I admit I love leopard print and statement florals (particularly at this time of year!), but sometimes you cannot beat allowing a simple, chic outfit to do all the talking for you.

Cue Jessica Alba to offer us all the minimalist style inspiration we need, when she was photographed in Beverly Hills earlier this month wearing a beige, white and burgundy outfit. The trousers look so fresh paired with a white square neck top and a matching shirt worn casually over the top, and that Chanel quilted shoulder bag in burgundy is absolutely beautiful.

But what really caught my attention was her choice of footwear. She was wearing the adidas VL Bold Court shoes I've been eyeing up for a while - thanks to both woman&home's Ecommerce Editor Heidi Scrimgeour and stylist Lucy Trievnor recommending them. Featuring a platform sole that offers more cushioning and arch support than the adidas trainers you might be used to, one customer called these "the most comfortable adidas I have ever worn". They're currently up to 70% off at Amazon (depending on size) in the classic black and white colourway, and they're a much smarter alternative to sporty or canvas trainers.

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(Image credit: @HeadToToeCelebs / BACKGRID)

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These trainers are the perfect footwear for wearing with long jeans or tailored trousers, to give you an extra bit of height and elongate your legs - but without the inevitable pain of a high heel.

A stellar addition to your best white trainers, they're sure to be your go-to in spring, as they'll work well with dresses, too.

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