It's rare to see Victoria Beckham looking so casual - and her trainers were an unexpected choice too

The celebrity ditched her usual tailored looks for a very low-key sweatshirt and jogger outfit

a headshot of victoria beckham wearing sunglasses
(Image credit: Getty)
Jump to category:
Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News

When you picture Victoria Beckham, I imagine you’ll either envision a black mini dress from her iconic Posh Spice days or a crisp white shirt and wide leg trousers that she often turns to now that she is fully into her fashion designer era. One thing I bet you won’t imagine is VB stepping out in a pair of chunky white trainers. It’s very rare to see the celebrity in a casual ensemble, so much so that I had to do a double-take when I saw a picture of her in New York last week.

Victoria opted for a low-key sweatshirt and jogger combination in a rich khaki colour, and finished it with a pair of Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro trainers. The look was very laidback, but she managed to keep it feeling high fashion by finishing her get-up with some of her signature oversized shades, which also ticked off this season's sunglasses trends.

The star's outfit was both comfy and chic and will make a great choice for a busy weekend of errands or even the school run. It’s a look we can all recreate, so I have rounded up some similar pieces below to add a little Off-Duty Spice to your wardrobe.

VICTORIA BECKHAM WEARING A SWEATSHIRT AND JOGGERS WITH TRAINERS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get The Look

Mango , Exposed Seam Crewneck Sweatshirt
Mango
Exposed Seam Crewneck Sweatshirt

This fuss-free sweatshirt will look great with your best barrel leg jeans for a different spin. The timeless khaki tone will sit particularly well with shiny gold jewels, too.

Mango , Wide Leg Jogger Trousers

Mango
Wide Leg Jogger Trousers

A drawstring waist can be loosened or tightened to find the perfect fit for your shape, so you'll feel extra comfortable while wearing this straight leg pair of bottoms.

Jordan , Air Jordan 4 "Sail" sneakersExact Match

Nike
Air Jordan 4 "Sail" sneakers

The chunky design of these retro-style trainers will add a little extra height without feeling uncomfortable, and now they have had the VB seal of approval, I will be adding to my shopping list.

Light & Shade, Pullover Hoodie
Light & Shade
Pullover Hoodie

This hooded take on the look has a sportier vibe than Victoria's simple jumper. Wear with matching bottoms or throw it over your best running leggings for a trip to the gym.

New Balance , 550 Basketball Sneaker

New Balance
550 Basketball Sneaker

Trainers can feel just as high fashion as a pair of heels these days, and this vintage-inspired pair will do the job nicely. Wear with tailored trousers for a smart casual feel.

Light & Shade, Cuffed Slim Fit Joggers
Light & Shade
Cuffed Slim Fit Joggers

Gathered hems will add a little more shape and definition to jersey bottoms. Add some interest to this dark green pair with a bright graphic print T-shirt and a slick of lipstick.

A matching tracksuit set like Victoria’s is a relaxed choice for a low-key day at home, but you can easily wear this type of outfit while out and about too.

Take note from the star and add your best white trainers and shades for a more polished spin, or during summer, you could finish with chunky sandals and a statement tote bag. To get even more wardrobe mileage, you could buddy each half up with other separates, too.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸