It's rare to see Victoria Beckham looking so casual - and her trainers were an unexpected choice too

When you picture Victoria Beckham, I imagine you’ll either envision a black mini dress from her iconic Posh Spice days or a crisp white shirt and wide leg trousers that she often turns to now that she is fully into her fashion designer era. One thing I bet you won’t imagine is VB stepping out in a pair of chunky white trainers. It’s very rare to see the celebrity in a casual ensemble, so much so that I had to do a double-take when I saw a picture of her in New York last week.

Victoria opted for a low-key sweatshirt and jogger combination in a rich khaki colour, and finished it with a pair of Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro trainers. The look was very laidback, but she managed to keep it feeling high fashion by finishing her get-up with some of her signature oversized shades, which also ticked off this season's sunglasses trends.

The star's outfit was both comfy and chic and will make a great choice for a busy weekend of errands or even the school run. It’s a look we can all recreate, so I have rounded up some similar pieces below to add a little Off-Duty Spice to your wardrobe.

Get The Look

A matching tracksuit set like Victoria’s is a relaxed choice for a low-key day at home, but you can easily wear this type of outfit while out and about too.

Take note from the star and add your best white trainers and shades for a more polished spin, or during summer, you could finish with chunky sandals and a statement tote bag. To get even more wardrobe mileage, you could buddy each half up with other separates, too.

