Sorry skinny jeans, Sienna Miller's relaxed pants are the only denim I'm wearing this season

Sienna Miller in February 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
No-one does elevated street style quite like Sienna Miller, even when she's just wearing jeans and sneakers.

So many of the looks we saw on both the runway and the Parisian streets during Paris Fashion Week are still stuck in our minds. But there's one in particular from Sienna Miller we keep coming back to. After attending the Chloé show, she was captured strolling the streets in an outfit that not only shows exactly how to wear wide leg jeans but one that embodied Parisian street-style.

Keeping things relaxed and effortlessly chic, Sienna paired some laid-back baggy denim jeans with the trending sneaker of both last and this year - adidas Sambas. As well as being some of the most comfortable trainers for women, they're easy to style and versatile with their simple design, striking color ways and lace-up fastenings.

Image of Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sienna Miller's Look

Levi's baggy jeans
Levi's Cinch Baggy Women's Jeans

These baggy, straight-leg jeans offer a super relaxed and loose fitting silhouette that's ultra cool and easy to style. These would not only be great with the Samba sneaker, but they would also be some of the best jeans to wear with boots thanks to their loose ankle and leg.

studded handbag
MODA LUXE Tori Hobo

If you've been coveting the studded handbag style that's been heavily featured on major designer runways, from Chloe to Khaite then this handbag is for you. Made from a soft vegan leather and featuring glamorous studded details this bag is perfect for wearing both day and night.

Flat lay image of adidas Samba
adidas Originals Samba OG Shoes

In a classic black and white shade these sneakers will be your go-to all year round, plus this dark color will pair with almost anything in your closet from denim to tailored office outfits. And if black isn't your go-to shade they have plenty of color options, from vibrant red to pastel pink.

Levi's baggy jeans
Levi's Xl Baggy Straight Linen+ Denim Women's Jeans

These baggy jeans ooze sophistication with their wide leg shape and cinched in mid rise waist that's further accenturated by a removable tie belt. Super versatile, style them with sneakers and an edgy handbag like Sienna, add a blouse and pair of loafers for an elevated office look, or keep it simple with a tank top and sandals.

studded bag
Weekday Studded Shoulder Bag

Made of faux leather, this black shoulder bag perfectly blends practicality with style as it emulates Sienna's look with its slouchy shape and studded detail.

adidas Sambae Shoes
adidas Sambae Shoes

Get a really elevated look with these platform sole Sambae sneakers. With the same OG design as Sienna's sneakers, they've got a super sleek and fun feel thanks to the gum rubber outsole but retain all their versatility with the black and white design.

We all rely on the basic outfit formula of jeans and sneakers, but Sienna's combination of denim wide leg jeans, a black studded tote bag, and a pastel color jacket with classic adidas Sambas reminds us that opting for more elevated takes on our simplest closet staples can create the best look.

Her baggy denim jeans look great with the soft gray sweater that's effortlessly tucked in just enough to give this look a relaxed feel. The real standout feature is her adidas Sambas which add to the street-style feel of this attire. The combination of casual daytime denim and sneakers with glamorous accessories such as the black gold-studded tote really make this look stand out.

Our woman&home Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes comments on the sneaker choice made by Sienna, "I have the exact same pair of black adidas Sambas as Sienna and wouldn't be without them. They are so versatile, from working with everyday casual wear to more formal outfits for the office. And the best thing about them - aside from looking ultra chic - is how comfortable they are. I can wear these all day and not feel a single ache or blister."

If you've been considering the Samba sneaker style for a while now, this should give you the inspiration to get behind this trending shoe. Not only do they pair well with wide-leg jeans, but they have lots of versatile styling options, from wearing tailored trousers and a blazer to pairing with a skirt and your best wool sweater.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

