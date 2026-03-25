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Jessica Alba just elevated her minimalist spring outfit with the adidas trainers that are "like walking on air"

Her exact trainers are available for just over £20

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Jessica Alba smiles as she leaves Beverly Hills Hotel 17/03/2026
(Image credit: @HeadToToeCelebs / BACKGRID)
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I admit I love leopard print and statement florals (particularly at this time of year!), but sometimes you cannot beat allowing a simple, chic outfit to do all the talking for you.

Cue Jessica Alba to offer us all the minimalist style inspiration we need, when she was photographed in Beverly Hills earlier this month wearing a beige, white and burgundy outfit. The trousers look so fresh paired with a white square neck top and a matching shirt worn casually over the top, and that Chanel quilted shoulder bag in burgundy is absolutely beautiful.

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Jessica Alba smiles as she leaves Beverly Hills Hotel 17/03/2026

(Image credit: @HeadToToeCelebs / BACKGRID)

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These trainers are the perfect footwear for wearing with long jeans or tailored trousers, to give you an extra bit of height and elongate your legs - but without the inevitable pain of a high heel.

A stellar addition to your best white trainers, they're sure to be your go-to in spring, as they'll work well with dresses, too.

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Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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