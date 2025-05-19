Sorry skinny jeans, Sienna Miller's relaxed pants are the only denim I'm wearing this season
Wearing the sneaker of the year - Sienna Miller nails effortlessly cool city styling
No-one does elevated street style quite like Sienna Miller, even when she's just wearing jeans and sneakers.
So many of the looks we saw on both the runway and the Parisian streets during Paris Fashion Week are still stuck in our minds. But there's one in particular from Sienna Miller we keep coming back to. After attending the Chloé show, she was captured strolling the streets in an outfit that not only shows exactly how to wear wide leg jeans but one that embodied Parisian street-style.
Keeping things relaxed and effortlessly chic, Sienna paired some laid-back baggy denim jeans with the trending sneaker of both last and this year - adidas Sambas. As well as being some of the most comfortable trainers for women, they're easy to style and versatile with their simple design, striking color ways and lace-up fastenings.
Shop Sienna Miller's Look
These baggy, straight-leg jeans offer a super relaxed and loose fitting silhouette that's ultra cool and easy to style. These would not only be great with the Samba sneaker, but they would also be some of the best jeans to wear with boots thanks to their loose ankle and leg.
In a classic black and white shade these sneakers will be your go-to all year round, plus this dark color will pair with almost anything in your closet from denim to tailored office outfits. And if black isn't your go-to shade they have plenty of color options, from vibrant red to pastel pink.
These baggy jeans ooze sophistication with their wide leg shape and cinched in mid rise waist that's further accenturated by a removable tie belt. Super versatile, style them with sneakers and an edgy handbag like Sienna, add a blouse and pair of loafers for an elevated office look, or keep it simple with a tank top and sandals.
We all rely on the basic outfit formula of jeans and sneakers, but Sienna's combination of denim wide leg jeans, a black studded tote bag, and a pastel color jacket with classic adidas Sambas reminds us that opting for more elevated takes on our simplest closet staples can create the best look.
Her baggy denim jeans look great with the soft gray sweater that's effortlessly tucked in just enough to give this look a relaxed feel. The real standout feature is her adidas Sambas which add to the street-style feel of this attire. The combination of casual daytime denim and sneakers with glamorous accessories such as the black gold-studded tote really make this look stand out.
Our woman&home Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes comments on the sneaker choice made by Sienna, "I have the exact same pair of black adidas Sambas as Sienna and wouldn't be without them. They are so versatile, from working with everyday casual wear to more formal outfits for the office. And the best thing about them - aside from looking ultra chic - is how comfortable they are. I can wear these all day and not feel a single ache or blister."
If you've been considering the Samba sneaker style for a while now, this should give you the inspiration to get behind this trending shoe. Not only do they pair well with wide-leg jeans, but they have lots of versatile styling options, from wearing tailored trousers and a blazer to pairing with a skirt and your best wool sweater.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
'I rowed 3,000 miles across the Atlantic, but never imagined my next challenge would be overcoming cancer'
After an epic 40-day row across the Atlantic, Felicity Ashley received a shock diagnosis that led to a new beginning. Here she shares her story
-
Wondering what to watch on Apple TV+? Here's why 'Trying' should be top of your list
If you've never seen Trying on Apple TV+, where have you been? It's one of the fuzziest, life-affirming shows you'll ever watch
-
Don't try the boho trend without seeing Rixo's new Spirit of Sol collection first
Full of floaty floral dresses and 70s-inspired crochet, Rixo's latest line is the way to channel your inner free spirit this season
-
I've found it: a confidence-boosting beach cover-up for holidays, thanks to Shania Twain
The singer showed off her style know-how on the beach in an embroidered design
-
Jelly shoes as an adult? This is the surprising new season shoe trend that I just can't ignore
Playful, elevated, and unexpectedly chic – this is the shoe comeback you didn't see coming
-
Jennifer Aniston's understated floral maxi dress is the summer piece you'll be wearing all year round
If you're looking for a summer-ready maxi dress that you can easily wear all year round, look no further than Jennifer Aniston's high-neck style.
-
You rarely see Jennifer Lopez repeating outfits, but she made an exception for her favourite Reformation dress
We're in love with linen at the moment, and Jennifer's gingham midi is top of the list
-
Forget jeans and shorts - Helen Skelton just made jumpsuits my denim pick of the season
On a sunny but breezy spring day it’s so convenient to have one staple that is your entire outfit and looks put-together.
-
Andie MacDowell just made tuxedos for women relevant again, and it's perfect for your next special occasion
Andie MacDowell's Cannes 2025 tuxedo outfit has us reconsidering our eveningwear wardrobe.
-
Juliette Binoche's airport outfit included a chic lightweight knit that's perfect for the changing weather
Let's face it, the weather often lets us down