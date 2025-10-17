'I’m a long-term sneaker freak – here’s why I’m embracing the colourful trainer trend' says our columnist Alyson Walsh
Our Fashion Confidence columnist and That's Not My Age founder argues that 'snazzy sneakers' are a wardrobe staple
Minimalism is all very well, but bolder footwear is better – and colourful trainers look great with a monochrome outfit, providing the best of both worlds.
From Anita Rani’s multi-coloured leopard print trainers to Jennifer Garner's versatile blue running shoes, and Kirstie Allsopp's sunny yellow trainers… It’s official, snazzy sneakers are ‘in’ with celebrities and street style followers alike.
And, much as I like the classic look of wearing my best white trainers, I’ve moved over to the bright side to embrace this 2025 trainer trend.
As a comfy-shoe lover and long-term sneaker freak, it’s brilliant to see so many women running around town – if not actually running – in dopamine-inducing trainers.
Spoilt for choice
And, the good news is you don’t have to pay designer prices. I’ve always been a label purist when it comes to trainer shopping, and all the sportswear brands sell snazzy sneakers. Not to mention the many years of research to determine the best biomechanical engineering and optimal design.
Labels like adidas, Nike, New Balance, Gola and Puma have lots of brilliant styles that look just as good today as they did in the 1970s.
Hi-vis sneakers are a quick and easy way to give a relaxed spin to classic tailoring. They look ace with the essential midi dress and give slouchy jeans an insouciant touch.
Bright footwear also allows you to try an unexpected colour clash.
This year, I’ve been trying to walk 10,000 steps a day, and it’s lots more fun if you’re wearing a pair of ‘showbiz’ trainers.
Shop colourful trainers
ANITA RANI'S TRAINERS
Blending style with comfort, Anita Rani's Flower Mountain trainers are made from a luxurious suede and textile fabric. They will bring a punch of colour and pattern to any outfit. A lightweight rubber outsole keeps them comfortable and easy to wear, while an antibacterial cork insole keeps you fresh all day long.
Sienna Miller's trainers
Where Sienna Miller leads, others will undoubtedly follow, and the star was spotted wearing these multi-coloured trainers with black jeans and a green jumper. The rich tones of this on-trend suede shoe will complement so many outfits, and memory foam insoles will keep you comfy.
Great with dresses
Veja's Volleys are on our guide to the most comfortable trainers for good reason – we found them lightweight and ready to wear from day one, with no breaking-in period, and easy to style with dresses. This lavender option perfectly fits the colourful trainer aesthetic – as do the bright blue and clashing pink/orange versions.
Did you know that the ubiquitous Sambas also came in leopard print? The red laces really make these pop – no wonder actress Eve Myles wore these on her recent This Morning appearance.
While our adidas Samba review showed our love for the style, we've recently discovered this laidback style that gives Sambas a run for their money. This orange shade feels ideal for autumn, but the 17 colour options include dark green, sage green, light blue and burgundy.
The rich green of this pair caught our eye, as well as the low-profile and 70s-inspired shape. They're available in eight colourways, including a versatile powder pink and butter yellow.
Don’t dismiss 'dad trainers'
Some of the popular retro trainer styles are very flat, so if you need more support, try Holly Willoughby and Sienna Miller’s favourite trainer brand, Hoff.
Alternatively, the Royal College of Podiatry endorsed 10 Hoka styles. Read our health editor's reviews of the Hoka Bondi 9 running shoe and Hoka Speedgoat 6 walking shoe.
I’m currently walking everywhere in Salomon XT-6 trainers with an OrthoLite insole, and in my Hoff trainers [now sold out; try these instead] in the photo above. My feet have never been so happy.
Take the high-low approach
Create a high-low look by combining the casual aesthetic of sneakers with formal tailoring. Sneakers give sharper pieces a nonchalant look. And wearing chunky trainers with wide-leg or boot-cut trousers offsets their oversized shape.
Tapered twill trousers, cargo pants and sporty joggers work well too – but it’s best to keep your top half tailored.
This article first appeared in the April 2024 issue of woman&home magazine. Subscribe to the magazine for £6 for 6 issues.
Alyson Walsh is a freelance journalist, author and former magazine fashion editor. She is the founder of the popular website That's Not My Age, where she shares her style expertise for women of all ages.
Alyson also writes a monthly woman&home magazine column, Fashion Confidence, to inspire women to try new styles with her expert advice.
With over 30 years’ experience in the fashion industry, Alyson is a powerhouse when it comes to calling out ageism and sexism, and makes it her mission to empower women by emphasising that style and substance aren’t mutually exclusive.
An inspiration for fashionable women over-50, Alyson delivers sharp, sophisticated and directional looks with plenty of easy-to-follow tips, making style accessible for all.
