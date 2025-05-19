Sorry skinny jeans, Sienna Miller's relaxed pants are the only denim I'm wearing this season

No-one does elevated street style quite like Sienna Miller, even when she's just wearing jeans and sneakers.

So many of the looks we saw on both the runway and the Parisian streets during Paris Fashion Week are still stuck in our minds. But there's one in particular from Sienna Miller we keep coming back to. After attending the Chloé show, she was captured strolling the streets in an outfit that not only shows exactly how to wear wide leg jeans but one that embodied Parisian street-style.

Keeping things relaxed and effortlessly chic, Sienna paired some laid-back baggy denim jeans with the trending sneaker of both last and this year - adidas Sambas. As well as being some of the most comfortable trainers for women, they're easy to style and versatile with their simple design, striking color ways and lace-up fastenings.

We all rely on the basic outfit formula of jeans and sneakers, but Sienna's combination of denim wide leg jeans, a black studded tote bag, and a pastel color jacket with classic adidas Sambas reminds us that opting for more elevated takes on our simplest closet staples can create the best look.

Her baggy denim jeans look great with the soft gray sweater that's effortlessly tucked in just enough to give this look a relaxed feel. The real standout feature is her adidas Sambas which add to the street-style feel of this attire. The combination of casual daytime denim and sneakers with glamorous accessories such as the black gold-studded tote really make this look stand out.

Our woman&home Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes comments on the sneaker choice made by Sienna, "I have the exact same pair of black adidas Sambas as Sienna and wouldn't be without them. They are so versatile, from working with everyday casual wear to more formal outfits for the office. And the best thing about them - aside from looking ultra chic - is how comfortable they are. I can wear these all day and not feel a single ache or blister."

If you've been considering the Samba sneaker style for a while now, this should give you the inspiration to get behind this trending shoe. Not only do they pair well with wide-leg jeans, but they have lots of versatile styling options, from wearing tailored trousers and a blazer to pairing with a skirt and your best wool sweater.

