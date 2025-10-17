'I’m a long-term sneaker freak – here’s why I’m embracing the colourful trainer trend' says our columnist Alyson Walsh

Minimalism is all very well, but bolder footwear is better – and colourful trainers look great with a monochrome outfit, providing the best of both worlds.

From Anita Rani’s multi-coloured leopard print trainers to Jennifer Garner's versatile blue running shoes, and Kirstie Allsopp's sunny yellow trainers… It’s official, snazzy sneakers are ‘in’ with celebrities and street style followers alike.

And, much as I like the classic look of wearing my best white trainers, I’ve moved over to the bright side to embrace this 2025 trainer trend.

As a comfy-shoe lover and long-term sneaker freak, it’s brilliant to see so many women running around town – if not actually running – in dopamine-inducing trainers.

Spoilt for choice

And, the good news is you don’t have to pay designer prices. I’ve always been a label purist when it comes to trainer shopping, and all the sportswear brands sell snazzy sneakers. Not to mention the many years of research to determine the best biomechanical engineering and optimal design.

Labels like adidas, Nike, New Balance, Gola and Puma have lots of brilliant styles that look just as good today as they did in the 1970s.

Hi-vis sneakers are a quick and easy way to give a relaxed spin to classic tailoring. They look ace with the essential midi dress and give slouchy jeans an insouciant touch.

Bright footwear also allows you to try an unexpected colour clash.

This year, I’ve been trying to walk 10,000 steps a day, and it’s lots more fun if you’re wearing a pair of ‘showbiz’ trainers.

Shop colourful trainers

Don’t dismiss 'dad trainers'

Some of the popular retro trainer styles are very flat, so if you need more support, try Holly Willoughby and Sienna Miller’s favourite trainer brand, Hoff.

Alternatively, the Royal College of Podiatry endorsed 10 Hoka styles. Read our health editor's reviews of the Hoka Bondi 9 running shoe and Hoka Speedgoat 6 walking shoe.

I’m currently walking everywhere in Salomon XT-6 trainers with an OrthoLite insole, and in my Hoff trainers [now sold out; try these instead] in the photo above. My feet have never been so happy.

Take the high-low approach

Create a high-low look by combining the casual aesthetic of sneakers with formal tailoring. Sneakers give sharper pieces a nonchalant look. And wearing chunky trainers with wide-leg or boot-cut trousers offsets their oversized shape.

Tapered twill trousers, cargo pants and sporty joggers work well too – but it’s best to keep your top half tailored.