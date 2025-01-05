Sienna Miller’s colourful chunky trainers are the hit of dopamine this dreary winter needs

We're loving Sienna Miller’s chunky trainers that bring the perfect pop of deep and rich colour to her practical winter outfit - they brilliantly balance colour with moody winter tones for an elevated casual look.

Trainers are a must-have no matter the season, with comfortable trainers and stylish white sneakers easily finishing off any casual outfit with a practical touch. But they do tend to take a supporting role in our winter capsule wardrobes as chunky winter boots and chic knee highs take centre stage thanks to their warmth - though Sienna Miller has just made a convincing case for trainers as winter wear and we can hardly argue against it.

Stepping out in London to do some holiday shopping last month, the actress was spotted wearing the HOFF City Leather Trainers, with their chunky silhouette and colourful design bringing a sophisticated pop of colour to her casual-chic outfit. With patches of burnt-orange, mustard yellow and steel blue balancing a moodier winter colourful palette with a hit of colourful dopamine, they're the perfect shoe to brighten up this dreary winter weather.

Shop Sienna Miller's HOFF trainers

Shop More Colourful Trainers

Gola Classics Grandslam Quadrant Lace Up Trainers £85 at John Lewis With a chunky sole and sleek, waterproof upper, these Gola trainers are a great shoe option to wear no matter with season. Their muted colour palette fits in seamlessly with moodier winter styles, while also adding a pop of colour to any look. HOFF Track & Field Trainers Was £98.50, Now £49.50 at M&S Coming from the same brand as Sienna Miller's trainers, this pink pair boast a more sporty look with their chunky and treaded rubber outsole. The colour-blocked pink panels offer a soft pop of colour - and they feature a comfy memory foam insole to keep you on your feet all day long. New Look Blue Panelled Faux Suede Contrast Trim Trainers £29.99 at New Look These New Look trainers might be some of the best Adidas Samba alternatives we've seen on the high-street, with them boasting the same cork-coloured sole, sleek design and stripe detail.

Made mostly from leather with the colourful block panels adding a soft, textile texture, Sienna's HOFF trainers mesh comfort with an elevated athleisure look that's perfect for finishing off elevated casual looks.

Their chunky sole is serrated which, as well as looking cool, means you've got plenty of grip for those winter days where ice and snow are inbound. Plus, inside the shoe sit removable memory foam insoles and heel stabilisers to keep your foot comfortable and secure as you run errands, grab coffee and do, well, let's be honest, we're going to be wearing these shoes for everything no matter what we've got planned!

Sienna used her trainers to bring a pop of colour to a laid-back look, with the muted tones complimenting the various greens of her knitted jumper, designer crossbody bag and her bucket hat. With a pair of black denim jeans keeping the outfit dark and moody, the trainers really work to bring in some interest and a fun, eye-catching element.

It's not just Sienna who loves the colourful appeal of the trainers, with many reviewers who have brought the same shoe saying that they did so because of the beautiful colourway that's 'different' from the overly bright and bold shades other brands tend to lean towards.

"Colours are different from other trainers, what makes them stand out," one wrote. While another added, "Love the colours and that they complement different outfits."

But it's more than the look that's drawn in customers. "They're very comfortable, true to size trainers [that] make you feel you are walking on air," one reviewer said. And another added, "Most comfortable trainers I’ve ever owned, [I get] loads of compliments [and they] look as expensive as they are!"

They're more versatile than you might think too, with many saying that they wear them into the office for work as well as when they're running about town. One reviewer shared, "I bought these trainers for work, I needed something smart and comfortable. They hit the spot."