It's rare to see Victoria Beckham looking so casual - and her trainers were an unexpected choice too
The celebrity ditched her usual tailored looks for a very low-key sweatshirt and jogger outfit
When you picture Victoria Beckham, I imagine you’ll either envision a black mini dress from her iconic Posh Spice days or a crisp white shirt and wide leg trousers that she often turns to now that she is fully into her fashion designer era. One thing I bet you won’t imagine is VB stepping out in a pair of chunky white trainers. It’s very rare to see the celebrity in a casual ensemble, so much so that I had to do a double-take when I saw a picture of her in New York last week.
Victoria opted for a low-key sweatshirt and jogger combination in a rich khaki colour, and finished it with a pair of Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro trainers. The look was very laidback, but she managed to keep it feeling high fashion by finishing her get-up with some of her signature oversized shades, which also ticked off this season's sunglasses trends.
The star's outfit was both comfy and chic and will make a great choice for a busy weekend of errands or even the school run. It’s a look we can all recreate, so I have rounded up some similar pieces below to add a little Off-Duty Spice to your wardrobe.
Get The Look
This fuss-free sweatshirt will look great with your best barrel leg jeans for a different spin. The timeless khaki tone will sit particularly well with shiny gold jewels, too.
Exact Match
The chunky design of these retro-style trainers will add a little extra height without feeling uncomfortable, and now they have had the VB seal of approval, I will be adding to my shopping list.
A matching tracksuit set like Victoria’s is a relaxed choice for a low-key day at home, but you can easily wear this type of outfit while out and about too.
Take note from the star and add your best white trainers and shades for a more polished spin, or during summer, you could finish with chunky sandals and a statement tote bag. To get even more wardrobe mileage, you could buddy each half up with other separates, too.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
-
-
Are you a good neighbour? These common garden etiquette rules might have you second-guessing
Did you know that breaking some of these rules could land you a hefty fine?
-
I couldn't find a single sunscreen that worked well underneath makeup, until I tried this affordable buy
Finally! A lightweight formula that offers sun protection without causing my makeup to crumble off my face
-
I sweat more than average in summer, but this amazingly breathable dress is the answer to my wardrobe woes
My summer style just got a whole lot cooler
-
It's true: it doesn't get any chicer than Demi Moore's white turn-up jeans and comfy Teva sandals
We've found similar Tevas for under £30
-
Pippa Middleton's chic summer look is a masterclass in styling white jeans - her ballet pumps and striking blue blazer are perfect for May
Pippa Middleton's timelessly elegant style never fails to inspire us
-
I struggle to find jumpsuits that fit, but I'll be living in this comfortable, chic all-in-one for summer
It's from one of my favourites - ME+EM
-
Butter yellow is everywhere – and Eva Longoria's Cannes dress just confirmed it's the perfect colour to wear this wedding season
If you're searching for a dress for summer nuptials, consider butter yellow your most flattering on-trend option
-
Struggling to style color? Look at Victoria Beckham in her rose pink midi dress and sky blue heels for inspiration
While we love Victoria's chic, monochromatic style, this summer we're taking inspiration from this pink moment
-
Susanna Reid's breezy Zara shirt dress is exactly what I want to wear in the heat - and it's under £50
The Good Morning Britain host is inspiring my warm weather wardrobe after stepping out in a chic khaki green dress.
-
Celebrities love these jeans - and Reese Witherspoon's espadrilles and light spring knit make the perfect pairing
Looking for the perfect way to style your jeans this spring? We're taking notes from Reese Witherspoon after she expertly livened up the timeless denim staple with a sweet white knitted top and pair of wedge espadrilles.