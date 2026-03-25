Jessica Alba just elevated her minimalist spring outfit with the adidas trainers that are "like walking on air"
Her exact trainers are available for just over £20
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I admit I love leopard print and statement florals (particularly at this time of year!), but sometimes you cannot beat allowing a simple, chic outfit to do all the talking for you.
Cue Jessica Alba to offer us all the minimalist style inspiration we need, when she was photographed in Beverly Hills earlier this month wearing a beige, white and burgundy outfit. The trousers look so fresh paired with a white square neck top and a matching shirt worn casually over the top, and that Chanel quilted shoulder bag in burgundy is absolutely beautiful.
But what really caught my attention was her choice of footwear. She was wearing the adidas VL Bold Court shoes I've been eyeing up for a while - thanks to both woman&home's Ecommerce Editor Heidi Scrimgeour and stylist Lucy Trievnor recommending them. Featuring a platform sole that offers more cushioning and arch support than the adidas trainers you might be used to, one customer called these "the most comfortable adidas I have ever worn". They're currently up to 70% off at Amazon (depending on size) in the classic black and white colourway, and they're a much smarter alternative to sporty or canvas trainers.Article continues below
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Exact match
One Amazon customer said of these trainers: "Like walking on air. So comfortable" and our own reviewer wrote: "The platform and cushioned sole lift you, giving what feels like a barrier between your feet and the ground. I find that it prevents that annoying ache in the balls of my feet that so often comes from a day of walking around."
Forget your spring capsule wardrobe basics at your peril! The square neckline of this top is super flattering, and will work under everything from knitwear to keep the cold at bay, or a smart jacket for jeans and a blazer outfits.
With the pleats and double belt loop, I was convinced these were Jessica's exact trousers for a moment. Now that we're heading into spring, neutral tones feel much fresher than black or grey. Add a leather waist belt for extra style points.
Exact match
Jessica also has the Gazelle Bold in her trainer collection, and I love the neutral colours and textured suede detailing. One reviewer wrote: "The extra depth in the sole is like walking on cushions." If you're wondering about the difference between Samba vs Gazelle we've got a handy explainer for you.
I absolutely love my Dune Deliberate bag, which I own in the tan XL option. At one point the burgundy colourway had over 1,300 customers on the waiting list, so if you're tempted to try it, don't wait.
If we've learnt anything from falling in love with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's style all over again, it's that a crisp white shirt will go a really long way in your wardrobe. This Madewell option has got that perfect oversized fit.
These trainers are the perfect footwear for wearing with long jeans or tailored trousers, to give you an extra bit of height and elongate your legs - but without the inevitable pain of a high heel.
A stellar addition to your best white trainers, they're sure to be your go-to in spring, as they'll work well with dresses, too.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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