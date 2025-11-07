Decades after I wore trainers with my wedding dress, this adidas pair makes me feel the same way - confident, comfortable, and completely myself

adidas VL Courts £56 at Amazon UK A low-profile leather upper meets a subtle but durable platform sole, creating non-stop comfort and a clean, stylish look.

I've had a thing for trainers for as long as I can remember. As a kid in the '80s, I wore LA Gears - proudly brought back from a Stateside holiday - with two pairs of colour-contrasting laces, of course. I enjoyed a brief fling with an iconic pair of Puma Suede in my teens, and when I got married in 1998, I styled a box-fresh pair of Acupuncture kicks with my wedding dress - long before brides wearing trainers was a thing.

Back then, I was just wearing my favourite footwear - it wasn't a fashion statement or a deliberate act of rebellion. I just couldn't see the point of shelling out for a pair of raw silk heels that (a) I'd literally never wear again and (b) would seriously limit my moves on the dancefloor once the reception was over and the party got started.

Now, of course, trainers have earned their place as a wardrobe staple suitable for all occasions, and most of us have at least a go-to pair of the most comfortable trainers to pack for holidays, plus a pair of the best white trainers on standby in our shoe collection.

Recently, though, a brand new pair of trainers has made it to the top of my favourites list. For the past few years, I've been pretty loyal to Nike Air Force 1 - I loved them so much that I ended up with three pairs in different colours, but it started to bug me that the fabric inside the shoe at the back of my heel always began to wear away.

So, I shopped around for a pair of smart yet stylish trainers that could carry me through a three-day stint at a five-star spa resort in Spain. I was nervous - trainers are my everyday go-to, but would they feel too casual for such a salubrious setting?

I should not have worried. I invested in a pair of adidas VL Court trainers - which set me back £70 - and immediately fell in love. I'm not usually one to follow the crowd when it comes to fashion - my only exception is Birkenstocks, which I adore as much as a perfect trainer - so I ignored the hype around Sambas and did things my way.

Yes, I ditched my Nikes for a pair adidas VL Court Bold trainers - and I haven’t looked back. They are the quintessential perfect trainer in my book, striking just the right balance between an ever-so-slightly edgy platform sole and a clean white leather finish, with a rebellious flash of pink at the heel. I wore them solidly for five days on holiday, and never once wished I could kick them off.

These trainers are just a little more playful than a plain white sneaker, but far more versatile than my usual preference for a colourful trainer. They went with absolutely everything I packed: satin wide-leg trousers for a fancy dinner, cosy leggings and a hoodie for the flight home, and yes, even a game of Padel and a family golf lesson.

I love that they’re leather rather than suede, which means they stay looking box-fresh for longer. The thick platform-style sole gives me a subtle lift - enough to feel put-together without ever feeling heavy or clunky. And the laces are a revelation - they never come undone, no matter how active the day gets.

In fact, I love my new kicks so much that I toyed with the idea of buying a second pair to pop away for when these eventually need to be replaced. Which is how I discovered that Amazon is selling them for just £56, down from £70, saving a tidy £14. While this isn't an official Amazon early Black Friday deal, I can't see stock hanging around for long at this price, so if you're on a quest for cool but comfortable trainers that you can literally wear with anything, get these in your basket - sharpish.

For those of us who grew up wearing adidas trainers, there's something about the brand that hits that sense of nostalgia we all hold dear. Back then, adidas Samba and Gazelle trainers were practically uniform, and although they're back in the spotlight in 2025, the VL Court Bold fits right in with that revival for me. It’s got all the cool of a classic throwback but with just enough edge to feel fresh - and not like you've dragged your old shoes out from the back of your childhood wardrobe.

I have zero regrets paying full price, but if you love an early Black Friday deal or are in the market for a pair of new trainers that can handle airports and sports courts - and everything in between - then consider this a sign. I'd even wear these with a wedding dress. Then again, we should all feel comfortable, confident and completely ourselves every single day.