flowers and green leaves stand out with their brightness. If you haven’t discovered the best wedding guest dress of the season for you, then a co-ord like this is a fabulous option.

Emilia wore the top tucked into the tiered skirt to create a smooth silhouette and you would never have known it wasn’t a one-piece. The outfit worked so well with her white chunky trainers, despite them being very different styles.

(Image credit: Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Part of the reason I think this is so successful is because the contrast between the sporty trainers and florals is noticeable and feels very intentional. This is important when you’re putting together an ensemble like hers.

If you opt for plimsolls, it could almost look like an attempt to match the elegance of the outfit without it being the same style. Chunky trainers embrace the difference instead and they’re a brilliant alternative to sandals.

You can also, of course, get a lot of wear out of them with linen trousers and jeans as well as more flowy pieces. Emilia Fox finished off her look for her time at Giffords Circus with white sunglasses and layered necklaces. It was summer comfort in an outfit and is one that I’d love to see her bring out again before the season is over.